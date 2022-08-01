ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia

From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Bluffton, SC
Society
Alina Andras

4 amazing burger places in Georgia

If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Heat suspected in deaths of elderly couple found dead inside Bulloch County mobile home

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were discovered inside of their mobile home. Coroner Jake Futch tells WJCL 22 News that the couple, who were both in their eighties, were found Monday afternoon off Tall Timbers Lane in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet.
WSAV News 3

Man indicted for May deadly stabbing at Savannah apartment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly stabbing that happened in mid-May. Kenneth Mayes Jr., 40 was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Aggravated battery Possession of knife during commission of a felony (3 counts) According to the Savannah Police […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash on Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man has died and other people were injured following a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night. According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Driver dead following late night crash on Victory Dr. in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police say a man has died following a two vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Victory Drive. According to a preliminary investigation, an Acura MDX was traveling eastbound on Victory Drive at around 11:30 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Malibu that was crossing Victory Drive on Paulsen Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood closed after crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Southbound lane of Hwy 17 near Love’s Seafood is closed following a crash. The Chatham County Police Department says multiple people where involved in the crash but their injuries are non-life-threatening. There is no timeline on when the lane will reopen, according to officials.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Fatal crash on Ogeechee leaves two people dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. It happened just before midnight on highway 204 at Ogeechee Road. It involved a moped and another vehicle traveling east. The other vehicle rear-ended the moped. This is a developing story, check back for...
WSAV News 3

Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home

Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

2 dead after crash on Hwy 204 at Ogeechee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 204 Sunday morning. The Chatham County Police Dept. posted at 12:04 a.m. that Highway 204 at Ogeechee would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Drivers were asked to use an alternate route. Georgia State...
WSAV News 3

Man indicted for deadly Brewer Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 26-year-old man was indicted this week on several charges for a deadly shooting in early May. Jamal Hicks was charged with the following: Malice murder Felony murder (2 counts) Aggravated assault Possession of a firearm by convicted felon Possession of firearm during commission of a felony (2 counts) The Savannah […]
SAVANNAH, GA

