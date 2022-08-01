ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, WA

Man drowns in Wenatchee River near “Rock and Roll” rapids

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZKSi_0h0lUSa800

DRYDEN, Wash. — A 60-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River near Dryden over the weekend.

A group of around six friends and family of the Walla Walla man were approaching the “Rock and Roll” rapids before the man was flipped from his tube, struggling to reach the shore. The group later encountered a second set of rapids, separating most of the group.

One of the family members found the man face down in the water and was later dragged out to the shore. A commercial raft helped get the man onto the raft and get him ferried to EMS.

The man was pronounced dead after one hour of CPR.

The group was not wearing life jackets, and they were not familiar with the river.

READ: Excessive speed, intoxication caused deadly Pend Oreille River boat crash

RELATED: As you take advantage of the Spokane River to cool off, keep these safety tips in mind

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

More aircraft called in as uncontained Cow Canyon fire moves west

As of Friday afternoon, the Cow Canyon Fire was moving west, following drainages, said Heather Appelhoff, public information officer for the Type 2 Incident Management Team managing the fire. She said there was also increased fire activity on the north flank of the fire. Additional aircraft, including both “scooper” airplanes...
NACHES, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Firefighters Battling Blazes Near Naches and Vantage

Firefighters are battling flames of the Cow Canyon Fire in the Wenas area, 10 miles north of Naches. So far no structures have burned in the fire which started Wednesday afternoon in the Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. It was estimated at 5,600 acres Thursday morning. There's no containment yet on the fire.
NACHES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Dryden, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Level 3 evacuations ordered around Cow Canyon Fire

NACHES, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:00 a.m. Fire now 1,500 acres and is currently 0% contained. The brush, grass, and timber fire is threatening 50 residences, but so far no structures have been lost. Ground and air crews will continue battling the blaze around its flanks, in the hopes of...
NACHES, WA
kpq.com

House Fire in Malaga

Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2. On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County...
MALAGA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Vantage Highway Fire burning 26,000 acres, 35% contained

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County is burning more than 26,000 acres and is 35% contained. Right now, Vantage Highway is open and there are no evacuation notices for this fire. Last Updated: Aug. 4 at 11:15 p.m. The Vantage Highway Fire is now 18...
ncwlife.com

Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River

A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock And Roll#Wenatchee River#Accident#Ems#Rewritten
kpq.com

Vantage Highway Fire Update – Firefighters Expect Progress Thursday

Update: August 4, 2022. 3:02 a.m. The Vantage Highway Fire by I-90 is now burning 17,000 acres and is 25 percent contained. One cabin and three outbuildings have been destroyed in the fire that was first reported Monday afternoon. There are no evacuation notices in place, but Vantage Highway is...
VANTAGE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus

Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
NORTH BEND, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
kpq.com

Expect Delays on Snoqualmie Pass Next Week

Drivers should expect lane closures on Snoqualmie Pass as crews start on their Summer and Fall construction projects next week. Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be repairing bridge decks, widening lanes, and replacing concrete panels on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie...
NORTH BEND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myedmondsnews.com

Construction on I-90 between North Bend and Ellensburg ramps up next week

Cross-state travel is going to be challenging for people who use Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg starting next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews are repairing over a dozen bridge decks, widening lanes and replacing several miles of deteriorating concrete panels. This work requires lane closures and traffic shifts. People need to anticipate delays and congestion, adjust travel times or consider alternate routes.
NORTH BEND, WA
kpq.com

Brush Fire Burns 200 Acres Near Ephrata

A brush fire in Grant County torched 200 acres early Tuesday morning. The blaze ignited off Drumheller Road near State Route 17 south of Ephrata at around 2:00. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief, Jim Stuckey, says the fire was burning in a remote area and caused no damage. “No...
EPHRATA, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake

One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Historic Planes Pull Out of Pangborn Visit

Folks looking forward to seeing a WW2 bomber up close at Pangborn Memorial Airport this weekend might be a little disappointed after it was announced Thursday that both of Airbase Arizona Flying Museum's planes are back in Mesa for repairs. All scheduled flights and tours of the historic bombers have...
WENATCHEE, WA
KREM2

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist from Ephrata is dead after crashing into a car in Grant County. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning on State Route 17 at the Blue Lake Rest Area near Coulee City. A tweet from the WSP shows where it happened.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy