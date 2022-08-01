ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Forward Jae Crowder Tweets Cryptic Message

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRoiY_0h0lTH5A00

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder believes it’s time for change.

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder took to Twitter on Monday morning to express his desire for change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dpWA_0h0lTH5A00

( Twitter link here)

Crowder’s future with Phoenix has been heavily discussed recently. Many insiders believed Crowder, heading into the final year of his deal, was a trade candidate heading into free agency.

If the Suns were able to land Kevin Durant, Crowder is a likely candidate to depart the Valley.

Crowder has been with the Suns since 2020, and has helped the team push to new boundaries during his time as a three-and-D player.

Crowder (who just turned 32) also comes with a $10.18 million salary next season, and many believe Cameron Johnson is a candidate to replace him sometime in the future.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker Tops SG Rankings

Mikal Bridges NBA Pick-Six All-Star Team

Cameron Johnson Talks Offseason Work

NBA Analyst Believes Suns Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

Devin Booker: First NBA 2K23 Trailer Revealed

NBA Analyst Believes Suns are out of Kevin Durant Race

JaVale McGee Listed as Underrated Offseason Signing

Suns Receive First Offseason Grade

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
The Daily South

Charles Barkley Picked the Perfect Grandfather Name

Charles Barkley has held many titles in his lifetime. He's been an Auburn Tiger, an NBA superstar, and a broadcast analyst for TNT. But earlier this year, he gained one more: grandfather. Barkley's daughter Christiana. welcomed baby boy Henry, the first grand child for the Alabama native. Sir Charles couldn't be happier about the new addition.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
FanSided

Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Cameron Johnson
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jae Crowder
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq has brutal comments about Kevin Durant

Shaq is taking a swipe at Kevin Durant that is almost as vicious as the one that he took at Brad Miller back in the day. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal tore into the Brooklyn Nets star Durant in an appearance this week on “The Rich Eisen Show.” O’Neal was critical of Durant for wanting out of the team he essentially helped build.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection

In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Suns News#Phoenix Suns Guard#Tops Sg
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
630
Followers
263
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy