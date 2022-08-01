Four Under-the-Radar Altcoins Skyrocket 111% or More in Just One Week As Crypto Markets Turn Green

Read on dailyhodl.com
Macro Analyst Lyn Alden Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track to Becoming a Medium of Exchange – Here’s Why
Macro strategist Lyn Alden believes that it’s only a matter of time before the volatility of Bitcoin (BTC) falls thereby enabling it to be a practical medium of exchange. Alden says in a What Bitcoin Did podcast that currently, however, the flagship crypto asset fails as an “ideal medium of exchange.”
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock
Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Three Under-the-Radar Altcoins: Top Crypto Trader
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa remains largely bearish about the market despite the general price uptick last week. The trader tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that $22,000 is a “must hold” level for Bitcoin (BTC). “The last high, although technically higher, is not convincing, and I think...
Michael Saylor Reveals Why He Exited MicroStrategy’s CEO Post Amid a $918,000,000 Bitcoin Loss
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor is stepping down as CEO of the firm as the business software company reports incurring a $917.8 million Bitcoin (BTC) loss during the second quarter of the year. In a new interview with CNBC, Saylor says that the decision to exit from his post and take...
Billionaire Elon Musk Reveals Why He Supports Meme Asset Dogecoin Over Top Crypto Bitcoin
Billionaire Elon Musk is unveiling why he continues to advocate meme asset Dogecoin (DOGE) over the leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview on Full Send Podcast, the business magnate says that even though DOGE started out as a joke, some of its features outshine what Bitcoin has to offer.
Mastercard CFO Says He Views Crypto as an Asset Class Rather Than a Form of Payment – Here’s Why
The chief financial officer of credit card giant Mastercard says that the company views cryptocurrencies more as an asset class rather than a form of payment. In a new interview with Bloomberg, Mastercard CFO Sachin Mehra says that the firm doesn’t view digital assets as forms of payment due to their high price volatility.
BNB Chain Outran Other Ethereum Competitors in Several Metrics During Q2: Insights Firm Messari
Binance’s BNB Chain (BNB) outperformed other Ethereum (ETH) competitors in the second quarter of 2022, according to crypto insights firm Messari. In a new analysis, Messari notes the BNB Chain has had a “breakout year” in terms of its non-fungible tokens (NFT) sector with the chain witnessing exponential growth in its NFT secondary sales volume and number of unique NFT buyers.
Twin Catalysts Could Send Ethereum (ETH) Soaring 200%, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes is predicting a massive rally for Ethereum (ETH) if two possibilities align. In a new blog post, Hayes says that one catalyst that could ignite a strong rally for Ethereum is the success of its upcoming switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is scheduled to launch in September.
Recent Crypto Rally Not Convincing Enough To Call for New Bull Run Yet, Says Analytics Firm Glassnode
The crypto analytics firm Glassnode is not yet convinced crypto is on the road to recovery after the recent market rally. In a new analysis, Glassnode notes that on-chain transaction demand for Bitcoin (BTC) remains “lackluster at best.”. “The net result is that Bitcoin blocks are partially empty, Ethereum...
Crypto Investors Are Accumulating These Digital Assets As Market Hits ‘Wall of Worry’: Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto insights firm Santiment is revealing that the behaviors of a group of investors may be a negative sign for the market. According to Santiment, sharks, or entities that hold between 10,000 and 100,000 of a particular crypto asset, are accumulating stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) even as the prices of crypto assets appreciate.
Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci Says Bitcoin 70% Below Fair Value, Predicts Brief Recession This Year: Report
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that Bitcoin is way below its actual fair value, and that the bottom is likely already in for BTC. In a new interview with MarketWatch, the veteran hedge fund manager says his firm’s metrics put BTC’s value at roughly $40,000. BTC is...
MicroStrategy’s $2,983,077,000 Bitcoin Trove Not for Sale After CEO Michael Saylor Steps Down
Michael Saylor has stepped down as CEO of enterprise analytics firm MicroStrategy, but the company will continue to acquire and hold Bitcoin (BTC). In a new statement, Microstrategy announces that Saylor will be its new executive chairman effective August 8th to focus on innovation and long-term corporate strategy. The executive...
Analyst Predicts Pullbacks for Ethereum Classic and One Low-Cap Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Solana and ApeCoin
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting dips for two altcoins while updating his forecast for Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that smart contract protocol Ethereum Classic (ETC) looks poised for a significant pullback after its steep rally over the past few weeks.
Institutions Turned Bullish on Crypto in July with 2022’s Strongest Inflows of $474,000,000: CoinShares
Institutions opted to buy back into crypto throughout July, according to leading digital assets manager CoinShares. Digital asset investment products witnessed a total of $474 million worth of inflows throughout July, the highest total of any month in 2022, per CoinShare’s latest Fund Flows Weekly report. The monthly total...
US Conservative Political Organization Makes the Case Against CBDCs, Praises Bitcoin and Private Stablecoins
A fiscally conservative think tank doubts that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would be beneficial and wonders if they might even bring about negative outcomes. In a new policy brief, the Club for Growth questions several of the key arguments that have been put forth in favor of central banks issuing a government-backed cryptocurrency.
Early Terra (LUNA) Investor Reveals $3,600,000,000 Loss Following Historic Crypto Collapse: Report
A crypto investor who got in early to Terra (LUNA) is reporting staggering losses in the billions. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Simon Seojoon Kim, a South Korean crypto investor and early LUNA adopter, is revealing $3.6 billion in losses after the Terra ecosystem disintegrated in May. Kim...
Bitcoin, Stocks and Commodities Will Rally When Fed Is Forced To Pivot and Continue Money Printing: Coin Bureau
A popular crypto analyst is making a macroeconomic forecast to see what the future might hold for risk-on assets like Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy notes that periods of high inflation have historically lasted roughly three years, which could give hints as to when the financial landscape could change.
Macro U-Turn To Make Ethereum ‘Run Tremendously Hard,’ Says Crypto Hedge Fund CEO
The chief investment officer of Ikigai Asset Management is highlighting one key event that’s necessary to potentially spark a rally in cryptocurrencies. In an interview with the Bankless podcast, Ikigai co-founder Travis Kling says that beyond the US Federal Reserve’s policies which risk sending the economy into recession, it’s the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine that ultimately needs to be resolved in order for the macroeconomic picture to stabilize.
