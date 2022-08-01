23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns

Read on www.foxnews.com
CDC Warns New Bacteria May Cause Deadly Infections in U.S.
Federal health officials are warning about a potentially deadly bacteria, which is typically common in tropical and sub-tropical areas, which has now been identified in soil and water along the southern coast of the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement on July...
Hundreds need to be revaccinated for Covid in Colorado after receiving expired doses
Almost 600 people in Colorado need to be revaccinated for Covid-19 after they received expired doses, the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment has said. In a press release on Monday night, state public health officials said that Bloom Healthcare, a provider in Denver, had given out 585 Moderna vaccines that were past their due date.
As omicron strains drive surge, expert warns mask recommendations not good enough
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As two highly contagious strains of the COVID-19 omicron variant drive a potentially record-setting surge of infections in the Bay Area, California's most populous county could require masks in public indoor spaces once more. If Los Angeles County continues to have a high level...
BA.5 COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now
The new COVID-19 variants are more transmissible than ever, but how different do symptoms look compared to a year ago?
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
The 'worst variant' is here
(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
Urgent warning: This recalled ice cream is still on sale despite a deadly outbreak
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new warning about the Big Olaf Creamery ice cream recall. It’s tied to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that had already caused multiple deaths. The agency is concerned that retailers may still be selling Big Olaf ice cream products. It’s...
CNN’s Brianna Keilar ‘floored’ to learn her four-year-old was first kid at local pharmacy to get COVID vaccine
CNN "New Day" host Brianna Keilar declared Tuesday that she was "floored" to learn her four-year-old was the first kid in her neighborhood to receive a COVID vaccine. "I was about a week into the process of getting my four-year-old vaccinated, and when we went, I found out he was the first person at the pharmacy of his age group to get the vaccine. I was floored by that," Keilar said.
Second Largest City in Texas Identifies First Case of Monkeypox - Here’s How to Identify it
With monkeypox cases in Dallas, and then Austin, now a third large city identifies the virus. On July 14, San Antonio Metro Health identifies not one but two cases of monkeypox. The individuals are isolated but in Texas, there have been 42 cases as of last week.
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
Freethink
A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%
A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
AOL Corp
Person in Missouri hospitalized with rare infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
A patient in Missouri was diagnosed with a rare brain infection that’s caused by a brain-eating amoeba, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Thursday. The patient is being treated in an intensive care unit for the life-threatening infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), according to DHSS.
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant
As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Map shows where brain-eating amoebas are infecting people in lakes across the US
Every year, a few swimmers in the US are hospitalized after contracting brain-eating amoebas. Naegleria fowleri may cause a life-threatening brain infection if it enters through the nose. The amoeba lives in warm freshwater, mostly in the Southern states. When a swimmer recently fell ill after visiting a lake in...
CNET
COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
Five warning signs that every parent must know as illness sweeping the US has already killed two babies
PARENTS are urged to be on the lookout for five warning signs as an illness affecting newborns is sweeping the United States. This illness known as Human Parechovirus has already killed two babies and left others sick, according to their families and the CDC. Parechovirus is said to cause seizures,...
Fox News
