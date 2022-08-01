Tonight: Event in Lakewood for Rabbi Pinchas and Elaine Stolper, founders of NCSY

Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (S-2364) to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve patrons outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks, and in other municipally-designated outdoor areas. The permissions were set to expire November 30, 2022 but will now be extended by two additional years to support the food and beverage industry, patrons, and local communities by facilitating opportunities to serve customers outdoors.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO