Man arrested for exposing himself to woman, juvenile inside Vienna Walmart

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
mocoshow.com
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
fox5dc.com
Child shoots handgun into neighbor's apartment in Stafford; 20-year-old arrested
STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Stafford man has been arrested after a young child in his care gained access to a handgun and discharged a round from the loaded weapon. Deputies responded to Fern Oak Circle on Thursday around 6:36 p.m. for the report of a shooting in a home.
Teen Charged With Manslaughter For Accidental Fatal Shooting In Oxon Hill: Police
An Oxon Hill teen has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, authorities say. Demetrius Clarke, 18, was allegedly handling the firearm in a home in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace when it accidentally discharged, striking his 16-year-old friend shortly after 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
NBC Washington
Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training
A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
fox5dc.com
Death near apartment complex in Silver Spring under investigation
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A death is currently being investigated by Montgomery County police near The Warwick Apartments in Silver Spring. The investigation is taking place on the 1100 block of University Boulevard West, and there are several police cruisers in the area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said they...
Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland
A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
Police In D.C. Investigating Rape And Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Robbery and First-Degree...
Ex-police Lt. arrested after fatally shooting DC officer
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A retired police lieutenant has been arrested after police say he fatally shot a fellow law enforcement officer Thursday during a training exercise at a Washington D.C. library. Jesse Porter was at the end of a training exercise at a library in the district’s...
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Stealing Property from Home Depot; One Suspect Remains At Large
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 22-year-old Sean Palmer, of Washington D.C. and 41-year-old Jonte Smith, of Brentwood, MD for theft and assault at a Home Depot store on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the third suspect.
VIDEO: Suspect Sought After Pointing Gun At Gaithersburg Gas Station Clerk During Armed Robbery
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to an armed robbery of a gas station back in June, authorities say. The robbery occurred on Sunday, June 12 at the Exxon gas station in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., according to Montgomery County Police.
DC Police Searching For Suspect that Shot Victim During Fight
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took...
Arrest made in shooting death of library police officer in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department said a retired lieutenant has been charged after he fired a gun during training, killing a library police officer.
Capitol police, Metropolitan police make arrests in armed carjackings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they made arrests in a number of recent carjackings in the nation’s capital. USCP said shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class driving eastbound on Independence Avenue SE near the U.S. Capitol. […]
D.C. Police Arrest 57 Year-Old Man In Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)
A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor.
Baltimore family concerned after grandma, 4-year-old went missing empty handed
Family members say 72-year-old Marthann Davis and Ashton Davis were last seen Thursday around 6:40pm in the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road.
fox5dc.com
Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Newly released bodycam footage shows Fairfax County police fatally shooting 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch inside a McLean, Virginia residence. The visual, which was released Thursday by the department, begins with redacted 911 calls from the July 7 incident. "We have a family member here who was...
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
Father told judge mother was a danger to 2-year-old before daughter died in VB hotel room
In March, a father told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife's deteriorating mental health and afraid for his daughter's safety when she was with her mother. Four months later, his toddler daughter is dead and her mother is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.
Bay Net
Marking 26th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Carl Gillespie
WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 26th anniversary of the homicide of Carl Gillespie, a 22-year old resident of Fort Washington. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Carl and his family. On August 5, 1996 at approximately 5pm, officers with the Charles County...
