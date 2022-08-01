San Antonio Public library offers students free resources for back-to-school

Read on foxsanantonio.com
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Some schools will resume free and reduced lunch program after free pandemic waivers end
After two years of pandemic waivers, some schools will now be charging for meals once again. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even take-home meals have been free for everyone the last two years because of those federal waivers, but the program ran out in June. Schools that had free and reduced...
'Mucho Gusto' focuses on improving health and wellness for teenagers
SAN ANTONIO - Local teens are invited to a free event focused on improving their health and wellness. "Mucho Gusto" runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Whitley Theological Center off Oblate Drive. It is hosted by Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Metro Health. There...
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
Back-to-school anxiety is normal. Here are ways you can help your kids cope.
Going back to school each year can cause a lot of anxiety for children, especially after the ups and downs of the pandemic. Advocates are working to make sure kids have the resources they need as they re-enter the classroom. At Harlandale ISD, counselors and social workers are available at...
Dietitian shares insight on good nutrition for kids as they get ready for back-to-school
SAN ANTONIO - We're here for you as you get ready to start sending your children back to school for the start of a new year and good nutrition is a great way to make sure kids can keep focused while learning. We spoke to a dietitian from University Health...
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
City Councilmembers drop challenge to see which district brings in most blood donors
SAN ANTONIO - With the need for blood outpacing donations, the San Antonio City Council decided to step up and help. The city council announced on Wednesday the "Summer District Challenge," which will run though Aug. 12. The challenge will see councilmembers sponsoring blood drives within their districts in a...
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule
SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog
The eight-year-old boy shot in the back while attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down as a result from his injury. He spent almost a month in the pediatric intensive care at the children's hospital in Chicago.
Southwest Research unveils self-driving bus that navigates using artificial intelligence
SAN ANTONIO - The latest eye-opening inventions at Southwest Research Institute - like a self-driving bus and methane-detecting drones - are designed to solve some of San Antonio's infrastructure challenges. The artificial intelligence-guided 14-passenger bus was on display today, giving dozens of visitors from Leadership SA quick tours of the...
Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
Disabled woman struggles to pay for her 180lb service dog's food due to inflation
Universal City — Deborah Galle was left permanently disabled after she fell 20 feet from a balcony at her father’s home. “I was completely unconscious for four days," she said about the life-changing accident in 2016 that happened while trying to kill a spider. The 39-year-old has endured...
School district police departments facing staffing shortages
SAN ANTONIO - Less than a week from some school districts heading back to the classroom district police departments are still trying to hire at a rapid pace. Every school year has a theme: Two years ago it was COVID-19, last year it was returning to normal, and this year it's school safety.
Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Three large wildfires have sparked in Hays County within the last week. Multiple crews are working to get the latest fire under control near Wimberley. The Hermosa Fire has burned 35 acres and is 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started around 6 p.m. in the...
Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses
SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
Drought causing ugly algae blooms along the San Antonio River
SAN ANTONIO - As drought conditions continue across our area, many are wondering if the famed Riverwalk is seeing any impacts. As you walk around downtown, it may not seem like it. That's because the river in this area is regulated. The San Antonio Water System's (SAWS) reuse program helps to keep a pretty constant flow year-round in San Antonio.
Survivor of El Paso Walmart shooting thinking of those who were killed 3 years ago
EL PASO — An ominous cloud of white gun smoke, bloody police boot prints and an empty baby carrier on the body of Jordan Anchondo are images that will forever live in Jamie’s mind. She can still hear the agonizing cries of men, women and children who had...
Mandatory evacuations for Bluffview Drive due to 60-acre Hermosa Fire, 10% contained
WIMBERLEY, Texas — THURSDAY UPDATE:. Mandatory evacuations are now in place for all homes on Bluffview Drive after the Hermosa Fire grew to 60 acres and is now 10 percent contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. Previously, the evacuations only applied to the homes in the 500-700 blocks.
Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire
A quick-thinking teen is being called a hero today after using a trampoline to help people escape an overnight apartment fire near Pittsburgh. A humble hero, 17-year-old Falon O'Regan helped his neighbors escape a three-alarm apartment fire in Bentleyville, Washington County. “I'm glad we got them out in time," said...
