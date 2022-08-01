ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Central Florida man charged with 1st degree murder for shooting father

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

A Central Florida man is facing first-degree murder charges after admitting to fatally shooting his father.

Deputies arrested Kyle Raemisch, 21, of Winter Haven, on Sunday, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk deputies said they received two calls just after 10 a.m. Sunday. One call was from a neighbor reporting someone shooting a gun in the garage, and the second call was from Raemisch. On Raemisch’s call, he said he shot his father, Christopher Raemisch, 52, in the head “because of the money,” according to the press release. He also added he’d been “held hostage for far too long.”

Deputies arrived on the scene, detained him, and swept the residence to ensure no other victims were present. None were found. They located a 9MM Sig Sauer on a shelf directly across from the inside garage door, according to the press release. Deputies also found 15 spent shell casings and the father with multiple gunshots throughout his body. Both men lived together in the home.

Raemisch is currently in custody at the Polk County Jail.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

