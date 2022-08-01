Get to know your avian neighbors and explore Iowa City parks on Green Iowa’s Neighborhood Bird Walks

One thing that I think is really funny about kids is how little they care about dying. I have a younger brother who, when cautioned not to drive to the gym in the middle of a historically unprecedented blizzard because of the possibility of sliding off the road into a ravine, said, “Yeah, whatever. Gotta go sometime.” It’s the sort of thing you’d expect your 75-year-old Vietnam veteran grandfather to say when your mom tells him not to smoke while he’s on oxygen, and hearing it come out of the mouth of a kid who cries when he goes to the orthodontist is funny. At least, I thought it was until last Wednesday.

