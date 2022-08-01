ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIV's golf tournament at Trump's Bedminster course struggles

By Brayden Dean
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

T he Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour was not up to par because tickets sold at an extraordinarily low price and there was poor attendance.

LIV's tournament at former President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club in Bedminster benefited from a host of high-profile golfers and millions of dollars but did not draw the attention the investment would promise, according to several metrics of public interest in the new golf tournament.

Fewer than 1,000 people were concurrently watching the Facebook Live feed for most of the first two rounds this weekend, and there were roughly a few thousand spectators, according to estimates cited by the Washington Post . While tickets sold for $75 per day, secondary market prices were $1 apiece, the outlet added.

LIV Golf has yet to secure a television rights deal or commercials on any streaming platforms.

Trump, along with former PGA golfers, has been criticized for his support of LIV Golf. The families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks strongly rejected the move, accusing the former president of sacrificing principles for profit by hosting the Saudi-backed tournament on his property.

C'mon America
4d ago

I remember an interview Trump did years ago in the early 90s about why he purchased a golf course. He was talking about how respectable country clubs wouldn't allow him to be a member even though he was a millionaire because they considered him a low class grifter. So he started his own. Back then I thought that was commendable on his part. Seeing that Marjorie Taylor green was there and this was a pseudo political rally for Trump and yet another place for his supporters to yell out nastiness I guess those "classy" wealthy folks had a point.

Ricardo J
4d ago

The “plane” truth of the matter is most people with integrity and good of morals don’t want to watch an event sponsored by a terrorist state. And yes, Saudi Arabia is a terrorist state. They just disguise it well

Guest
4d ago

I am glad to see companies have enough sense not to advertise . Eventually people will stop drinking the koolaid Trump is selling.

