Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Newton County, Arkansas, voiced their concerns over 911 addresses through the office of emergency management. Residents fear their address provided for emergency responders may not take them to the correct location. Newton County is very rural, with a population of under 7,800. Nearly 95%...
5 races develop from municipal filings in Baxter, Marion counties
The filing period for municipal positions in Arkansas began Wednesday, and five races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Two races are in Mountain Home. Scott Liles and Billy D. Austin are running for city clerk, looking to succeed Brian Plumlee, who did not file for re-election. Marshella Norell is looking to challenge current council member Paige Evans for Ward 3, Position 1. Evans has not filed, but she did announce her candidacy last month.
Lakeview, Mountain View boil orders lifted
A pair of boil orders affecting some water customers in Lakeview and Mountain View have been lifted. The boil order for the Lakeview-Midway Public Water authority affecting customers in Lakeview Cove Place has been lifted. The order was issued last Wednesday due to a main break. Two boil orders for...
Rivergoers urged to use caution following Thursday rain
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town on the Spring River is urging caution to those making weekend plans. With the rain received on Thursday, Aug. 4, many rivers and streams are up in the region. Because of the rain, the Spring River is now muddy and has much...
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Ten area counties receive disaster designation for drought, help available for farmers
Ten area counties have been included in a natural disaster area due to the drought conditions this summer. The designation makes farm operators in these areas eligible to be considered for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA). The counties included in the natural disaster area include Baxter, Marion, Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, Boone and Newton counties in northern Arkansas along with Ozark, Douglas and Taney counties in southern Missouri.
Lakeview-Midway Public Water Authority conducting leak repair Wednesday night
The Lakeview-Midway Public Water Authority will begin a leak repair starting at 8 tonight. According to a release from the authority, water operators will conduct a repair on Highway 178 at the intersection of Big Mac Road. All customers along Deerpath Drive to the end of River Road on both...
Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
July one of hottest in Mountain Home history
The month of July has gone down as one of the hottest in Mountain Home history. According to records at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service, ten days in the month had highs in the triple digits. The hottest day was the 21st with a high of 106, the hottest temperature recorded in Mountain Home since June of 2012. There was a string of six straight days, from the 20th through the 25th, with highs of 100 or higher, the longest such streak since 1980. When the thermometer hit 100 on the 8th, it was the first time a triple digit temperature had occurred in Mountain Home since August of 2012.
Blue Moon Coffee celebrates reopening under new ownership
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Blue Moon Coffee on Wednesday. Originally from Batesville, Blue Moon Coffee owner Quan Le told the assembled crowd: “I am so glad to be back in my hometown, serving coffee to my friends, family, and customers. We plan to provide the best and quickest coffee.”
Top state officials welcome the opening of the Ash Flat Emerson plant
The new Emerson plant in Ash Flat officially opened its doors in celebration of its 277,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Friday, July 29. In attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were several high-profile state and local officials, including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Emerson Plant Manager Paritosh Bhole graciously welcomed the invited guests...
Mountain Home superintendent discusses interim report about school safety in Arkansas
This week the Arkansas School Safety Commission released its interim report, sharing recommendations including mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security. Mountain Home Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jake Long talked about the report and how prepared Mountain...
Conway man sentenced for importation of illegally taken wildlife
Conway resident sentenced for illegal selling and purchase of wildlife
Mountain Home Police Chief discusses signs, when they become offensive
Many people on social media and callers to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot this week have been talking about a man in downtown Mountain Home carrying signs that many found offensive. In a situation like this, when does a sign cross the line from being protected by the first amendment for freedom of speech to becoming something where law enforcement has to become involved?
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
