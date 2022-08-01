State Board recognizes Green Party as NC political party

Read on mountainx.com
Related
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Opportunity zones
Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
Comments / 0