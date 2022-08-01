Man drowns in Wenatchee River near “Rock and Roll” rapids

DRYDEN, Wash. — A 60-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River near Dryden over the weekend.

A group of around six friends and family of the Walla Walla man were approaching the “Rock and Roll” rapids before the man was flipped from his tube, struggling to reach the shore. The group later encountered a second set of rapids, separating most of the group.

One of the family members found the man face down in the water and was later dragged out to the shore. A commercial raft helped get the man onto the raft and get him ferried to EMS.

The man was pronounced dead after one hour of CPR.

The group was not wearing life jackets, and they were not familiar with the river.

READ: Excessive speed, intoxication caused deadly Pend Oreille River boat crash

RELATED: As you take advantage of the Spokane River to cool off, keep these safety tips in mind

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.