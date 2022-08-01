Get to know your avian neighbors and explore Iowa City parks on Green Iowa’s Neighborhood Bird Walks

Read on littlevillagemag.com
Little Village Eastern Iowa issue 309: August 2022
For the first time since 2008, when the University of Iowa Museum of Art closed up amid historic flooding, UI’s collection of works by Grant Wood, Virginia Meyers, Jackson Pollock, Francisco Goya, Hiroshige Ando, Mauricio Lasansky, Elizabeth Catlett, William Blake, Indigenous artists, mask-makers, dadaists, photographers and much, much more finally have a permanent home. While Iowa City explores the new Stanley, UI astronomers are basking in beautiful new data from the James Webb Space Telescope, and even developing proposals for what to aim the ‘scope at next. Also in this issue: Tama and Meskwaki metal band Rehtek finds their sound, Micky’s Irish Pub plans a northward expansion, Spanglish speakers find pride in bilingualism, and Kiki has advice for friends going through very different fertility journeys. Plus: A legal guide to self-managed abortion care, and reviews of local albums and books.
Weekender Eastern Iowa! Tournament of Drums | Screwball Summer | Healing & Psychic Fair
Cedar Rapids bookers are in the pocket this weekend, with a stellar slate of events, from the start of August’s Jazz under the Stars series, to the raucous thunder of the Tournament of Drums, to comedy at Lucky Cat, a Healing & Psychic Fair and so much more. But our top pick of the weekend gets you in out of the heat down in Iowa City, as FilmScene kicks off Screwball Summer, celebrating the zany comedies of Cary Grant, with 1937s’ ‘The Awful Truth,’ co-starring Irene Dunn and Ralph Bellamy. Pick your joy and enjoy your weekend!
Brock About Town: Fleeing a library fire? Child’s play.
One thing that I think is really funny about kids is how little they care about dying. I have a younger brother who, when cautioned not to drive to the gym in the middle of a historically unprecedented blizzard because of the possibility of sliding off the road into a ravine, said, “Yeah, whatever. Gotta go sometime.” It’s the sort of thing you’d expect your 75-year-old Vietnam veteran grandfather to say when your mom tells him not to smoke while he’s on oxygen, and hearing it come out of the mouth of a kid who cries when he goes to the orthodontist is funny. At least, I thought it was until last Wednesday.
Iowa City leaders weigh truth, justice and hurt feelings as TRC chair Amel Ali is suspended over offensive comments
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) voted 7-0 to temporarily remove Amel Ali as its chair during the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday night. The vote to suspend Ali as chair came the same day the Iowa City Council held a special session to consider removing Ali from the TRC. Council members voted to defer the matter until their Aug. 16 formal meeting.
Letter to the editor: Nagasaki, the Golden Rule and the fight for peace
In 1958, four Quaker sailors set off in their sailboat, the Golden Rule, from California with the Marshall Islands their destination. They intended to interpose themselves into the nuclear testing being done by the U.S. government in the Marshall Islands. They made it as far as Hawaii, where they were arrested and jailed. The Golden Rule was sold.
