Four Under-the-Radar Altcoins Skyrocket 111% or More in Just One Week As Crypto Markets Turn Green

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dailyhodl.com

US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock

Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
dailyhodl.com

BNB Chain Outran Other Ethereum Competitors in Several Metrics During Q2: Insights Firm Messari

Binance’s BNB Chain (BNB) outperformed other Ethereum (ETH) competitors in the second quarter of 2022, according to crypto insights firm Messari. In a new analysis, Messari notes the BNB Chain has had a “breakout year” in terms of its non-fungible tokens (NFT) sector with the chain witnessing exponential growth in its NFT secondary sales volume and number of unique NFT buyers.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Investors Are Accumulating These Digital Assets As Market Hits ‘Wall of Worry’: Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment is revealing that the behaviors of a group of investors may be a negative sign for the market. According to Santiment, sharks, or entities that hold between 10,000 and 100,000 of a particular crypto asset, are accumulating stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) even as the prices of crypto assets appreciate.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Predicts Pullbacks for Ethereum Classic and One Low-Cap Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Solana and ApeCoin

A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting dips for two altcoins while updating his forecast for Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE). Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that smart contract protocol Ethereum Classic (ETC) looks poised for a significant pullback after its steep rally over the past few weeks.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

US Conservative Political Organization Makes the Case Against CBDCs, Praises Bitcoin and Private Stablecoins

A fiscally conservative think tank doubts that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would be beneficial and wonders if they might even bring about negative outcomes. In a new policy brief, the Club for Growth questions several of the key arguments that have been put forth in favor of central banks issuing a government-backed cryptocurrency.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Stocks and Commodities Will Rally When Fed Is Forced To Pivot and Continue Money Printing: Coin Bureau

A popular crypto analyst is making a macroeconomic forecast to see what the future might hold for risk-on assets like Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, the pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy notes that periods of high inflation have historically lasted roughly three years, which could give hints as to when the financial landscape could change.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Macro U-Turn To Make Ethereum ‘Run Tremendously Hard,’ Says Crypto Hedge Fund CEO

The chief investment officer of Ikigai Asset Management is highlighting one key event that’s necessary to potentially spark a rally in cryptocurrencies. In an interview with the Bankless podcast, Ikigai co-founder Travis Kling says that beyond the US Federal Reserve’s policies which risk sending the economy into recession, it’s the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine that ultimately needs to be resolved in order for the macroeconomic picture to stabilize.
MARKETS

