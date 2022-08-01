40,000 Connecticut residents could be eligible for no-cost health insurance

The public will have a chance to weigh in on a request by insurance carriers to increase the cost of individual health plans next year by an average of 20.4%. The state Insurance Department has scheduled a public hearing for August 15 beginning at 9 a.m. The hearing, typically held in a state office building downtown, will take place at the Legislative Office Building on Capitol Avenue in Hartford. The event was moved to accommodate what is expected to be a larger-than-usual crowd.

