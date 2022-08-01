Suns Forward Jae Crowder Tweets Cryptic Message

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder believes it’s time for change.

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder took to Twitter on Monday morning to express his desire for change.

( Twitter link here)

Crowder’s future with Phoenix has been heavily discussed recently. Many insiders believed Crowder, heading into the final year of his deal, was a trade candidate heading into free agency.

If the Suns were able to land Kevin Durant, Crowder is a likely candidate to depart the Valley.

Crowder has been with the Suns since 2020, and has helped the team push to new boundaries during his time as a three-and-D player.

Crowder (who just turned 32) also comes with a $10.18 million salary next season, and many believe Cameron Johnson is a candidate to replace him sometime in the future.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , subscribe to us on YouTube and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker Tops SG Rankings

Mikal Bridges NBA Pick-Six All-Star Team

Cameron Johnson Talks Offseason Work

NBA Analyst Believes Suns Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

Devin Booker: First NBA 2K23 Trailer Revealed

NBA Analyst Believes Suns are out of Kevin Durant Race

JaVale McGee Listed as Underrated Offseason Signing

Suns Receive First Offseason Grade