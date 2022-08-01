Man drowns in the Wenatchee river after innertube flipped

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The man charged with phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County courthouse in order to dodge a court date is now accused of making another such threat. Two large dogs reportedly killed several rabbits on private property in Wenatchee early Monday morning and Calls to Wenatchee police have been on the rise this year and especially this summer.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO