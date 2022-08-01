July 2022 third hottest on record, summer ‘22 second hottest so far

Read on www.kltv.com
Low lake levels in East Texas pose danger to boaters
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The blistering summer heat creates a danger of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, but it can also cause dangers on our East Texas waterways due to low lake levels. At Lake Tyler, just finding a place to launch is a challenge. “Yeah at 64 they...
Festival of Fools returns
A storm in Longview damaged an apartment...
Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data for future
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler housing report for quarter two shows the housing market is strong. More houses are available to purchase in Tyler compared to quarter two of 2021 with a 37 percent inventory increase. Also, data shows the median price of homes has slightly increased 14 percent, with a current price of $285,000.
Wildfire in southern Polk County 90% controlled Thursday night
A storm system which moved through Longview caused some damage to vehicles and powerlines and forced firefighters to rescue someone trapped by a downed tree. Hwy 110 shut down near Old Tyler Hwy due to power line down, grassfire. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT. Hwy 110 shut...
Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it's due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center provides affordable school clothes for families
Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
Murchison residents report high water prices, poor water quality
“In these types of fires, when it gets in the woods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is mandatory,” Robinson said. “We’re not able to get in those woods far enough to be able to stop the fire, so having those bulldozers available is priceless so they can come in and put that fire line around and put a containment around the fire.”
WebXtra: Low lake levels in Smith County pose danger to boaters
North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
Brownsboro man killed after vehicle strikes metal gate
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Brownsboro man died after a crash near Chandler Wednesday. According to DPS, at approximately 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM315 approximately 4.5 miles north of Chandler in Henderson County. The preliminary investigation shows...
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well
New cancer center for Texas Oncology, CHRISTUS Health to help meet increased demand. Dr. Mark Saunders says it's important for the facility to have that focus of treating patients from when they are first diagnosed, to their survivorship years to come. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two council members...
Henderson County wildfires started on shoulder of Hwy 198
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Evacuation orders are now lifted following a fire that burned dozens of acres in Henderson County on Wednesday. Three firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries, but are expected to be okay. Payne Springs Fire and Rescue and several other departments were called to the fire...
WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview
While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
Rusk Co. team claims title at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Rusk All-Stars are coming home to East Texas as champions. Wednesday, the Raiders from New London defeated a team from Florida, 10 to 6, in the title game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II “O” Zone World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession
Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A storm system which moved through Longview caused some damage to vehicles and powerlines and forced firefighters to rescue someone trapped by a downed tree. Longview Fire Captain Kevin May said they were called to the area of Longview Parkway and Audrey Street around 3:15 p.m....
Short-term rental hosts sue Clark County over ordinance
A storm in Longview damaged an apartment...
Coffee City aldermen discuss positions on leaving, staying on council
East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations. Updated: 3 hours...
Coffee City Secretary Follow Up
Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids. East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations.
Longview Fire Department looking for person of interest related to wildfire inside city limits
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is looking for a person of interest involving a wildfire that was in the city limits of Longview. According to the LFD report of a fire was called in at the 1000 block of Toler Road around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The...
