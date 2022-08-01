ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

New Bichota Beginnings: Karol G Says Goodbye to Her Blue-Hair Era

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

After wrapping up her Bichota Reloaded Tour across Latin America, Karol G took a break from social media and ultimately “decided that it was time to change my blue hair that you all loved as much as I did.”

On Sunday (July 31), the Colombian singer surprised fans with a photo and video dump on her Instagram stories, where she explained that after nearly two years, she was bidding farewell to her blue locks.

“To say goodbye, my blue hair and I left on vacation to some of the countries on my bucket list,” she wrote in a heartfelt post. Karol then shared photos and videos with her team and friends enjoying countries such as Dubai and Africa.

She continued: “We went all out with tears because we said goodbye to the past, of a stage, I will never forget, of people I loved a lot, of incredible success, of re-connecting with myself, of the most successful album of my career until now, of my first sold-out shows, of my first stadiums, of songs for my heartbreak, of my No. 1 songs, of songs for people who I loved but were no good for me, from drinking ‘200 Copas’ with my friends to feeling free as in ‘Provenza.’”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KAROL G (@karolg)

Calling the experience — during which she skydived, rode a hot-air balloon, and enjoyed an African safari, to name a few — as “truthfully the best vacations of my life,” Karol also thanked all of her fans for loving her blue-hair era.

“I want to thank everyone who loved this era. All of you who lived it with me, and everything I evolved and learned from it,” she noted. “I’m definitely ready for what’s to come. The next level is unblocked. And no, I don’t have blue hair anymore but I know we will all love what’s to come.”

Her Stories come on the heels of Karol making a special appearance during Tiesto’s set at Tomorrowland, where the two performed their collaboration “Don’t Be Shy” and a new EDM version of “Provenza.” During her performance, Karol covered her hair with a long, black drape.

While fans wait to see Karol’s new look, vote for which color you think the “Bichota” singer should rock next below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

BE:FIRST’s ‘Scream’ Debuts at No. 1, Kinki Kids’ ‘Amazing Love’ at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100

Click here to read the full article. BE:FIRST’s “Scream” launches at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Aug. 3. The lead single from the septet’s first album BE:1 due Aug. 31 dropped last Monday (July 25) and created quite a buzz, lifting the track to No. 1 for downloads (15,304 units), video (5,015,160 views), and Twitter mentions. The song also comes in at No. 2 for streaming (8,290,751 streams) and radio airplay, excelling in five metrics of the chart’s methodology. Veteran Johnny’s duo Kinki Kids bows at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 this week with “Amazing...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Selena Gomez Shows Love for ‘Real Stomachs’ in New TikTok Video

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez is taking a much-needed break during her beachy summer vacation, and while she’s traveling, she’s been keeping fans entertained by sharing her goofy and raw side on TikTok. In the newest video she shared to the platform on Wednesday (Aug. 3), the 30-year-old “Lose You to Love Me” singer is seen relaxing on a boat in a lavender and orange swimsuit, lip-syncing to a sound in which someone is advising to “suck it in” — referring to her stomach. “I’m not sucking s— in,” Gomez mouths along with the reply. “Real stomachs is...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Girls’ Generation Remind Us They’re K-Pop Icons With ‘Forever 1’

Click here to read the full article. Fifteen years into their careers, Girls’ Generation continue to defy industry odds with their latest effort offering a definitive statement. Forever 1 is the K-pop girl group’s new album and single of the same name that celebrates their 15th anniversary. After entering the scene in August 2007, Girls’ Generation became one of K-pop’s most prominent acts (setting chart records with singles and albums while crowning lists like Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 for multiple years) and earliest crossover stars in the west (performing on late-night and morning TV shows before K-pop acts were regularly...
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Jackson Wang Teases Solo Album ‘MAGIC MAN’ Is ‘Way More Extreme’ Than His Past Music

Click here to read the full article. Jackson Wang opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (Aug. 2) about what fans can expect from his forthcoming solo album MAGIC MAN. “It’s a bit of rock, a bit of grunge, a bit of pop. It’s a mixture of everything,” the K-pop star told People. “A lot of [the album] is inspired by the process of me just trying to understand myself, understand my sound, understand my visuals, and what I really want to do. And I ended up here.” Preceded by singles “Cruel” and “Blow,” Wang promised that MAGIC MAN is “way...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karol G
Billboard

Beyonce’s Song Titles Were the Theme to a Viral Traffic Report, and Tina Knowles-Lawson Loves It

Click here to read the full article. The Beyhive has come offline and onto television screens. NBC Philadelphia reporter Sheila Watko delivered the traffic report earlier this week and inserted several song titles from Beyoncé‘s discography into her dialogue, including tracks from Renaissance, much to the delight of Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. “Thank you, Bill, I always appreciate it when you ‘Say My Name.’ Now if you’re just waking up, I hope you had some ‘Sweet Dreams,’ but traffic is getting ‘Heated’ and it’s starting to ‘Break My Soul’ just a little bit,” Watko starts off the Bey-themed traffic report. “If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Billboard

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Controversies, From Kelis Feud to Lyric Changes

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Renaissance release was full of excitement and dancefloor-ready hits, but did not come without its share of drama. Throughout her seventh album’s rollout, Bey has navigated an unexpected leak, frustrations over interpolations, shade about the number of songwriters credited on the tracks due to those interpolations and post-release lyric changes due to the use of offensive language in the song “Heated.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Latin America#New Bichota Beginnings#Bichota Reloaded Tour#Colombian#African
Billboard

Kelis Snaps Back at Beyhive Teasing Over Removal of ‘Milkshake’ Interpolation: ‘Nobody Cried’

Click here to read the full article. Even though her song is no longer a part of Beyoncé‘s Renaissance album, Kelis still had a few more things to say about it. After Bey removed the interpolation of Kelis’ signature 2003 hit “Milkshake” from “Heated” following Kelis’ public complaints that she was not properly credited, the battle appeared over. But on Wednesday (Aug. 3), after Kelis posted a series of snaps of her new outfit on Instagram with the message, “Born in the heat of summer. I am my own validation . To all my beautiful AUGUSTANS, good morning,” followed a series...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Beyoncé Unveils ‘Cliquebait’ Version of ‘Break My Soul’

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé isn’t quite done dropping new remixes of her Renaissance lead single, “Break My Soul.” On Thursday (Aug. 4), Queen Bey’s “Cliquebait” version of “Break My Soul” was released, adding a fun club remix to an already dance-heavy track. The accompanying YouTube video features the star dancing atop the silver horse on her latest album cover. Just a day prior, the singer dropped a four-song “Break My Soul” remix EP featuring refreshed versions of her Renaissance single by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, Chicago house legend Terry Hunter, global scene queen Honey Dijon and New York producer/DJ Nita Aviance. The OG version of...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Reigns In Australia

Click here to read the full article. Queen Bey is crowned in Australia, as Renaissance (Columbia/Sony) blasts to No. 1. With her latest ARIA Chart feat, Beyonce earns her seventh Top 10 appearance, and third solo leader after her 2014 self-titled debut effort, and 2016’s Lemonade.  Also new to the ARIA Albums Chart this week is Brisbane punk band Dune Rats with Real Rare Whale (BMG/ADA), new at No. 6. It’s the followup to Hurry Up and Wait (from 2020) and The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit (2017), which both debuted at No. 1. Fellow Brisbanites Beddy Rays also impact the Top 10,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

DJ Khaled Taps Drake & Lil Baby for Groovy ‘Staying Alive’: Listen

Click here to read the full article. Anotha one! DJ Khaled is beginning the rollout for his thirteenth studio album, God Did, with the star-studded lead single, “Staying Alive.” The disco-inspired “Staying Alive,” which features Drake and Lil Baby, was released alongside the accompanying music video and serves as the first take of the music mogul’s 2021 Billboard 200-topping album, Khaled Khaled. The medical-themed visual features the superstar trio as they go through a work day at “Khaled Khaled Hospital,” which has a mission statement, according to an Instagram post, that reads: “We represent the future of medicine. Our surgical residents are...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Debuts New Casetify Co-Lab: Shop the Collection Before It Sells Out

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo has expanded her collaboration with Casetify in celebration of the Sour tour. The “Drivers License” singer gave fans a peek at one of the two new phone cases from the Casetify Co-Lab via Instagram Story on Tuesday (Aug. 2). Inspired by her tour, the new prints feature pink butterflies and the signature sticker-style pattern aesthetic seen on the cover art for her debut album, Sour. New releases from the limited-edition collection — consisting of a SOUR TOUR Sticker Case and SOUR TOUR Pink Butterfly Case — retail between $42 and $78. Rodrigo’s Sour...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Doja Cat Debuts Shaved Head, Razors Off Eyebrows on Instagram Live: ‘I Was Never Supposed to Have Hair’

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat is nearly as smooth as a Sphynx cat. The 26-year-old star went on Instagram Live Thursday (Aug. 4) to reveal that she had shaved her entire head — before taking it one step further and razoring off her eyebrows on camera as thousands of fans watched in real time. Showing off her newly bare noggin, the “Woman” musician began with a heart-to-heart conversation with fans about why she’d decided to make such a bold style choice. “I feel like I was never supposed to have hair,” she said. “I don’t like having...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo Is Loving This Video of J-Hope Singing ‘About Damn Time’

Click here to read the full article. BTS‘ J-Hope made history at this year’s Lollapalooza as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. While chilling out backstage, he took some time to gush over Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time.” In an interview shared to NME‘s TikTok account, the 28-year-old singer is asked what his favorite song is right now. He immediately dives into an adorable rendition of the viral second verse of  “About Damn Time.” Lizzo herself, upon seeing the video, shared her own TikTok reacting to the sweet moment, smiling while brushing off haters that think her Billboard Hot...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

J-Hope Shares ‘Dynamite’ Dance Practice Video for Lollapalooza: Watch

Click here to read the full article. “Dynamite” may have entered the world in 2020, but the song’s impact is still being felt to this day. On Thursday (Aug. 4), J-Hope shared a dance practice video set to the tropical remix of BTS‘ “Dynamite” on the BangtanTV YouTube channel. The video finds J-Hope preparing for his headlining slot at this year’s Lollapalooza, the annual four-day music festival held in Chicago. J-Hope, a member of the wildly successful K-pop group BTS, made history as the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. His headlining set follows the release of Jack...
CHICAGO, IL
Billboard

Madonna and Saucy Santana Will Bounce You Silly on ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’ Collab

Click here to read the full article. Madonna has teamed with internet sensation Saucy Santana for a banging remix of his 2020 viral smash “Material Girl,” which the pair have energetically renamed “Material Gworrllllllll!” Over the cymbal-crashing beat and excited keyboard line, Madonna opens the track that dropped on Friday (Aug. 5) rapping, “I’m not fancy, I just love fancy s–t/ Make a budget disappear like a magic trick/ Make him buy me everything, I don’t have to pick/ Only hold a conversation if the bag is thick” before the track’s sing-songy chorus kicks in. “A material girl is not tasteless/ A...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star in ‘Joker’ Sequel Alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga‘s got a lot going on right now — but being in the midst of her long-awaited world tour isn’t stopping her from sharing some big news in her acting career. Gaga posted a teaser clip Thursday (Aug. 4) confirming her starring role in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to the 2019 film Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. In the clip, we see silhouettes of Phoenix and Gaga’s yet-to-be-announced character dancing together to the song “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga famously covered alongside Tony Bennett. While little else has been revealed regarding...
MOVIES
Billboard

Lady A Postpones Tour to Support Charles Kelley on His Sobriety Journey

Click here to read the full article. Country trio Lady A is postponing their 20-show Request Line tour until 2023 in order support bandmember Charles Kelley on his journey to sobriety. The trio’s Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood issued a collective statement on social media on Thursday (Aug. 4), announcing the postponement of their tour as well as offering support to Kelley. “We are a band, but more importantly … we’re family,” they wrote. “We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Daddy Yankee Banks 26th No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart With ‘Remix’

Click here to read the full article. Daddy Yankee hits the top of Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart as “Remix” reaches the No. 1 spot after 18 weeks and leads the August 6-dated ranking. The move lifts the veteran to 26 No. 1s, still the fourth-most among all acts. “Remix” soars 11-1 with a 63% increase in audience impressions (rising to 10.58 million for the week) in the tracking week ending July 31, according to Luminate. It also takes the Greatest Gainer trophy among the 50-title deep list. Among the song’s greater radio supporters were New York and Washington, D.C. markets, starting with WSKQ...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy