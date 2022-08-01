40,000 Connecticut residents could be eligible for no-cost health insurance

Read on www.wshu.org
Related
wshu.org
Public hearing on Connecticut insurance rate hike proposals set for August 15
The public will have a chance to weigh in on a request by insurance carriers to increase the cost of individual health plans next year by an average of 20.4%. The state Insurance Department has scheduled a public hearing for August 15 beginning at 9 a.m. The hearing, typically held in a state office building downtown, will take place at the Legislative Office Building on Capitol Avenue in Hartford. The event was moved to accommodate what is expected to be a larger-than-usual crowd.
wshu.org
Connecticut to spend $5.1 million for upgrades at state Veterans Affairs campus
Connecticut is spending more than $5 million to upgrade infrastructure at the campus of the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill. The money was approved by the state Bond Commission last week. It will be used for building a second boiler and upgrading the security system on the campus, said Thomas J Saadi, state veterans affairs commissioner.
wshu.org
Connecticut launches reproductive rights website and hotline
In response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Connecticut launched a website and hotline to help people seeking abortions know their reproductive rights in the state on Friday. The move is Connecticut's effort to uphold state laws that codify Roe and give a person the right to...
wshu.org
Connecticut and New York launch scholarship programs to tackle nursing shortage
Connecticut and New York have launched scholarship programs to tackle a shortage of health care workers following the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecticut is spending $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act money on a three-year program. It would provide tuition for 1,200 students in accelerated nursing and social work degree programs at several state and private universities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wshu.org
United Illuminating proposes a three-year rate hike
United Illuminating filed a notice with PURA — the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority — that it will seek a three-year rate increase for customers. That includes a 28% increase over the first year. Connecticut Consumer Counsel Clare Colman said she’ll carefully examine the details of the request and...
wshu.org
Affidavit reveals the name of Connecticut Port Authority board member who accepted illegal gifts
The identity of the Connecticut Port Authority board member who accepted illegal gifts from a vendor seeking business has been revealed in documents obtained by WSHU through a freedom of information request. Don Frost, a current port authority board member, is named in a sworn affidavit from an Office of...
wshu.org
After attack, Zeldin pushes for Dwyer veterans support program nationwide
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said he wants to help the veteran who attacked him at a campaign stop last month by expanding peer-to-peer veteran support services nationwide. Zeldin, the GOP candidate for governor of New York, introduced a bill last year to expand the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support...
wshu.org
A concerning prediction
NOAA predicts flooding will increase in the region next year, Connecticut and New York need more nurses, Alex Jones took the stand today in the defamation trial against him, and how concerned should we be about kids contracting monkeypox?. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wshu.org
State court data reveals fewer New Yorkers rearrested after being released
Recently released data from New York’s court system shows that in the second year of bail reform, the number of people rearrested while awaiting trial for their first alleged crime edged down 5%. This comes as judges issued more arraignment decisions, and shifted more people toward nonmonetary, supervised release.
wshu.org
Words ‘still live on’ for this Sandy Hook survivor after $49.3 million Alex Jones verdict
Alex Jones now owes the family of a child that was killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting more than $45 million dollars in damages, in addition to the $4.1 million in compensatory damages ordered earlier this week. On Friday, a Texas jury ordered InfoWars host Alex Jones to pay...
wshu.org
Hochul faces political pressure, defends her stance on bail reform
Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday defended her opposition to make more changes to the state’s bail reform laws. Hochul, facing political pressure to hold a special session, said revisions to the laws that took effect in early May need to have a chance to work first. Hochul spoke at...
wshu.org
Texas jury hears testimony on wealth of Alex Jones and his companies
An expert witness for the families suing Alex Jones testified in a Texas courtroom Friday that the conspiracy theorist and his main companies are jointly worth between $135 million and $270 million. “He didn’t ride a wave. He created the wave,” Bernard Francis Pettingill, Jr. told jurors in Austin. “He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wshu.org
A jury will decide if Alex Jones has to pay punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents
InfoWars host Alex Jones returns to court Friday for his defamation trial, where he is being sued for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax. The jury will decide if Jones has to pay punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook first-grader Jesse Lewis, who was gunned down along with 25 other children and school staffers at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn.
wshu.org
Listen tonight: A visit to Kentucky
During our music tonight, we'll take a moment to think about Kentucky with William Grant Still's tranquil impression Kaintuck for piano and strings. Tune in at 8 p.m. on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
Comments / 2