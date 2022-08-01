ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Tonight: Event in Lakewood for Rabbi Pinchas and Elaine Stolper, founders of NCSY

thelakewoodscoop.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Today: Lakewood School District Food Box Distribution

Lakewood school district general counsel Michael Inzelbuch says 20,000 meals will be available, with shorter lines. Eligibility: Children from 0-18 years of age. Special needs students, who have not yet graduated, up to 21 years of age. Children who attend a summer school/program and/or summer camp and receive breakfast and...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas

Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus Appealing to the Lakewood Community to Donate Blood; Type O blood at Less Than a Two-Day Supply

The current surge of COVID-19 cases in the state is impacting volunteer blood donations and causing alarmingly low inventories of certain blood types at all RWJBarnabas Health hospitals. During the summer months, the blood supply historically drops precipitously. The summer is always a challenge, but this year, the struggles are...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood Township, NJ
Government
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Society
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Extending Permissions for Outdoor Dining to Support Restaurant Industry [PHOTO]

Governor Phil Murphy today signed a bill (S-2364) to extend expanded permissions for restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries to use fixtures and equipment enabling them to serve patrons outdoors in private areas, on sidewalks, and in other municipally-designated outdoor areas. The permissions were set to expire November 30, 2022 but will now be extended by two additional years to support the food and beverage industry, patrons, and local communities by facilitating opportunities to serve customers outdoors.
RESTAURANTS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Storm knocks out power, downs trees and causes flooding in Lakewood [VIDEO]

A powerful summer storm, while delivering much-needed rain, is causing severe flooding and widespread power outages throughout Lakewood. Lakewood Police said they received multiple reports of houses flooded and cars stranded on roadways across Lakewood. There have been multiple lightening strikes around town as well. At least 10,945 customers were...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Multiple Patients Extricated After Violent Accident on Rt. 88 in Lakewood [CAUGHT ON DASHCAM VIDEO]

Multiple people have been injured in a serious accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 5:00 PM on Rt. 88 at Holly Street. Videos obtained by TLS (see below) shows a vehicle driving through a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle traveling westbound on Rt. 88, causing it to crash into a utility pole.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy