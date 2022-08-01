Read on www.blufftonsun.com
WSAV-TV
Clear the Shelters Rescue of the Week!
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Renegade Paws Rescue brings us our fur-tastic rescue of the week, Rocky! Named after the Rocky Horror Picture Show, little Rocky is the adventurous and rambunctious pup from his litter. If you’re looking for a fun-loving and active puppy to add to your family, be sure to contact Renegade Paws Rescue at (912) 570-5032.
yourislandnews.com
Dataw Island raises money for Keyserling Cancer Center
Dataw Island’s annual fundraiser for The Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation, Keyserling Cancer Center exceeded last year’s total by raising more than $18,300 in contributions. This effort of the Dataw Island community was spearheaded by the Women’s Golf Association and included a golf tournament, an Honor/Memorial Wall created through...
yourislandnews.com
Dr. James Simmons joins Port Royal’s Jamison Express Care
Dr. James Simmons has joined Jamison Express Care, located at 1875 N. Paris Avenue in Port Royal. Dr. Simmons brings more than 25 years of experience as a pediatrician to Jamison Express Care, which provides complete medical care for the entire family – from acute care and urgent care services to general wellness visits, physicals and immunizations.
eatitandlikeit.com
Charleston’s Poe’s Tavern – Now Open Downtown Savannah
“Is that the same one from Charleston!?” is the question I’ve been asked no less than 40 times in the last 6 months whenever Savannah’s-at the time under construction-Poe’s Tavern began its build out in downtown Savannah. Yes. Yes, it is. I think a 4th location...
Where to go in Savannah for National Oyster Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day and Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar of Savannah is the place to be to celebrate. The restaurant serves fresh seafood that comes from both local sources and those all across the country. Harley Krinsky, the operating partner at Sorry Charlie’s, served up all the details […]
blufftontoday.com
Residents talk transportation with Jasper County superintendent
Residents brought concerns and comments to Jasper County superintendent Rechel Anderson at a community meeting July 30 in Hardeeville. The district resumed its Jasper Chronicles: Community Conversation series after a hiatus that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson responded to parents’ concerns about transportation at the start of the...
COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
live5news.com
‘He was life at a party’: Family and friends remember victim of Walterboro shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Colleton County are remembering and mourning the death of a 23-year-old man from Walterboro. Dexter Lynah, Jr. died early Saturday morning in a shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall off of Snider Highway. Family and friends say that Lynah, Jr. was well-known and...
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
WSAV-TV
Let’s Clear the Shelters with the Palmetto Animal League!
Savannah, GA. (WSAV) – Here at WSAV we love our pets! That’s why throughout the month of August, we are partnering with our parent company to help clear the shelters. Giving these adorable fur-babies a second chance at a beautiful life at their fur-ever homes!. Our first shelter...
wtoc.com
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
yourislandnews.com
Career firefighter retires after 25 years with Burton Fire District
Burton Fire District Engineer/EMT Danny Lee has retired from the Burton Fire District after 25 years of service to the citizens of Beaufort County. Lee, whose father was a Marine that retired from the Marine Corps Air Station, is a 1988 graduate of Battery Creek High School, and started his service as a volunteer firefighter in 1996 before being hired as a fulltime firefighter with the district in 1997. He has also previously served as a volunteer EMT with Beaufort County EMS, and in 1999, was recognized by the Beaufort Harmony Lodge for his work as a career firefighter and his hours of volunteer work with EMS, along with his enthusiasm for teaching local children about safety.
Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
WJCL
Sun City man rescued from woods reunites with the ones who saved his life
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — On Friday, a Sun City man who collapsed in the woods was reunited with those who saved his life. Back in June, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a call saying a man, Wayne Teague, had gone into the woods behind his home to find his dog Beau but never returned.
Charleston City Paper
Pat Conroy is still teaching from 6 feet under
Even some of Pat Conroy’s close friends didn’t know where he wanted to be buried. It was early 2016 and the author, suffering from cancer, had been severely ill for a month. But after the funeral mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaufort, which more than 1,000...
connectsavannah.com
'SAVANNAH FOOD CRAWLS' coming Spring 2023
So how’s your Summer going? By the time you read this, Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are back and rockin’ the Casbah. That’ll give a lot of you a bit of a reprieve with your time, no? Or are we not allowed to talk about those things publicly? Go ahead, celebrate, we won’t tell.
wtoc.com
Over 40 ships anchored offshore waiting to enter Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A bottleneck at Savannah’s ports. Roughly 40 ships as of Friday are anchored offshore waiting to dock. The backup comes after congestion at West Coast ports has forced some shippers to send their cargo to Savannah. Port officials say the increased ship traffic has put a significant burden on port staff.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend. If you have an event coming up in Savannah on a weekend, be sure to send the details […]
hiltonheadsun.com
Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit
The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
MCRD Parris Island recruit’s death was ‘likely avoidable,’ mom says
MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The mother of a Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island recruit who died during a training exercise says a new report sheds light on what happened, and who may be responsible. Private First Class Dalton Beals was just 19 when he died back in June 2021 during the last […]
