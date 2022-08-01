Read on www.wgbh.org
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Historical fiction: The genre that makes history come to life
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. We're talking all things historical fiction in this special August edition of “Bookmarked: The Under the Radar Book Club.” We explore the world of books described as historical fiction — imagined stories based on real-life events and people, combining the best of history and novels.
How will sports betting work in Massachusetts?
Sports fans across Massachusetts are gearing up to place bets on their favorite teams and players after the recent passage of a sports betting bill. The bill is still sitting with Gov. Charlie Baker, but experts predict Massachusetts residents could be placing bets as soon as the Super Bowl. David...
Boston schools and businesses brace for challenges of Orange Line shutdown
It's official: The MBTA is planning to shut down the beleaguered Orange Line for 30 days starting on Aug. 19 to repair the line. But while the hope is that the shutdown results in long-term solutions, the pause is going to cause major changes for riders. And organziations and institutions around Boston are doing their best to figure out what exactly comes next.
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston
As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
Transit advocates have mixed reactions to the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown
The MBTA has announced an unprecedented move to shut down an entire rapid transit line so they can make badly needed repairs to tracks, signals and power systems. The Orange Line closure begins Aug. 19. Gov. Charlie Baker says the work that can be done during the 30-day closure would...
North Shore Birth Center to remain open for now
The planned closing of the North Shore Birth Center is on hold. In June, Beverly Hospital, where the center operates, announced plans to close it in September, citing staffing shortages. The center has been open in Beverly for 42 years and is the last birth center operating in Eastern Massachusetts. The center’s midwives offer holistic prenatal and birth care.
Orange Line shutdown one more woe for riders with disabilities
In about two weeks, the MBTA Orange Line will begin a historic 30-day shutdown, though detailed plans are still scarce. Passengers with disabilities say they will be acutely impacted by the shutdown. They are frustrated by a lack of information about temporary replacement service, and they say existing alternatives like the commuter rail and The Ride are not as reliable or convenient as the Orange Line.
Wounded Knee descendants want a Mass. museum to return artifacts looted from their relatives’ bodies
The massacre at Wounded Knee is one of the most shameful episodes in United States history, a war crime perpetrated by U.S. soldiers on U.S. soil against Native Americans. At least 250 Lakota men, women and children were gunned down by the U.S. cavalry on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota in 1890. The Lakota dead were not treated with dignity. Looters took everything of value or interest from the corpses of the men, women and children.
MBTA announces historic 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line
The MBTA will shut down the Orange Line for 30 days, an unprecedented move for one of the T's busiest lines. The shutdown will begin on Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to end 30 days later in time for the morning commute on Sept. 19. At a...
Five things to know from meteorologist Dave Epstein: Heat, drought and gray water
Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel asked GBH meteorologist and resident horticulturalist what Bostonians need to know this week, from the weather in Boston this weekend to tips for conserving water in the garden. Here are five of his best tips. It’s going to be another hot weekend. Wednesday will...
How to vote in the 2022 elections for Massachusetts governor, attorney general and more
It’s called a "mid-term election” because the president of the United States is not on the ballot, but this fall’s elections are important and will have a major impact in Massachusetts. Voters will decide on candidates and ballot measures that affect everything from public transit to police reform.
Massachusetts education officials sound alarm over college enrollment plunge
Massachusetts is seeing what education officials describe as an “alarming drop” in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. New data released by the state Wednesday show the overall rate of Massachusetts high school graduates who immediately enroll in college has plunged nearly 10 percentage points over the past five years. It's now barely 60%, down from nearly 70% in 2017.
Thursday, August 4
Everybody is interested in the weather—on GBH's Morning Edition renowned Massachusetts-based meteorologist David Epstein brings his weather forecasts, weekly discussions about trends in the weather and related issues, and breaking updates throughout the day during severe weather events. Your donation makes possible the GBH programs you know and love....
No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care
It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
Candidates for Mass. governor urge tax cuts
Finally something all the candidates for governor can agree on. Democrat Maura Healey and Republicans Chris Doughty and Geoff Diehl all said Tuesday that they support refunding state tax revenue in excess of a cap established in 1986, even while top Democrats on Beacon Hill continue to suggest an openness to repealing or tinkering with the law.
