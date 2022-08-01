ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Corning Man Accused of Murdering Woman; Stealing Her Car

A Steuben County woman is dead and police believe her killer lived in the same apartment complex as her. 29-year-old Brett Heffner is accused of murdering 26-year-old Keli Collins after she was found unresponsive inside her apartment in the Stewart Park complex in Corning just after one Friday morning. All efforts to revive Collins failed. Police also accuse Heffner of stealing her and driving to Hornell. That is where police located Heffner.
CORNING, NY
Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Corning Man Charged After Woman Murdered at Northside Apartment Complex

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A Corning man is charged with second degree murder, after a woman was found unresponsive in an apartment at Walter Smith Terrace early Friday morning. Corning officers were dispatched to an apartment at the complex, which is formerly known as Stewart Park apartments, for a report of an unresponsive female, who has been identified as 26-year-old Keli Collins. Officers began administering life-saving measures, along with city firefighters and first responders with AMR ambulance. Despite their efforts, Collins died.
CORNING, NY
Accused Auburn Murderer Ordered to Stay in Jail Without Bail

Shameek Copes was sent back to Cayuga County Jail without bail following an appearance in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Copes is the 28-year-old Auburn woman accused of murdering John Wesley Smith the Third outside of Swifty’s Tavern back in March. The Citizen reports Copes was in court Thursday for motion arguments. She pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon back in May. Judge Thomas Leone denied Copes bail Thursday deeming her to be a flight risk.
AUBURN, NY
Five-Year-Old Killed, Seven Injured in Wayne County Accident

A five-year-old boy was killed in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in left the road and ended up completely submerged in a creek. State Police say 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, of Oswego, was driving west on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 when she lost control of her car, which left the road, overturned, and entered a creek. Three of the seven passengers in the car were ejected. Troopers say 5-year-old Joseph Zufelt died.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
OWEGO, NY
Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Multiple people face charges after an alleged fight in Owego. Police say the brawl happened July 25 on North Avenue near Main Street. It allegedly involved 40 people who were arguing and fighting. Authorities say several people are charged with violation of disorderly conduct and...
OWEGO, NY
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
OWEGO, NY
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
