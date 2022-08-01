ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Darlyne Olsen

Darlyne Olsen of Bristol, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a brief illness. Darlyne enjoyed NASCAR races, the New York Yankees, her dog, Keisha, and spending time with close friends. She is survived by her brother, Edgar Gauvin, of Bland, VA, and extended family around the country. Darlyne was...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Bristol resident looks back on Camp Wangum

I’m assuming that Jeff Twombly, who emailed me about Camp Wangum, has been an outdoors enthusiast since he was a kid. The last time I saw him, ironically, was a couple of years ago at the Bristol Fish and Game Club. Jeff writes: “I attended the camp in the...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Connecticut State
Journal Inquirer

Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine

STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
STAFFORD, CT
Jesus Christ
Bristol Press

Summer Reading program at Manross Library wraps up with concert

BRISTOL – Manross Memorial Library will wrap-up Summer Reading with the Elderly Brothers in Concert Aug. 25. The free concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the library at 260 Central St. The show will include ‘50s and ‘60s “rock-hop” hits to get visitors in a dancing mood. There will also be audience interaction.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Noor Ahmad, 56, 84 D’Amato Ln., Bristol, risk of injury to child, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault. Robert Anders, 56, 174 Terryville Ave., Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny, crim vio of restraining order. Randy Stephen Lyons, 21, 236 W Washington St., Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv, operate mv without license.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
MERIDEN, CT
Bristol Press

American Clock & Watch Museum bringing back 'Mad Hatter Tea Party'

BRISTOL – The American Clock & Watch Museum is bringing back its “Mad Hatter Tea Party,” last held in 2015, on Aug. 27, tying in to the museum’s exhibit on local clockmaker Joseph Ives’ looking glass clocks. The children’s tea party will be held from...
Bristol Press

Rockwell Park Summer Festival returning after two-year hiatus with record number of vendors, fun activities for entire family

BRISTOL – The Rockwell Park Summer Festival will have a record number of vendors and fun activities for the whole family according to event organizers. The Rockwell Park Summer Festival, sponsored by the West End Association, will return to Aug. 20 to Rockwell Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the 10th year the festival has been held, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, a pie eating contest, a kids' zone full of activities and much more.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's Parent & Child Program helps combat baby formula shortage

BRISTOL – To help combat the formula shortage, and help out parents in need, the Parent & Child Program under the Bristol Parks & Rec, Youth & Community Services Department, held a community yard sale outside of their office at 51 High Street in Bristol Wednesday. Parents of children...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man shot, killed on Jefferson Ave: Bristol PD

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A man died after a shooting took place in Bristol Friday morning. Just after 3 a.m., police received reports of shots being fired in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Officers went to the scene to investigate, where they said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported […]
BRISTOL, CT

