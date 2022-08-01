ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wblk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

Kodak Black Prescribed Oxycodone Pills He Was Arrested With, Lawyer Says

The dozens of Oxycodone pills Kodak Black was recently arrested with were prescribed to the rapper, according to his attorney. On Wednesday (July 20), Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that the Oxycodone pills Yak had when he was arrested on July 15 were prescription pills he was told to take by a doctor for chronic pain as a result of being shot earlier this year. Kodak also still deals with pain from allegedly being assaulted by prison guards back in 2020. Cohen says he has provided proof of the pills' legality to the prosecution in the hopes of having the matter resolved sooner than later.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Jailed Father Of Missing 6-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Writes Letter To Her Alleged Captors

The father of a 6-year-old Tennessee girl – missing for more than a year – has written a letter to her alleged captors from his jail cell. “To the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” Don Wells wrote. “Not only have you broken [Summer’s] heart and taken her away from her mother and father whom love her very much but you’ve ruined her chances to become educated ruining her life!”
TENNESSEE STATE
Essence

Disturbing Body Camera Footage Shows Brianna Grier’s Last Moments

Released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 28-year-old suffered a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of Brianna Grier, is questioning the events that led to the 28-year-old fatally falling from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana#Youtube#Thin Blue Line
NBC News

Rapper Kodak Black arrested during traffic stop in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Florida, the state Highway Patrol said. Black, a Florida native whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was driving in Fort Lauderdale in a purple Dodge Durango with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Wealthy Dentist Found Guilty Of Killing Wife On African Safari To Hunt Big Game

A wealthy dentist has been convicted of killing his wife, nearly six years after she was shot in the heart during an African safari trip in 2016. It took a federal jury in Denver a day and a half to convict Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph of murder and mail fraud, for collecting more than $4.8 million in life insurance benefits in connection with the death of his wife Bianca Rudolph, the Associated Press reports.
DENVER, CO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy