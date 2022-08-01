Read on www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
3 charged after burglary in Norwich
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office responded to a trespass in progress report and found Aaron Gabriel, 41, Jennifer Pollock, 37, and Tami Gray, 33 on the property.
Painted Post Man Accused of Criminal Mischief in Schuyler County
A 25-year-old Painted Post man was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on criminal mischief charges. Joshua Stein is accused to have caused damage to a wall by punching it. Stein was released on an appearance ticket for Orange Town Court. Get the top stories on your radio...
Police: Dundee Man, Rushville Woman Face Drug Charges in Schuyler County
Two Yates County residents face a number of drug charges in neighboring Schuyler County following a traffic stop in Montour Falls. A search of a vehicle allegedly turned up a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription medications. 53-year-old Kevin Lurcock, of Dundee, and 33-year-old Peggy Perez, of Rushville, were each...
Corning Man Accused of Murdering Woman; Stealing Her Car
A Steuben County woman is dead and police believe her killer lived in the same apartment complex as her. 29-year-old Brett Heffner is accused of murdering 26-year-old Keli Collins after she was found unresponsive inside her apartment in the Stewart Park complex in Corning just after one Friday morning. All efforts to revive Collins failed. Police also accuse Heffner of stealing her and driving to Hornell. That is where police located Heffner.
Clyde Man Arrested After Taking License Plates and Slashing Tires
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:00 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Anthony D. Haig, age 33, of Clyde New York, following an investigation into a domestic incident that took place on July 12th. During the domestic incident, Haig removed the license plates of the female...
Home Depot Employee Accused of Stealing From Steuben County Store
An employee at a Steuben County Home Depot has been arrested for allegedly stealing from the franchise. State Police say Rachel Mattison worked as a customer service representative and was arrested after she allegedly pocketed money from returns she processed and submitted at the Painted Post store. The 29-year-old is...
Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Man Charged After Woman Murdered at Northside Apartment Complex
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- A Corning man is charged with second degree murder, after a woman was found unresponsive in an apartment at Walter Smith Terrace early Friday morning. Corning officers were dispatched to an apartment at the complex, which is formerly known as Stewart Park apartments, for a report of an unresponsive female, who has been identified as 26-year-old Keli Collins. Officers began administering life-saving measures, along with city firefighters and first responders with AMR ambulance. Despite their efforts, Collins died.
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Sheriff Reports Tractor Trailer Accident Involving Drunk Man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's office has reported a tractor tractor accident involving a man that appeared to be drunk. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 100 block of seven mile drive yesterday in Ithaca at around 4:50 PM, for a report of a white male that appeared to be intoxicated.
Seneca Falls Woman Accused of Showing Up at Court Possessing Methamphetamine
The Seneca Falls Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Seneca Falls woman Thursday. Catina Overbaugh was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine while checking into the Seneca Falls Town Court on another matter. Overbaugh was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to appear on...
Accused Auburn Murderer Ordered to Stay in Jail Without Bail
Shameek Copes was sent back to Cayuga County Jail without bail following an appearance in Cayuga County Court Thursday. Copes is the 28-year-old Auburn woman accused of murdering John Wesley Smith the Third outside of Swifty’s Tavern back in March. The Citizen reports Copes was in court Thursday for motion arguments. She pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon back in May. Judge Thomas Leone denied Copes bail Thursday deeming her to be a flight risk.
Five-Year-Old Killed, Seven Injured in Wayne County Accident
A five-year-old boy was killed in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in left the road and ended up completely submerged in a creek. State Police say 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, of Oswego, was driving west on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 when she lost control of her car, which left the road, overturned, and entered a creek. Three of the seven passengers in the car were ejected. Troopers say 5-year-old Joseph Zufelt died.
Seneca Falls Police Chief to Replace Cayuga County Undersheriff
Cayuga County will have a new undersheriff next year. In a statement from Sheriff Brian Schecnk, he says that Undersheriff Steve Smith will be retiring at the end of the year after four years in the role. He has served as a road patrol deputy for the past 25 years.
WHEC TV-10
Target located, search called off for missing boater on Canandaigua Lake
Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the Branchport Fire Department were deployed while a NYSP boat equipped with side scan sonar searched the area. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the sonar located a target of interest—what police believe to be the body of the missing boater. Due to...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 18, 2022 through July 24, 2022 there were 75 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and three traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charlotte G. Barrett, age 52 of Nichols,...
z955.com
Police: Several arrests made in Owego brawl
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
ithaca.com
Bizarre Sequence Of Acts Results In Suspect Sustaining Critical Injuries
On August 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 100 block of Seven Mile Drive, Town of Ithaca for a report of a white male that appeared to be intoxicated. The male was standing in the callers front yard. At 4:56 PM, Deputies responded just...
