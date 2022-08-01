ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

Bristol Press

Reginald A. Ruel

Reginald A. Ruel, 84, of Bristol, beloved husband of Marilyn (Perry) Ruel, passed away at home on Aug. 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Enosburg, VT on Aug. 8, 1937, son of the late Lionel and Cecile (Couture) Ruel. He spent his early years in Burlington, VT.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard

Gloria Jean (Cote) Bouchard, 75, of Bristol, beloved wife of Donald E. Bouchard, died on Monday (August 1, 2022) at Water’s Edge, Middletown. Jean was born in Van Buren, ME on April 14, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Felix and Gladys (Sirois) Cote. She was a...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Joan Ann (Connerton) Prentiss Gravelle

Joan Ann (Connerton) Prentiss Gravelle, 88, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at Ingraham Manor on July 22, 2022. Joan was born in Winsted on June 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Eugene F. and Mae (Brown) Connerton. Joan was a parishioner at St. Ann Church in Bristol where she also loved playing bingo with friends. She was full of life and loved to dance.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Darlyne Olsen

Darlyne Olsen of Bristol, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a brief illness. Darlyne enjoyed NASCAR races, the New York Yankees, her dog, Keisha, and spending time with close friends. She is survived by her brother, Edgar Gauvin, of Bland, VA, and extended family around the country. Darlyne was...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington firefighters warn residents of forest fire risk

SOUTHINGTON – Local firefighters on Friday warned residents about the dangers of forest fires given the particularly dry summer thus far. Firefighters said no open burning is allowed in light of the dry conditions. The warning comes as the daily Forest Fire Danger Level – issued by the state’s...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Dana E. McLeod, 28, of 58 E. Shore Boulevard, Burlington, was charged July 28 with risk of injury, public indecency and second degree breach of peace. Solomon S. Dill, 44, of 35 W. Main St., was charged July 29 with second degree criminal trespass and sixth degree larceny. Christopher Young,...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Jorge Borrero, 28, 124 North St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Mark W. Caswell, 36, 89 Cypress St., Bristol, criminal impersonation, second-degree breach of peace, stalking 2 – fear physical safety, stalking 2 – suffer emotional distress. Michael Isaac Cook,...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf

BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville man charged with DUI after hitting CT Transit Bus in Bristol, crashing head-on with another car with teen in vehicle

BRISTOL – A Terryville man has been accused of driving under the influence with a teenager in the car when he struck a bus before colliding with another vehicle. Gordon Palmieri, 39, of 176 Allen St., Terryville, was driving on Mountain Road on Nov. 3, around 8:15 p.m., when police say he sideswiped a CT Transit Bus. He then, police allege, crashed into another vehicle in a head-on collision.
BRISTOL, CT
Obituaries
Bristol Press

Woman wanted by Bristol police arrested during drug raid in Torrington

TORRINGTON – A woman wanted by Bristol police was arrested during a drug raid on Tuesday. State police on Wednesday released details of their lengthy investigation, which was done in conjunction with Torrington police, saying Catherine Brennan, 31, was charged after police discovered she had a warrant out for her arrest.
TORRINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Man fatally shot in Bristol; police say incident appears isolated

BRISTOL – A man was killed in Bristol in the early morning hours Friday. Police said they responded to the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. around 3:12 a.m. on the report of shots fired. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Rockwell Park Summer Festival returning after two-year hiatus with record number of vendors, fun activities for entire family

BRISTOL – The Rockwell Park Summer Festival will have a record number of vendors and fun activities for the whole family according to event organizers. The Rockwell Park Summer Festival, sponsored by the West End Association, will return to Aug. 20 to Rockwell Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the 10th year the festival has been held, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, a pie eating contest, a kids' zone full of activities and much more.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's Parent & Child Program helps combat baby formula shortage

BRISTOL – To help combat the formula shortage, and help out parents in need, the Parent & Child Program under the Bristol Parks & Rec, Youth & Community Services Department, held a community yard sale outside of their office at 51 High Street in Bristol Wednesday. Parents of children...
BRISTOL, CT

