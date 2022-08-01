Pittsburgh picks 4 artists to create art installations in Homewood Park

Read on triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Blairsville band joins 'Beasts of the Burgh' rock show at Mr. Smalls
There’s a reason why Nashville is called “Music City USA.”. As the center of the country music industry, and with one of the nation’s most vibrant, competitive music scenes, it can create an intimidating situation for a band making its first trip to the Tennessee city. Don’t...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Music in the Streets, peach festival, barbecues, more
Music in the Streets returns to downtown Irwin beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Performers include: Bob Brooks at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Elaine Painter & Gary at Brandy’s Basement from 8 to 11 p.m., Kenny Blake Band on the 4th Street stage from 6 to 9 p.m., the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Courtyard on Main Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band with dancers Mary Louise King and her partner in the 5th Street parking lot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors
A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville, Export gear up for summer festivals
It’s summer festival season, and local towns are gearing up to celebrate the season with food, music and the occasional fireworks display. In Murrysville, municipal officials will host the fifth Murrysville Concert in the Park, 4056 Wiestertown Road, from 3 p.m. to dusk Aug. 13 at Murrysville Community Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosts a 'Beastly Beard' competition
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosted a “Beastly Beard” competition Thursday at its Laurel Highlands location in Jones Mills. About 20 men competed for the title. Robert DuVuvei was declared the winner. Retired Pittsburgh Steelers great Brett Keisel lent his support. Keisel was known for growing a long beard and then shaving it off for charity.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Festa Italiana shines through the rain in New Kensington
Everybody is Italian, and everybody is family at Festa Italiana at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. That’s what parishioner Donna Muto of Arnold said at its kickoff Friday evening. “It’s nice to see people coming out after covid, everybody being here,” Muto said. She was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scare tactics: Vandergrift man key figure in Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest
Nick Kardos of Vandergrift gets paid to be creepy. Kardos, 31, was inspired by horror classics including “Night of the Living Dead” and experienced a creative drive as a youngster growing up in Oklahoma Borough. He has worked seasonally for 13 years as a special effects supervisor and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled
One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills celebrates first National Night Out
Penn Hills’ first National Night Out celebration almost started with a shower. As representatives of various organizations were setting up for the Aug. 2 event at Penn Hills Community Park, Western Pennsylvania weather refused to cooperate, temporarily drenching the proceedings. But by the time guests began arriving at Penn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms hit hard in central Westmoreland County, flash flood warning extended
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous calls from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Historic Review Commission denies request for demolition of old mansion by a parish
The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, will stand a while longer. The Sewickley Historic Review Commission has recommended denying a demolition request from the Divine Redeemer Parish. Commissioners unanimously voted on the denial Aug. 1 after hearing from a Catholic...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
TV Talk: Lower Burrell native puts ‘Best Foot Forward'; Point Park grad stars in ‘Sandman,’ ‘Quantum Leap’
Lower Burrell native Joy Suprano began acting professionally, largely in TV, more than a decade ago. Her first series regular role to see the light of day arrives in the new Apple TV+ kids and family show “Best Foot Forward,” now streaming its first season. The series, based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Employee shortage shutters Prantl's Bakery stores in North Huntingdon, Squirrel Hill
Prantl’s Bakery is temporarily closing its North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores starting next week because of a lack of employees, owner Joe Cugliari said. He said a store needs about 10 employees to function properly. “We were operating with four,” he said. It’s a problem many businesses...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Some Bellevue roads to close for filming of Netflix movie
Bellevue announced that two roads in the borough will be closed all day Tuesday for the filming of a Netflix movie. Mayor Val Pennington said West Avenue between S. Starr and St. Jackson avenues and S. Jackson Avenue up to Monroe Avenue will be closed all day Tuesday. Those roads...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
House fire in Mount Washington kills 3 pets
First responders arrived at the scene of a fire on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood. Pittsburgh firefighters discovered three pets — two cats in one home and a dog in another home — during the incident. None of the pets survived the blaze.
Countdown to kickoff 2022: Saturday football hasn’t completely disappeared from WPIAL schedules
Are you old enough to remember when high school football carried a nice one-two punch every weekend?. We had Friday night lights and sunny Saturdays filled with scholastic gridiron excitement. In the 1970s and ’80s, the number of schools that played on Saturday afternoon because they did not have lights...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: 3 people wanted for using stolen credit cards for $18K in purchases at Ross Park Mall
Fox Chapel Police said two men and a woman are accused of stealing credit cards from cars parked at the Pittsburgh Field Club in the borough and going on an expensive spending spree at a local mall. Sgt. Craig Sorg said officers on Thursdaywere still trying to identify the team...
The third summer of COVID-19 brings home tests, boosters and uncertainty
COVID-19 is something we are learning to live with as a society, but frequent changes to the protocols have left many people confused and feeling vulnerable. With a new coronavirus variant called BA.4 detected in Western Pennsylvania, health officials say it is important to take precautions and continue to take care of yourself and those […] The post The third summer of COVID-19 brings home tests, boosters and uncertainty appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect arrested in shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side in May
A Munhall man has been arrested in connection with an exchange of gunfire that wounded three people, including the suspect, on the city’s South Side in May. The suspect, Shawn Johnson, Jr., 23, was arrested on a firearms violation warrant for a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of E. Carson Street around 3 a.m. May 22, police said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottdale fire chief hired as new deputy coroner
Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson has found his newest deputy close to home. Carson, the former mayor of Scottdale, announced the hiring of Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dave Wendell for a job as part-time deputy as the first-term coroner continues to compile his staff. Wendell, 45, works as a...
Comments / 0