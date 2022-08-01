ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Crew welcomes NetJets as suite level name sponsor at Lower.com Field

By Columbus Business First, Doug Buchanan
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Columbus Crew officially welcomed NetJets as the naming rights sponsor of Lower.com Field’s suite level before its last home game.

In a ceremony in the suites’ shared lounge area, NetJets CEO Adam Johnson credited Jimmy and Dee Haslam and the rest of the team’s ownership for their commitment to Columbus for saving the Crew and building a world-class stadium.

“I lived in Europe, I’ve traveled throughout Asia with my job. I’ve seen a lot of facilities,” Johnson said. “This is as good as it gets. It’s amazing. And it’s an amazing thing for our community.”

Terms of the sponsorship agreement with the luxury jet fleet operator were not disclosed. The deal also makes NetJets the team’s official private aviation partner .

Johnson said in an interview before the ceremony that the Columbus-based company is committed to engaging with the community and supporting the people who saved the Crew is part of that.

