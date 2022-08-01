Read on www.bristolpress.com
Bristol Press
Reginald A. Ruel
Reginald A. Ruel, 84, of Bristol, beloved husband of Marilyn (Perry) Ruel, passed away at home on Aug. 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Enosburg, VT on Aug. 8, 1937, son of the late Lionel and Cecile (Couture) Ruel. He spent his early years in Burlington, VT.
Bristol Press
Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard
Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Donald E. Bouchard, died on Monday (August 1, 2022) at Water’s Edge, Middletown. Jean was born in Van Buren, ME on April 14, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Felix and Gladys (Sirois) Cote. She was a...
Bristol Press
Joan Ann (Connerton) Prentiss Gravelle
Joan Ann (Connerton) Prentiss Gravelle, 88, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Ingraham Manor on July 22, 2022. Joan was born in Winsted on June 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Eugene F. and Mae (Brown) Connerton. Joan was a parishioner at St. Ann Church in Bristol where she also loved playing bingo with friends. She was full of life and loved to dance.
Bristol Press
Darlyne Olsen
Darlyne Olsen of Bristol, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a brief illness. Darlyne enjoyed NASCAR races, the New York Yankees, her dog, Keisha, and spending time with close friends. She is survived by her brother, Edgar Gauvin, of Bland, VA, and extended family around the country. Darlyne was...
Bristol Press
Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk
SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Dana E. McLeod, 28, of 58 E. Shore Boulevard, Burlington, was charged July 28 with risk of injury, public indecency and second degree breach of peace. Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged July 29 with second degree criminal trespass and sixth degree larceny. Christopher Young,...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Jorge Borrero, 28, 124 North St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Mark W. Caswell, 36, 89 Cypress St., Bristol, criminal impersonation, second-degree breach of peace, stalking 2 – fear physical safety, stalking 2 – suffer emotional distress. Michael Isaac Cook,...
Bristol Press
Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf
BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
Bristol Press
Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol
BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
Bristol Press
Tickets on sale now for Reach Foundation's 'Crazy Brew Bash' at Mount Southington
SOUTHINGTON – Tickets are on sale now for The Reach Foundation's annual "Crazy Brew Bash" at Mount Southington Sept. 17, which supports the "Shop with a Cop" initiative to provide children from less fortunate families with gifts during the Christmas season. The Crazy Brew Bash will be held from...
Bristol Press
Residents, businesses, officials have many questions, opinions about potential sale of recreational cannabis in Bristol
BRISTOL – Would cannabis sales within the city change Bristol’s character? Would it serve as a driver to economic success? Could legalized recreational sales be a means of overseeing safer consumption of a product in the city that’s already purchased by illegal means nationwide?. Area residents, businesses...
Bristol Press
Terryville man charged with DUI after hitting CT Transit Bus in Bristol, crashing head-on with another car with teen in vehicle
BRISTOL – A Terryville man has been accused of driving under the influence with a teenager in the car when he struck a bus before colliding with another vehicle. Gordon Palmieri, 39, of 176 Allen St., Terryville, was driving on Mountain Road on Nov. 3, around 8:15 p.m., when police say he sideswiped a CT Transit Bus. He then, police allege, crashed into another vehicle in a head-on collision.
Bristol Press
Woman wanted by Bristol police arrested during drug raid in Torrington
TORRINGTON – A woman wanted by Bristol police was arrested during a drug raid on Tuesday. State police on Wednesday released details of their lengthy investigation, which was done in conjunction with Torrington police, saying Catherine Brennan, 31, was charged after police discovered she had a warrant out for her arrest.
Bristol Press
Music on the Farm returned to Bristol for second straight year after pandemic forced cancellation
BRISTOL – Music on the Farm returned to the Indian Rock Nature Preserve this past weekend for the second straight year after, like most other in-person events, having to be canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The money that was raised at the annual event will benefit Environmental...
Bristol Press
Man fatally shot in Bristol; police say incident appears isolated
BRISTOL – A man was killed in Bristol in the early morning hours Friday. Police said they responded to the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. around 3:12 a.m. on the report of shots fired. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an...
Bristol Press
Bristol Eliminating Substance Use Together bringing community together for celebration event
BRISTOL – On Aug. 11, Bristol Eliminating Substance Use Together (BEST) is looking to bring community members together for its first Celebration: A Story of Hope at 5:30 p.m. “The celebration will recognize community members and youth who have been supportive of BEST’s mission, the coalition, and worked to...
Bristol Press
Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners weighs in on cannabis issue
BRISTOL – As recreational cannabis across the state has been promoted by some as a means of economic development, the Bristol Economic and Community Development Board of Commissioners weighed in with how it felt about the substance Thursday evening. City Councilor Sebastian Panioto said he felt the discussion of...
Bristol Press
Rockwell Park Summer Festival returning after two-year hiatus with record number of vendors, fun activities for entire family
BRISTOL – The Rockwell Park Summer Festival will have a record number of vendors and fun activities for the whole family according to event organizers. The Rockwell Park Summer Festival, sponsored by the West End Association, will return to Aug. 20 to Rockwell Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the 10th year the festival has been held, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, a pie eating contest, a kids' zone full of activities and much more.
Bristol Press
Bristol holds Community Conversation event to provide safe space for residents to share viewpoints
BRISTOL – Kamora Le’Ella Herrington, founder of Kamora’s Cultural Corner, asked Bristol residents to consider what Americans, and specifically Bristol residents, may lose by dwelling in fear. The third annual Community Conversation Wednesday night set out to be a space to provide area residents with a safe...
Bristol Press
Bristol's Parent & Child Program helps combat baby formula shortage
BRISTOL – To help combat the formula shortage, and help out parents in need, the Parent & Child Program under the Bristol Parks & Rec, Youth & Community Services Department, held a community yard sale outside of their office at 51 High Street in Bristol Wednesday. Parents of children...
