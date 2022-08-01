Read on www.ormondbeachobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
Seniors And Low-Income Shoppers Spend More As Coupons Move OnlineCadrene HeslopDebary, FL
Related
WESH
Daytona Beach airport security adds new, advanced screening technology
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The space age has come to Daytona Beach International Airport. Transportation Security Administration is now using the most advanced technology available at its security checkpoints there. "These are CTs or Computed Tomography machines," Sari Koshetz, a TSA spokeman said. They do look like something NASA...
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Kicks off the School Year With Stuff the Bus Donation Drive, Aug. 6
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the Volusia County community to donate in the Stuff the Bus Donation Drive on Saturday, Aug. 6 & Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stuff the Bus is in partnership with United Way of Volusia & Flagler Counties and will be located in the north entrance between H&M and Polo. United Way will be on site collecting new clothing, shoes, accessories, school supplies and gift cards. Anyone interested in donating outside of the designated collection times are encouraged to bring items to Shopper Services located in Suite 100.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Help OBPD with its school supply drive
Where: Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach. Details: Staff from the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and Museum will discuss the science of light. Topics will include technological advancements throughout history and how to harness and amplify light through refraction and reflection. Registration is not required. Programs are cosponsored by the Friends of the Ormond Beach Library. For more information, call 386-676-4191, ext. 4.
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
9 things to do this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of DeLand invites residents to participate in the 12th Annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway & Community Health Initiative. Earl Brown Park amphitheater at 815 South Alabama Avenue in DeLand. 2. Craft Beer Festival at SeaWorld Orlando. Enjoy over 100 craft beers from breweries across...
globalmunchkins.com
Your Home Away From Home: 10 of the Best AirBNBs in Daytona Beach
AirBNBing a Daytona Beach property is often the way to go. With beautiful locations and affordable prices it often beats out most hotels. Let’s check out the best airbnbs in Daytona Beach. In Daytona Beach, a majority of places listed on AirBNB are actually condos. Most of them are...
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
IN THIS ARTICLE
High flying drone comes within 8-feet of Delta flight landing at Orlando International Airport
A Southwest Airlines pilot reported seeing a drone flying 2000-feet over Orlando International Airport Thursday afternoon. Moments later, a Delta Airlines pilot reported that the same drone narrowly missed their windshield by 8-feet. The FAA limits the altitude of drone flight to 400 feet and areas around airports are highly...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
A no limits approach to life in Daytona
Betty Kelly’s next-door neighbor, Rev. Susan McCaffrey, said, “Betty doesn’t know the word limitations,” and that is correct. Ms. Kelly rides her bicycle 25 miles every day and goes to the gym every day. She ran in 5K races up until last year, only stopping because she said, “I had nobody to run with.” Maybe that is because Ms. Kelly will be 80 years old in December, and not many people her age still run in races.
newsdaytonabeach.com
City of Deltona Distributing School Supplies on Saturday
The City of Deltona is hosting a back-to-school safety fair this coming Sunday from 8:00 am to 11:00 am! The event will take place at The Center in Deltona (1640 Dr. MLK Blvd), and will provide much-needed supplies and resources to help parents and students in the upcoming school year.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It's back-to-school backpack giveaway season in Volusia
Back to school means a backpack for you. That could be the slogan for a promotional campaign by any number of institutions across Volusia County. Local governments and not-for-profit charities are handing out backpacks full of school supplies to help children return to the classroom ready for reading, writing and arithmetic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond resident to bring burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach
One Ormond Beach resident is bringing a burlesque revue to downtown Daytona Beach. Greg Adkins, writer and producer of the revue, titled "Seduction: A History of Burlesque," said in an announcement that bringing this show to 176 N. Beach St. — a space previously occupied by The Coliseum nightclub and most recently, The Daytona Arcade Museum — "has been a long time in coming."
travelawaits.com
Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper
Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
macaronikid.com
Weekend Update! 08/05-08/07 What's Happening in the Daytona Area!
August is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know and find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter,...
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Celebrates Back-to-School with Best Deals of the Season, now through Aug. 28
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites customers to kick off the back-to-school season for the whole family while accessing unprecedented savings directly from their favorite brands. Tanger’s dynamic mix of top brands and local shops showcases the latest trends and classic styles for students of all ages to put their best foot forward in the classroom – all at unmatched value.
Glamping At This Florida Ranch Will Make You Feel Like You're In An Old Western Film
There's a glamping resort in Florida located at a ranch near Orlando, and it doesn't look anything like the Sunshine State. Forget the beaches, this campsite looks like the set of an Old Western film and it's so charming!. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has various different stays, like...
flaglerlive.com
Developments Would Halt in Flagler, Devastating Economy, If County Voids School-Planning Accord
At its May 2 meeting, a 4-1 majority of the Flagler County Commission (with Andy Dance in dissent) voted to have the county bail from a 14-year-old agreement with the school board and three cities that controlled, in part, how school construction is planned and financed in tandem with new development. The commission’s 120-day notice meant that the county would be out of the agreement by Sept. 1.
Bay News 9
Orlando investigates report of city staffer blocking access to women's clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials are investigating allegations that one of the city's parking employees used an official vehicle to intentionally block access to a women’s clinic where abortions are performed, stopping patients and a doctor from entering. What You Need To Know. A city of Orlando employee...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Exciting News for the MetroWest Community
Vista Verde in MetroWest Nominated for Golden Key Awards. Vista Verde Apartments (https://www.vvmetrowest.com/) in MetroWest has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Key Awards presented by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando for Renovation/Remodel of the Year, as well as for Curb Appeal. “The MetroWest Master Association congratulates Vista Verde...
Comments / 1