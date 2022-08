Miami Springs Police reported that Patrick Bucko was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief over $1,000. According to Miami Springs Police, Bucko was spotted by a Miami Springs Police Officer on Wednesday, August 3rd, riding a bike along the 100 block of North Royal Poinciana Boulevard at around 1pm in the afternoon. The officer allegedly recognized Bucko as matching a subject that was seen on video about a month ago attempting to enter a closed business along the 100 block of Westward Drive. Police also allege that Bucko matched the description given by witnesses of a man who entered and vandalized a closed business in the 300 block of Westward Drive on July 21st.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO