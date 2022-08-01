ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard

Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Donald E. Bouchard, died on Monday (August 1, 2022) at Water’s Edge, Middletown. Jean was born in Van Buren, ME on April 14, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Felix and Gladys (Sirois) Cote. She was a...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Joan Ann (Connerton) Prentiss Gravelle

Joan Ann (Connerton) Prentiss Gravelle, 88, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Ingraham Manor on July 22, 2022. Joan was born in Winsted on June 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Eugene F. and Mae (Brown) Connerton. Joan was a parishioner at St. Ann Church in Bristol where she also loved playing bingo with friends. She was full of life and loved to dance.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Darlyne Olsen

Darlyne Olsen of Bristol, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a brief illness. Darlyne enjoyed NASCAR races, the New York Yankees, her dog, Keisha, and spending time with close friends. She is survived by her brother, Edgar Gauvin, of Bland, VA, and extended family around the country. Darlyne was...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Bristol resident looks back on Camp Wangum

I’m assuming that Jeff Twombly, who emailed me about Camp Wangum, has been an outdoors enthusiast since he was a kid. The last time I saw him, ironically, was a couple of years ago at the Bristol Fish and Game Club. Jeff writes: “I attended the camp in the...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
West Simsbury, CT
Bristol, CT
Obituaries
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
State
Connecticut State
Bristol Press

Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf

BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Benedict
FOX 61

Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
MERIDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Jorge Borrero, 28, 124 North St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Mark W. Caswell, 36, 89 Cypress St., Bristol, criminal impersonation, second-degree breach of peace, stalking 2 – fear physical safety, stalking 2 – suffer emotional distress. Michael Isaac Cook,...
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carmen#Pancreatic Cancer#Villanova University#St Anthony S School#Auburn
Bristol Press

Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

'Wine Women & Watches' returns as an in-person fundraising event

BRISTOL – Tickets are on sale for The American Clock & Watch Museum's popular "Wine Women & Watches" event, which is returning as an in-person fundraiser Sept. 15. Wine, Women & Watches will be held for the sixth year Thursday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the museum at 100 Maple St. It will include wines selected by Maple End Package Store, a silent auction, prize drawings, gallery games and catered hot and cold hors d’oeuvres prepared by Main Street Pint & Plate.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk

SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Dana E. McLeod, 28, of 58 E. Shore Boulevard, Burlington, was charged July 28 with risk of injury, public indecency and second degree breach of peace. Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged July 29 with second degree criminal trespass and sixth degree larceny. Christopher Young,...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
CBS New York

Connecticut man finds bear eating in his kitchen

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. -- A man caught a hungry bear helping itself to a meal inside his Connecticut home. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got the bear out through the front door, but not before it ate an entire bag of marshmallows and other snacks."He did startle me. That was probably the one time I was scared," Priest said. "He had everything on the floor in there eating."Priest said the bear came back the next day and ripped a screen trying to get inside. Last week, he also saw a bear going through a fridge in his garage. 
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy