Bristol Press
Darlyne Olsen
Darlyne Olsen of Bristol, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a brief illness. Darlyne enjoyed NASCAR races, the New York Yankees, her dog, Keisha, and spending time with close friends. She is survived by her brother, Edgar Gauvin, of Bland, VA, and extended family around the country. Darlyne was...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Bristol resident looks back on Camp Wangum
I’m assuming that Jeff Twombly, who emailed me about Camp Wangum, has been an outdoors enthusiast since he was a kid. The last time I saw him, ironically, was a couple of years ago at the Bristol Fish and Game Club. Jeff writes: “I attended the camp in the...
Bristol Press
Music on the Farm returned to Bristol for second straight year after pandemic forced cancellation
BRISTOL – Music on the Farm returned to the Indian Rock Nature Preserve this past weekend for the second straight year after, like most other in-person events, having to be canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The money that was raised at the annual event will benefit Environmental...
Bristol Press
Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
New London couple ties the knot in NICU
Hospitals are often the place for significant life events like the birth of a child, but for one couple, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital was a place for that and then some.
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine
STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
fox61.com
Hartford's 'Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival' held August 6
The event will feature live music and all the best food and flavors of the Caribbean! The event will be held at Riverfront Plaza.
Bristol Press
Bristol holds Community Conversation event to provide safe space for residents to share viewpoints
BRISTOL – Kamora Le’Ella Herrington, founder of Kamora’s Cultural Corner, asked Bristol residents to consider what Americans, and specifically Bristol residents, may lose by dwelling in fear. The third annual Community Conversation Wednesday night set out to be a space to provide area residents with a safe...
Bristol Press
Summer Reading program at Manross Library wraps up with concert
BRISTOL – Manross Memorial Library will wrap-up Summer Reading with the Elderly Brothers in Concert Aug. 25. The free concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the library at 260 Central St. The show will include ‘50s and ‘60s “rock-hop” hits to get visitors in a dancing mood. There will also be audience interaction.
Bristol Press
Bristol Eliminating Substance Use Together bringing community together for celebration event
BRISTOL – On Aug. 11, Bristol Eliminating Substance Use Together (BEST) is looking to bring community members together for its first Celebration: A Story of Hope at 5:30 p.m. “The celebration will recognize community members and youth who have been supportive of BEST’s mission, the coalition, and worked to...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Noor Ahmad, 56, 84 D’Amato Ln., Bristol, risk of injury to child, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault. Robert Anders, 56, 174 Terryville Ave., Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny, crim vio of restraining order. Randy Stephen Lyons, 21, 236 W Washington St., Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, operate mv without license.
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Bristol Press
American Clock & Watch Museum bringing back 'Mad Hatter Tea Party'
BRISTOL – The American Clock & Watch Museum is bringing back its “Mad Hatter Tea Party,” last held in 2015, on Aug. 27, tying in to the museum’s exhibit on local clockmaker Joseph Ives’ looking glass clocks. The children’s tea party will be held from...
Bristol Press
Rockwell Park Summer Festival returning after two-year hiatus with record number of vendors, fun activities for entire family
BRISTOL – The Rockwell Park Summer Festival will have a record number of vendors and fun activities for the whole family according to event organizers. The Rockwell Park Summer Festival, sponsored by the West End Association, will return to Aug. 20 to Rockwell Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the 10th year the festival has been held, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, a pie eating contest, a kids' zone full of activities and much more.
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
Bristol Press
Residents, businesses, officials have many questions, opinions about potential sale of recreational cannabis in Bristol
BRISTOL – Would cannabis sales within the city change Bristol’s character? Would it serve as a driver to economic success? Could legalized recreational sales be a means of overseeing safer consumption of a product in the city that’s already purchased by illegal means nationwide?. Area residents, businesses...
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Bristol Press
Bristol's Parent & Child Program helps combat baby formula shortage
BRISTOL – To help combat the formula shortage, and help out parents in need, the Parent & Child Program under the Bristol Parks & Rec, Youth & Community Services Department, held a community yard sale outside of their office at 51 High Street in Bristol Wednesday. Parents of children...
Man shot, killed on Jefferson Ave: Bristol PD
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A man died after a shooting took place in Bristol Friday morning. Just after 3 a.m., police received reports of shots being fired in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Officers went to the scene to investigate, where they said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported […]
