Tyler, TX

July 2022 third hottest on record, summer ‘22 second hottest so far

By Andrew Tate
KLTV
 4 days ago
KLTV

Low lake levels in East Texas pose danger to boaters

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The blistering summer heat creates a danger of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, but it can also cause dangers on our East Texas waterways due to low lake levels. At Lake Tyler, just finding a place to launch is a challenge. “Yeah at 64 they...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Festival of Fools returns

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. A storm in Longview damaged an apartment...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data for future

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler housing report for quarter two shows the housing market is strong. More houses are available to purchase in Tyler compared to quarter two of 2021 with a 37 percent inventory increase. Also, data shows the median price of homes has slightly increased 14 percent, with a current price of $285,000.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Wildfire in southern Polk County 90% controlled Thursday night

A storm system which moved through Longview caused some damage to vehicles and powerlines and forced firefighters to rescue someone trapped by a downed tree. Hwy 110 shut down near Old Tyler Hwy due to power line down, grassfire. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT. Hwy 110 shut...
POLK COUNTY, TX
City
Longview, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

Murchison residents report high water prices, poor water quality

“In these types of fires, when it gets in the woods, the Texas A&M Forest Service is mandatory,” Robinson said. “We’re not able to get in those woods far enough to be able to stop the fire, so having those bulldozers available is priceless so they can come in and put that fire line around and put a containment around the fire.”
MURCHISON, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Low lake levels in Smith County pose danger to boaters

City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it’s due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Brownsboro man killed after vehicle strikes metal gate

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Brownsboro man died after a crash near Chandler Wednesday. According to DPS, at approximately 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one-vehicle crash on FM315 approximately 4.5 miles north of Chandler in Henderson County. The preliminary investigation shows...
BROWNSBORO, TX
KLTV

City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well

New cancer center for Texas Oncology, CHRISTUS Health to help meet increased demand. Dr. Mark Saunders says it’s important for the facility to have that focus of treating patients from when they are first diagnosed, to their survivorship years to come. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Two council members...
VAN, TX
KLTV

Henderson County wildfires started on shoulder of Hwy 198

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Evacuation orders are now lifted following a fire that burned dozens of acres in Henderson County on Wednesday. Three firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries, but are expected to be okay. Payne Springs Fire and Rescue and several other departments were called to the fire...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview

While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Rusk Co. team claims title at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Rusk All-Stars are coming home to East Texas as champions. Wednesday, the Raiders from New London defeated a team from Florida, 10 to 6, in the title game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II “O” Zone World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Deputy Lorenzo Bustos funeral procession

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview Fire rescues man from vehicle trapped by downed tree

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A storm system which moved through Longview caused some damage to vehicles and powerlines and forced firefighters to rescue someone trapped by a downed tree. Longview Fire Captain Kevin May said they were called to the area of Longview Parkway and Audrey Street around 3:15 p.m....
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Short-term rental hosts sue Clark County over ordinance

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. A storm in Longview damaged an apartment...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Coffee City aldermen discuss positions on leaving, staying on council

East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations. Updated: 3 hours...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Coffee City Secretary Follow Up

Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids. East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations.
LINDALE, TX

