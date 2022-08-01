Read on www.wibw.com
Related
WIBW
KU Defense 2022
Lots of music performances and other displays of the arts in the NOTO area during First Friday Art Walk. Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
WIBW
Opening arguments take place Friday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Opening arguments were held Friday afternoon, Aug. 5, in the highly anticipated retrial of Dana Chandler, who is accused of killing her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in July 2002 at a home in west Topeka. Twelve jurors and five alternates were sworn...
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfdi.com
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
WIBW
Gage Park mini train to close over weekend for repairs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gage Park mini train will not be open over the weekend. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the Gage Park mini-train will not run over the weekend of Aug. 6-7 due to a mechanical issue. SCP+R noted that it hopes to have the train repaired...
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WIBW
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
Power pole replacement to close lane of SW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A power pole replacement will close a northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. for three days. Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the City of Topeka says Torgeson Trenching will close the right northbound lane of SW Topeka Blvd. just north of 45th St. for a power pole replacement.
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
WIBW
Victim identified in shooting in South Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TPS says, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., TPD Officers were dispatched to the 3800 BLK of SW Topeka Blvd. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, who has pronounced dead at the scene.
WIBW
National Night Out Event kicks off
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sizzling temperatures didn’t keep people from packing the parking lot for Topeka’s National Night Out kickoff. “We have seen the best turnout we have had in five to six years for as long as I’ve been doing this event. Obviously with Covid people are back to doing this for the first time.” Says President of Crime Stoppers, Megan Green. “They were also giving out school supplies today so all the families were coming out in forces.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 murdered in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
WIBW
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was convicted in the 2021 murder of Kirsty Ann Craig-Rodriguez on Wednesday. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka was convicted of 1st-degree murder, attempted 1st-degree murder, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated endangering a child. District Attorney Mike Kagay said his office will seek a sentence of more than 50 years.
WIBW
Westbound I-70 traffic back to normal following crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear a crash that has impacted westbound I-70 around Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, that a crash between the 6th St. and 8th St. exits on I-70 has impacted the westbound lanes. At 2:50 p.m. city...
WIBW
Friday forecast: Dangerously hot, stay cool
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heat remains the big weather story through the weekend, even hotter than yesterday. A cold front will start to approach the area late Sunday and push through Sunday night leading to a chance of rain and cooler temperatures to begin next week. Taking Action:. Heat remains...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
WIBW
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who had been arrested for nonviolent crimes earlier in the week was again arrested Thursday morning after he hit a woman in the face with a baseball bat. The Riley County Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called...
3 people survive plane crash in Butler County
Butler County dispatchers say three people were on the plane and that one of those people called 911 to report the crash
WIBW
Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka. Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided. Firefighters on scene told 13...
Comments / 0