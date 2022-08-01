Read on newschannel20.com
2 days of discounted carnival rides at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Tuesday, August 16 all carnival rides at the Illinois State Fair will be $2. Tuesday is not the only day for $2 ride tickets. On August 11, the opening day of the fair, the tradition of $2 rides will continue. “We are always looking...
Disaster proclamation for two Southwestern Illinois counties
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued a disaster proclamation on Wednesday for two Southwestern Illinois counties after severe weather. The severe weather hit the counties on July 25 and July 27. St. Clair and Washington counties will now have access to state resources and emergency personnel to...
Illinois' school supplies tax break begins Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 5%, from 6.25% to 1.25% for the tax holiday. Though how much are you actually saving?. "I mean, you've always got school clothes, you know, required shoes for gym class. We got registration fees, sports," said local parent Isaiah Rodriguez when discussing how many costs he faces when his children return to school.
Illinois receives $75 million to clean up pollution
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois will be receiving more than $75 million to clean up pollution in the state. The funding comes from money set aside for reclaiming abandoned mine lands. The goal is to help communities reclaim those lands and address dangerous environmental conditions and pollution caused by past...
Uncalimed property auction coming to Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Someone's unclaimed items could be your treasures. On Tuesday, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs shared an auction preview for the upcoming Illinois State Fair. Among the items up for auction are a silver Faberge picture frame, a $500 bill from 1934, as well as rare...
$1.33B Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
CHICAGO (WICS) — It has almost been a week since the third highest Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Illinois and the ticket is still unclaimed. "For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," said Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions. We will work closely with the winner to respect any wishes for privacy, and support them in any way we can to provide a positive winning experience."
Gov. Pritzker speaks out about abortion
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, officially announced the new Illinois Department of Public Health Director on Thursday. During the announcement, Gov. Pritzker spoke about health care and abortion access in Illinois. "I've said it before and I'll say it again abortion is health care," Governor Pritzker said....
What's new at the Illinois State fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair is a week away, and there will be some new things to see this year. In fact, it might be impossible to miss one of the new exhibits--dinosaurs!. The dinos will be as big as 60 feet long and 35 feet...
Annual Mount Auburn Farmer's Picnic kicks off
MOUNT AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — It was an afternoon of family fun in Mount Auburn on Thursday. The 135th Mount Auburn Farmer's Picnic week kicked off with a pageant at the grandstand at the Mt. Auburn Community Park. The pageant has a Little Miss and Little Mister for kids...
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
Rains, storms target central Illinois
The stage is set for more wet and stormy weather for central Illinois. Warm and very muggy air is streaming across central Illinois on the heels of southwesterly winds. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values hovering around 105.
