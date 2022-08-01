ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NC

AMH nurse Shelia Maltba named 2022 Great 100 Nurse

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmMmU_0h0lTGCR00

JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital announced that Monitored Bed Unit nurse Shelia Maltba has been named a 2022 Great 100 Nurse.

The Great 100 recognizes and honors registered nurses in North Carolina for their commitment to excellence and promoting a positive image of the nursing profession. Maltba, who also was nominated for the award in 2021, is the only nurse from the region to have been selected for this year’s honor.

“The Great 100 is a distinguished award and the process is very competitive,” said Brian Yates, chief executive officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “Being nominated and selected is truly special and we are so proud of Shelia Maltba receiving this well-deserved honor.”

Nurses are nominated by the hospital and chosen for the Great 100 based on several criteria, including their integrity, commitment to their patients and colleagues, contributions to the nursing profession and mentorship of others. This special recognition is only given to 100 nurses throughout the state each year.

“We are honored to share this award with Shelia,” said JoAnn Smith, chief nursing officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “Shelia genuinely portrays the attributes of a Great 100 nurse. She is honest, committed to her patients and community, helps others to grow professionally and advances the profession of nursing. Our team is proud of her accomplishment.”

A true role model and patient advocate, Maltba is a valued member of the nursing department and holds herself to a higher standard. She treats each of her patients as if they are a member of her family and has been known to purchase snacks, Christmas presents and other items for patients in need.

“To me, this honor means I have made a difference in the lives of my patients and have been a good example for my co-workers,” said Maltba. “I have shown others what it truly means to be a nurse and care for others. Sometimes it is hard but, in the end, making sure your patients receive the best care possible is all that matters.”

Maltba holds Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Supports (PALS), Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) and Advanced Stroke Life Support (ASLS) certifications, which she uses not only to provide best-practice care but also to aid and support team members in their professional growth. In addition, Maltba precepts nursing students from Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) and Bachelor’s Degree Nursing (BDN) programs, has conducted an EKG class and created a unit secretary class.

Maltba will be recognized for her accomplishment during the 34th Annual NC Great 100 Gala on October 8, 2022, at the Greenville Convention Center.

About Ashe Memorial Hospital

For the past 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services.

Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C. For more information, please visit ashememorial.org or call (336) 846-7101.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Airy News

Families need emergency to create emergency plans, kits

North Carolina Emergency Management says the basic items of an emergency preparedness kit would include items like a first aid kit, cell phone charger, flashlight with full batteries, can opener, toiletries, extra keys, and cash. Find more info at: NCReady.gov. In this aerial image, some homes in Breathitt County, Ky.,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, NC
WJHL

Some Ballad starting RN rates going up 23% to $56K

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As it continues struggling with high turnover and staffing issues, Ballad Health will raise starting pay for certain nurses at its four largest and highest-turnover hospitals by 23% effective Aug. 14 — and is increasing pay at its community hospitals following “constructive feedback” after the initial announcement. Starting registered nurses […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
focusnewspaper.com

COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WRAL

The Great Outdoors finds an economic home in the NC mountains

This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Located amidst the peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, Watauga County’s streams, forests and cliffsides are home to all kinds of outdoor recreation. For local business owners, some of those outdoor hobbies turned into professional careers. Goose Kearse...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Amh#General Health#Medical Services#Great 100 Nurse#Monitored Bed#Ashe Memorial Hospital
xpopress.com

NC Mineral and Gem Festival 2022

Since the early 1950's Spruce Pine, North Carolina has been the host of the Festival and welcomed visitors from around the world to shop for beautiful jewelry, gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, fossils, and more! Even celebrities have been spotted at the Festival selecting their jewelry, gemstones, and gifts! The Festival features gem, jewelry, and mineral dealers from across the country showcasing their merchandise to fit every budget. Whether you are shopping for an engagement ring, a special stone for your own setting, a custom-designed piece of jewelry, or a special crystal display for your home, you can't miss the NC Mineral and Gem Festival.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
wjhl.com

Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’

(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Flood Advisory for Watauga County – Friday August 5, 2022

Watauga NC- 146 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022. …FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. WHERE…Eastern Watauga County in Northwest North Carolina. WHEN…Until 445 PM EDT. IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. ADDITIONAL...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
Go Blue Ridge

Avery County Woman Missing

The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
The Tomahawk

Election Report: Big night for Potter, Tester

Reporting live from the offices of the Johnson County Election Commission, the results are in for the August 4 primary and county elections. First up, is the race everyone has been watching. Larry Potter has defeated Tate Davis, Eric Garland, Mark Gladden, and Scott Mast to replace outgoing county, Mayor Mike Taylor.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Southwest VA real estate duo sentenced for wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A husband and wife real estate team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Thursday. According to the release from the United States Attorney’s office, Jesse Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley DeLoach both pled guilty in Feb. 2022 to wire fraud and were sentenced on Thursday to 15 […]
ABINGDON, VA
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
231
Followers
780
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy