San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Public library offers students free resources for back-to-school

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxsanantonio.com

Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes

SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule

SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog

The eight-year-old boy shot in the back while attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down as a result from his injury. He spent almost a month in the pediatric intensive care at the children's hospital in Chicago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

School district police departments facing staffing shortages

SAN ANTONIO - Less than a week from some school districts heading back to the classroom district police departments are still trying to hire at a rapid pace. Every school year has a theme: Two years ago it was COVID-19, last year it was returning to normal, and this year it's school safety.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses

SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Drought causing ugly algae blooms along the San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO - As drought conditions continue across our area, many are wondering if the famed Riverwalk is seeing any impacts. As you walk around downtown, it may not seem like it. That's because the river in this area is regulated. The San Antonio Water System's (SAWS) reuse program helps to keep a pretty constant flow year-round in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire

A quick-thinking teen is being called a hero today after using a trampoline to help people escape an overnight apartment fire near Pittsburgh. A humble hero, 17-year-old Falon O'Regan helped his neighbors escape a three-alarm apartment fire in Bentleyville, Washington County. “I'm glad we got them out in time," said...
BENTLEYVILLE, PA

