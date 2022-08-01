Jack Skellington and Sally Testing Meet & Greets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Read on wdwnt.com
WDW News Today
New Mugs and Tumblers Featuring Mickey & Minnie, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Disney Snacks, and More at the Disneyland Resort
Whether you’re a fan of snacks or classic characters, there’s a new collection of mugs at the Disneyland Resort that might just be your cup of tea!. This mug is the perfect treat, complete with a lid that looks like an ice cream sundae, complete with whipped cream and a cherry.
WDW News Today
Scare Zone Sets for Halloween Horror Nights Installed in New York at Universal Studios Florida
The terror of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is drawing ever closer, and sets for one of the scare zones have already taken over New York!. Over by the popcorn stand, it looks like a Halloween festival has gone horribly awry. A John Deere tractor has collided with...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 7/28/22 (Plush Hats, Runic Wand and a New Character Shop)
Quiet on set; we’re ready to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood to check in on the park this warm summer day and see what we can spot that is new. So come along to see everything we found at Universal Studios Hollywood in today’s photo report.
WDW News Today
Halloween Headless Horseman, “Hocus Pocus,” Droid Factory, Star Wars Action Figure and Ms. Marvel Pins at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The spooky season is approaching fast, which means it’s time for witches, ghouls, but also heroes from Jersey City and a galaxy far, far away. Luckily, we have them all in the latest pin releases from the Disneyland Resort!
WDW News Today
‘Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular,’ ‘Boo-to-You’ Parade, Fireworks, and More Showtimes Announced for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Disney has announced the schedule and showtimes for entertainment during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year. These times are now available in My Disney Experience. Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade. The parade will be performed during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 9:15 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. It...
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Releases Six ‘How-To’ Videos Explaining Disney Genie, Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane
As complaints mount over the sheer number of complications part of planning a Walt Disney World trip, including the confusing structure of Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane, the resort has officially released some “how-to” videos explaining the systems to guests. These videos are available both on the Walt Disney World website under “Getting Started”, and on the My Disney Experience App.
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Socks Arrive at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hitchhiking can wear on the feet. Luckily, there are a new pair of socks at the Disneyland Resort featuring the famous Hitchhiking Ghosts from The Haunted Mansion!. The Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts Socks – $14.99. The...
WDW News Today
‘Indiana Jones’ Holy Grail and Crystal Skull Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests at the Disneyland Resort can choose wisely now that replicas of the Holy Grail and crystal skull from the “Indiana Jones” films are available!. Both artifacts, which join the fertility idol and Sankara stones,...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Updates ‘Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire’ and ‘Festival of the Lion King’ Showtimes
Walt Disney World has updated the showtimes for “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” at Magic Kingdom and “Festival of the Lion King” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Every day through August 11, “Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire” will be performed at 12:50 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:35 p.m., and 7:00 p.m. It was previously scheduled to be performed at 11:10 a.m. on August 7, 8, and 11.
WDW News Today
Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends Coming to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
From September 2 through Halloween, Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends will be available at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. This Universal Monsters-themed photo gallery experience will be exclusive to Universal Orlando Resort hotel guests. Cabana Bay Beach Resort will also have the Spooky Swizzle Lounge. For more information on...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Friendship Boats Possibly Getting New Paint Scheme
The Walt Disney World Friendship Boats are reportedly getting a new color scheme, and some of the boats have already been removed from service. We saw a boat covered in white tarps being transported through Walt Disney World property on a truck. The Friendship Boats transport guests across World Showcase...
WDW News Today
Oscar Isaac Seems to Confirm ‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 in Video From Cairo
Star Oscar Isaac and director Mohamed Diab have seemingly confirmed “Moon Knight” season two in a TikTok video from Diab’s daughter. Since y’all have been asking #oscarisaac #mohameddiab #moonknight. ♬ original sound – haya. In the TikTok video, Diab asks her dad, “Is there a...
WDW News Today
New Spider-Bot Youth T-Shirt from Avengers Campus Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Those pesky Spider-Bots are at it again! This time, they’re on a new youth t-shirt at the Disneyland Resort. Spider-Bot Youth T-Shirt – $29.99. This gray shirt features the diagnostics of a Spider-Bot, but what’s...
WDW News Today
New Balloon Featuring Art from Shanghai Disney Resort’s ‘Splashing Summer’ Debuts at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Everything old is new again at the Disneyland Resort with the debut of a new balloon featuring art from Shanghai Disney Resort’s past!. Mickey & Friends Tropical Island Balloon – $12.00. The balloon features Mickey...
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Halloween 2022 Merchandise Revealed
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s almost time for spooky season once more, and that means Tokyo Disney Resort is releasing its lineup of Halloween 2022 merchandise, which will all hit stores starting September 15! Since there’s no Halloween show at Tokyo DisneySea and only an abridged version of the “Spooky “Boo!” Parade” at Tokyo Disneyland, the resort is opting to release only a generic line for both parks rather than separate lines as usual.
WDW News Today
Disney Villains Spirit Jersey Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Disney Villains Spirit Jersey is now available at Walt Disney World, just in time for Halloween season. We found this spooky jersey in World of Disney at Disney Springs. Disney Villains Spirit Jersey – $74.99...
WDW News Today
Grogu Loungefly Ears and Native Shoes Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We did some scavenging at Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort to find new Grogu Loungefly Ears and Native Shoes. Grogu Loungefly Ears — $39.99. The Grogu Loungefly Earband is made...
WDW News Today
Pleather Cinderella Castle Vault Collection Belt Bag Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pleather Vault Collection belt bag is available at Walt Disney World in honor of the resort’s 50th anniversary. We found the new belt bag with the rest of the Vault Collection in Bayview Gifts...
