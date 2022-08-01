Mayor Stimpson proposes one-time bonus for retired City employees, first responders

Read on utv44.com
Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When Dr. John McMahon retired as the Medical Director for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department after 31 years at the end of June, Dr. Jason Eversull was named as his replacement. Now the Mobile City Council will consider a contract to hire a co-director for the...
Mobile Housing Authority to open public housing waitlists Aug. 15
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Housing Authority is getting ready to open its public housing waiting lists to new applicants. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 9 a.m., waiting lists will open for three housing communities: Gulf Village Homes, Oaklawn Homes (two and three bedrooms only) and Emerson Gardens (Senior Citizens, ages 62 and older). […]
Baldwin Co. Zoning Board denies controversial Sherwood Grove subdivision proposal
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's growing pains continue to pile up as residents living just outside of Fairhope took their fight against a massive subdivision to the planning and zoning board on Thursday. NBC 15 first brought you the story about the 166-lot subdivision proposal called Sherwood...
Saraland woman says Kali Oka Road overdue for repairs, part of it in Prichard city limits
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A major thoroughfare off Highway 158 is causing a lot of attention, but for the wrong reasons. A woman reached out to NBC 15 and said Kali Oka Road is in desperate need of repairs. It is a county road however, the part she's talking about is in the city limits of Prichard.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Planning Commission shoots down proposal to build new subdivision
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -There was a big debate Thursday night in Baldwin County. A proposal to build a new subdivision was shot down by the planning commission. The subdivision, Sherwood Grove, was not something many people in the community were in favor of. A lot of people showed up,...
Spanish Fort breaks ground on $3.9 million construction project
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Construction has finally begun on roadways near the Eastern Shore Centre which is great news for drivers who are sick and tired of getting their cars banged up. For several months now drivers have complained about big potholes, flattened tires and hundreds of dollars...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
I-10 overhead signs to be removed next week; replaced with temporary signage
Three overhead signs along Interstate 10 will be removed and replaced with temporary signs that be mounted on the side of the interstate. The overhead signs will not be replaced because of the pending I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project that is expected to be under construction by late 2023.
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
Orange Beach City Schools prepare to welcome students for first time
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — In one week, the Orange Beach City School System will welcome students for the first time. It's a rapid turnaround just 3 months after the city officially separated from the Baldwin County Public School System. Orange Beach leaders and educators will have roughly 1,200...
wtvy.com
Judge orders Mobile woman to surrender more than $41,000 in fraudulent COVID funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has ordered a woman who admitted to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program to surrender more than $41,000, equal to the amount of money that the government paid her as a result of her fraudulent scheme. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in...
Gulf Shores Zoning Board denies Baldwin County Sewer sludge pond appeal
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Controversy over a Baldwin County Sewer System sludge pond in Gulf Shores led to a meeting between the utility and the city on Tuesday. City officials issued a "cease and desist" order against BCSS in May after residents complained of a strong stench coming from the utility's plant on Fort Morgan Road.
Bishop State College graduates students prepared to work for Airbus
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Friday the first class of FlightPath 9 students graduated from Bishop State Community College. The classes are a part of a partnership with Airbus to train college students to work in the aviation industry. Friday’s graduation marked the first class in this program to graduate. It’s a 10-week program that prepares […]
New sawmill complex coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Canfor Corporation has announced it will invest approximately $210 million to build a new, state-of-the-art sawmill complex in Mobile. The new sawmill is expected to have an annual production capacity of 250 million board feet on a two-shift basis and will provide a new, modern work environment for the approximately 130 people who will be employed directly, in addition to supporting significant indirect jobs.
Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties. LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Pollman's Bake Shop permanently closes two stores, main Mobile shop temporarily shuttered
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Inside, the phone never stops ringing. Outside, the customers never stop coming. This morning, Fred Pollman, owner of Pollman’s Bake Shop at Broad and Virginia Streets was meeting them at the door, telling them to come back next week. Since 1918, Mobilians have been...
AltaPointe to expand mental health care in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Monday, Mobile County leaders gave the green light to spend nearly $60 million COVID relief funds. The money will help pay for 32 different projects, including parks, public safety and expanding mental health care. AltaPointe Health will receive $6 million of that and add psychiatric beds in Mobile.
Dozen indicted in Mobile counterfeit check cashing scheme
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday reveals that a dozen people have been charged in a counterfeit check cashing scheme in Mobile. Those charged in the indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud are:. Arrington Jaylun Gardner. Markisha Jakeria Johnson. Johnathan Earl Kyser. D’Undra Norwood...
Eichold-Mertz Magnet School ranked #1 in state, 100% 3rd graders reading at grade level
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Eichold-Mertz Magnet School of Math, Science and Technology ranked #1 in the state for having the most third graders reading at grade level. It scored 100%, meaning all 83 of it's students that tested reached proficiency, according to data from the Alabama Dept. of Education.
