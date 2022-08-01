AMH nurse Shelia Maltba named 2022 Great 100 Nurse

JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital announced that Monitored Bed Unit nurse Shelia Maltba has been named a 2022 Great 100 Nurse.

The Great 100 recognizes and honors registered nurses in North Carolina for their commitment to excellence and promoting a positive image of the nursing profession. Maltba, who also was nominated for the award in 2021, is the only nurse from the region to have been selected for this year’s honor.

“The Great 100 is a distinguished award and the process is very competitive,” said Brian Yates, chief executive officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “Being nominated and selected is truly special and we are so proud of Shelia Maltba receiving this well-deserved honor.”

Nurses are nominated by the hospital and chosen for the Great 100 based on several criteria, including their integrity, commitment to their patients and colleagues, contributions to the nursing profession and mentorship of others. This special recognition is only given to 100 nurses throughout the state each year.

“We are honored to share this award with Shelia,” said JoAnn Smith, chief nursing officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “Shelia genuinely portrays the attributes of a Great 100 nurse. She is honest, committed to her patients and community, helps others to grow professionally and advances the profession of nursing. Our team is proud of her accomplishment.”

A true role model and patient advocate, Maltba is a valued member of the nursing department and holds herself to a higher standard. She treats each of her patients as if they are a member of her family and has been known to purchase snacks, Christmas presents and other items for patients in need.

“To me, this honor means I have made a difference in the lives of my patients and have been a good example for my co-workers,” said Maltba. “I have shown others what it truly means to be a nurse and care for others. Sometimes it is hard but, in the end, making sure your patients receive the best care possible is all that matters.”

Maltba holds Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Supports (PALS), Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP) and Advanced Stroke Life Support (ASLS) certifications, which she uses not only to provide best-practice care but also to aid and support team members in their professional growth. In addition, Maltba precepts nursing students from Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) and Bachelor’s Degree Nursing (BDN) programs, has conducted an EKG class and created a unit secretary class.

Maltba will be recognized for her accomplishment during the 34th Annual NC Great 100 Gala on October 8, 2022, at the Greenville Convention Center.

