The Delaware Emergency Management Agency implements statewide training for school emergencies

New law gives DOE ability to hire 208 full-time substitutes for the upcoming school year
Legislation providing funding for full-time positions with benefits for substitute teachers is now law, and the Department of Education plans to start using it quickly. State Rep. Debra Heffernan’s bill takes a stab at addressing Delaware’s teacher shortage. “The funding will cover substitutes for high needs elementary schools,...
Arts Playlist: Delaware Division of the Arts launches first round of grants for FY23
The Delaware Division of the Arts announced its first round of grants to support arts projects statewide in Fiscal Year 2023. In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Division of the Arts director Jessica Ball discusses this latest round of funding with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele. Delaware’s Division...
Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs
Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas
DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month
Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
Delaware Launches Campaign to Fill State Job Vacancies
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Human Resources on Wednesday announced it has launched a marketing communications campaign to strengthen the workforce for all state agencies and services. The campaign will focus on recruiting quality candidates to fill job positions that are in high demand in the state of Delaware.
The Green - August 5, 2022
How to navigate back-to-school shopping twists this year. August is here and for many families that means getting kids the gear they need for school this fall. This year, back-to-school shopping comes with a new set of challenges, as inflation leaves many trying to figure out how to pay for everything they need.
Preps Underway for Emergency Dredging in the Murderkill River
Delaware Department of Natural Resources says 50,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the Murderkill River and loaded onto south Bowers' shoreline to make the river safer for boaters. Regulators expect to complete $2.3 million project by end of August.
VIDEO | Cross country torch procession comes to Delaware
The 13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride paid a visit to Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The riders stopped in Delaware, on their way Arlington National Cemetery, to honor the family of Chief Petty Officer John Lowell, a 1983 William Penn graduate who died at the age of 30 from cancer while serving in the Navy.
Delaware beach bacteria warnings lifted
Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches had been warned not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because high levels of bacteria had been detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.
DEMA: Take time now to prepare for severe weather
There are no major storms in the immediate forecast - which makes this the perfect time to plan for one. "The best thing to remember is to just be prepared," John Petersen with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency told WDEL News. "A little bit of preparedness will go along way. It doesn't have to be complicated. What we recommend is to make a plan, build a kit and stay informed."
Delaware AG announces nationwide anti-robocall task force
The Delaware Attorney General’s office announces its taking part in a nationwide task force to stop unwanted robocalls. The task force has already issued 20 demands to so-called gateway providers to stop predatory robocalls. Attorney General Kathy Jennings said these are U.S. based companies acting as telecom middlemen bringing...
State Auditor files last reply for post-trial motions, no indication when court will rule
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness and her defense team file their final reply on post-trial motions. McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct by a jury in early July. Judge William Carpenter could take as much as several months to review the arguments and make a decision on the post-trial motions.
Water advisory issued for parts of Del. beaches due to elevated bacteria
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a recreational water advisory for portions of Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beaches. We’re told the advisory is in effect for Rehoboth Beach from Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street as well as segments of Dewey and...
Cancer survivor’s ‘FCANCER’ license plate revoked by the DMV. Now she’s suing
A breast cancer survivor’s “FCANCER” vanity license plate was revoked by the DMV months after it was delivered to her home — and her lawsuit against Delaware officials will proceed, a federal judge has decided. Kari Overington, who survived an aggressive form of breast cancer, was...
Recreational Water Advisories issued along 3 Delaware beaches
DNREC has issued a recreational water advisory for parts of Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beaches after finding increased levels of bacteria. Health officials believe the bacteria is coming from wildlife feeding hear the surf, with the advisory saying "recent nearshore concentrations of baitfish and other potential food courses, such as 'sea angels or sea butterflies', which have been observed in higher concentrations lately, increase the likelihood of wildlife feeding near the surf zone."
Former state House Gaming Committee Chair named Delaware Lottery's Acting Director
A former Delaware state House member has been named to oversee the Delaware Lottery on an acting basis. Former Rep. Helene Keeley, who most recently was in the role of Deputy Director of the Delaware Lottery, will replace Vernon Kirk, who worked with the Lottery going back to its inception in 1975, and had been its Director since 2011.
Delaware ratchets up masking recommendations as COVID cases rise
Delaware is again encouraging people to wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That’s the result of an increase in COVID cases in recent days throughout the state. Last week, Delaware’s COVID hospitalizations were up 22% from 129 to 165 patients, with 12 patients in critical condition...
Del. Attorney General announces formation of nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
DELAWARE – Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced on Tuesday that the State of Delaware is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls to the United States. We’re...
