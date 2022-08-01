Read on www.blufftonsun.com
3 Most Charming Towns in South CarolinaAlina AndrasBeaufort, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Famous grocery store chain opens another store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBeaufort, SC
Officials warn visitors at popular Georgia beach after 300 jellyfish stings in single day
Watch where you step or swim if you’re visiting Tybee Island this summer. A high number of jellyfish stung more than 300 people at the popular Georgia beach on Saturday alone, according to officials. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Capt. David Bowen with the...
South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia
From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.
More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
Heat suspected in deaths of older couple found dead inside Georgia home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were discovered inside of their mobile home. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said that the couple, who were both in their 80s, was found Monday afternoon in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet.
Murder of Beach High School graduate goes unsolved for 17 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average. Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and […]
4 amazing burger places in Georgia
If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
Heat suspected in deaths of elderly couple found dead inside Bulloch County mobile home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were discovered inside of their mobile home. Coroner Jake Futch tells WJCL 22 News that the couple, who were both in their eighties, were found Monday afternoon off Tall Timbers Lane in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet.
I'm a New Yorker who visited Savannah, Georgia, for the first time. Here are 9 reasons I'm already planning my next trip back.
From open-container laws to stunning architecture and sprawling parks, our reporter fell in love with Savannah during her road trip stopover.
Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
UPDATE: Driver dead following late night crash on Victory Dr. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police say a man has died following a two vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive at around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street.
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash. The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
Georgia senate candidate Hershel Walker says he'll debate opponent Raphael Warnock in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — GOP Georgia senate nominee Hershel Walker says he will debate his opponent, incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. Walker made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter, saying, "October the 14th in Savannah Senator Warnock. I hope to see you there. Let's do this." Warnock's campaign...
Fatal crash on Ogeechee leaves two people dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. It happened just before midnight on highway 204 at Ogeechee Road. It involved a moped and another vehicle traveling east. The other vehicle rear-ended the moped. This is a developing story, check back for...
Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home
Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
2 dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 Sunday morning. The Chatham County Police Dept. posted at 12:04 a.m. that Highway 204 at Ogeechee would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route. Georgia State...
Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
