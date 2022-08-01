Read on www.thecheyennepost.com
Let’s Talk About Downtown Parking
The Cheyenne Downtown Business Association (CDBA) is hosting an open forum discussion August 15th & 16th about downtown parking that will include city officials, CPD, downtown business owners, workers and residents. It will take place from 6-8pm at the Cottonwood Room at the Laramie County Library — The CDBA will...
School Registration Starts August 4, 2022
On Aug. 4-5, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., families who are new to Laramie County School District 1 are invited to complete household registration for their children at their neighborhood area elementary school. Families will be required to verify their address and provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate or...
Stuff the Bus on Aug. 6th to Help Students Prepare for School
The City of Cheyenne’s Office of Youth Alternatives is pleased to announce that Stuff the Bus and the Back-to-School Bash events have returned for another prosperous school year! This event is presented by Ken Garff of Cheyenne, in collaboration with United Way partners, the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Needs Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cheyenne, the ASK program, Peeps, Laramie County School District #1, Sunrise Rotary Club, Ringside Sports, and Ambitious Diversities.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022
I am Lexi who is a sweet older lady dog who loves children, tolerates cats, and prefers not to live with other dogs. I am so sweet and cuddly and am looking for a home that wants a cuddle bud couch potato. My veterinarian believes I may benefit from a hypoallergenic diet to keep me happy and healthy. If you are interested in adopting or fostering me- reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!
Senior Center Lunch Menu - Week Beginning August 5, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table. Friday, August 5. Polish dogs, potato salad, carrot and celery sticks, garden salad,...
