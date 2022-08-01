LIV's golf tournament at Trump's Bedminster course struggles



T he Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour was not up to par because tickets sold at an extraordinarily low price and there was poor attendance.

LIV's tournament at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club in Bedminster benefited from a host of high-profile golfers and millions of dollars but did not draw the attention the investment would promise, according to several metrics of public interest in the new golf tournament.

'DO IT FOR THE SAUDI ROYAL FAMILY!': PHIL MICKELSON HECKLED AT LIV GOLF EVENT

Fewer than 1,000 people were concurrently watching the Facebook Live feed for most of the first two rounds this weekend, and there were roughly a few thousand spectators, according to estimates cited by the Washington Post . While tickets sold for $75 per day, secondary market prices were $1 apiece, the outlet added.

LIV Golf has yet to secure a television rights deal or commercials on any streaming platforms.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Trump, along with former PGA golfers, has been criticized for his support of LIV Golf. The families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks strongly rejected the move, accusing the former president of sacrificing principles for profit by hosting the Saudi-backed tournament on his property.