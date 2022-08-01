New Bichota Beginnings: Karol G Says Goodbye to Her Blue-Hair Era

Click here to read the full article.

After wrapping up her Bichota Reloaded Tour across Latin America, Karol G took a break from social media and ultimately “decided that it was time to change my blue hair that you all loved as much as I did.”

On Sunday (July 31), the Colombian singer surprised fans with a photo and video dump on her Instagram stories, where she explained that after nearly two years, she was bidding farewell to her blue locks.

“To say goodbye, my blue hair and I left on vacation to some of the countries on my bucket list,” she wrote in a heartfelt post. Karol then shared photos and videos with her team and friends enjoying countries such as Dubai and Africa.

She continued: “We went all out with tears because we said goodbye to the past, of a stage, I will never forget, of people I loved a lot, of incredible success, of re-connecting with myself, of the most successful album of my career until now, of my first sold-out shows, of my first stadiums, of songs for my heartbreak, of my No. 1 songs, of songs for people who I loved but were no good for me, from drinking ‘200 Copas’ with my friends to feeling free as in ‘Provenza.’”

Calling the experience — during which she skydived, rode a hot-air balloon, and enjoyed an African safari, to name a few — as “truthfully the best vacations of my life,” Karol also thanked all of her fans for loving her blue-hair era.

“I want to thank everyone who loved this era. All of you who lived it with me, and everything I evolved and learned from it,” she noted. “I’m definitely ready for what’s to come. The next level is unblocked. And no, I don’t have blue hair anymore but I know we will all love what’s to come.”

Her Stories come on the heels of Karol making a special appearance during Tiesto’s set at Tomorrowland, where the two performed their collaboration “Don’t Be Shy” and a new EDM version of “Provenza.” During her performance, Karol covered her hair with a long, black drape.

