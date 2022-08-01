Suns Forward Jae Crowder Tweets Cryptic Message
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder believes it’s time for change.
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder took to Twitter on Monday morning to express his desire for change.
( Twitter link here)
Crowder’s future with Phoenix has been heavily discussed recently. Many insiders believed Crowder, heading into the final year of his deal, was a trade candidate heading into free agency.
If the Suns were able to land Kevin Durant, Crowder is a likely candidate to depart the Valley.
Crowder has been with the Suns since 2020, and has helped the team push to new boundaries during his time as a three-and-D player.
Crowder (who just turned 32) also comes with a $10.18 million salary next season, and many believe Cameron Johnson is a candidate to replace him sometime in the future.
