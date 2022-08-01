Man drowns in the Wenatchee river after innertube flipped

Read on mynorthwest.com
Wildfire near Moses Lake evacuates Lind, destroys 10 homes
In Eastern Washington, the small town of Lind, near Moses lake, was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a fire . The rural town is only roughly 500 people large. Many headed to Ritzville for shelter. The fire is estimated to be about 2,000 acres large. The Adams County Sheriff’s office...
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Shooting Damages Home
Detectives are still looking into evidence collected after a shooting on West Marina Drive in Moses Lake Tuesday night. Moses Lake Police Captain Mike Williams said two cars were involved in the altercation, with reportedly an occupant in one car firing at the other car. "We recovered about ten shell...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
ncwlife.com
Army sergeant pleads guilty to vacation voyeurism
WENATCHEE — An Army sergeant pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of voyeurism and reported to the Chelan County jail ahead of sentencing. Chelan County sheriff's deputies say Steven Jacob Olsen, 31, placed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a vacation rental home to record his housemates. He was one of eight vacationers was staying in the home on Blewett Pass in December 2019.
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
Troopers stop more than 80 HOV lane violators in less than 3 hours
Washington State Patrol tweeted that troopers stopped more than 80 High Occupancy Vehicle lane violators in Snohomish County on Tuesday morning. Six troopers on motorcycles stopped 82 violators in 2.5 hours, Trooper Jacob Kennett said. Kennett did not say if the drivers received a ticket but did say that first-time...
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Hit and Run Case
Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is looking for any information on Saturday’s collision in Moses Lake, which left one person dead and three passengers severely injured. On July 30 around 6:30 a.m., a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading westbound South Frontage Road East near Hiawatha Road...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired. Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired. Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 2nd, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The man charged with phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County courthouse in order to dodge a court date is now accused of making another such threat. Two large dogs reportedly killed several rabbits on private property in Wenatchee early Monday morning and Calls to Wenatchee police have been on the rise this year and especially this summer.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Update: The Death of North Bend’s Princess Ursus Americanus
Alas, North Bend’s bear with the golden earring and her cubs have been killed. I was going to continue with my fairy tale theme seen in the original story below, but I can’t; this just stinks. After banging the drum for the past 5 years with 17 bear-related...
q13fox.com
WATCH: Crews help 2,000 sheep move safely through Blewett Pass
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) helped a large herd of sheep make their way through Blewett Pass Tuesday morning. At around 7:30 a.m., WSDOT officials posted a time-lapse video on Twitter showing at least 2,000 sheep running through the pass off of the side of the road.
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Vantage Highway Fire estimated at 5,000 acres, threatens 40 homes and structures
UPDATE at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1: Roughly 40 structures including homes and windmill towers are being threatened by the Vantage Highway Fire that state fire officials estimate to span more than 5,000 acres of Kittitas County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal’s office, assistance from the state has...
kpq.com
Vantage Highway Fire Update – Firefighters Expect Progress Thursday
Update: August 4, 2022. 3:02 a.m. The Vantage Highway Fire by I-90 is now burning 17,000 acres and is 25 percent contained. One cabin and three outbuildings have been destroyed in the fire that was first reported Monday afternoon. There are no evacuation notices in place, but Vantage Highway is...
kpq.com
Historic Planes Pull Out of Pangborn Visit
Folks looking forward to seeing a WW2 bomber up close at Pangborn Memorial Airport this weekend might be a little disappointed after it was announced Thursday that both of Airbase Arizona Flying Museum's planes are back in Mesa for repairs. All scheduled flights and tours of the historic bombers have...
Vantage Highway closed, Level 2 evacuations issued for wildfire
UPDATE at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1: The Vantage Highway Fire will keep firefighters and law enforcement at the scene overnight as they work to prevent the spread of flames across natural land in Kittitas County. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, the town of Vantage remains at a Level 2 evacuation notice for the foreseeable...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
ifiberone.com
Man facing multiple assault charges in weekend shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man is facing multiple felony assault charges in connection to a Saturday shooting in Moses Lake where multiple shots were fired at a car and apartment. Shawndrae Huff, 43, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with five counts of first-degree assault and one count each of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. His bail was set at $500,000, according to court records.
