Historic Peoria church starts coming down
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A more than 140-year-old church started coming down Friday. Hale Church, at 401 West High Street, is in a state of disrepair, making the task of demolition difficult. James Kosner, the owner of Jimax, understands that this will be a more lengthy demolition compared to...
Peoria NEXT celebrates 15 years
PEORIA (WEEK) - Over the past 15 years around 52 companies have called Peoria NEXT home. Peoria NEXT said they were launch pad for new businesses and they hoped to collaborate and help more businesses get off the ground over the next 15 years. The building is on Main St,...
Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected to...
This weekend is River City Soul Fest
PEORIA (WEEK) - Fans of R&B, gospel and soul music are invited to the three-day event. Starting off on Friday night with Vibe Night. at the River Front. There will be a DJ exhibition with four DJs on the CEFCU Center Stage, that event goes on until 10pm. Saturday, R&B...
Changing PPS schedule puts care centers under pressure
PEORIA (25 News Now) - District 150′s new school calendar, starting two weeks ahead of the traditional schedule, means a changing impact on childcare providers. “It’s rough,” says Stepping Stones Learning Academy’s Haley Butler. “Everybody is on their own schedule now.”. The biggest shifts come...
2022 Peoria County 4-H Show kicks off
PEORIA (WEEK) - The event showcased all the different projects the 4-H program participants created in 2022. It was held at the Peoria EXPO gardens and focused on non-livestock projects. There were stations about bugs, different countries, and skills like photography, food, and arts. “It’s pretty exciting the amount of...
Mackinaw food pantry struggles as demand increases
MACKINAW (25 News Now) - With the rising cost of goods, food pantry’s have become more essential for some people. In the Village of Mackinaw, many rely on one of the only pantries there. “With the price of everything going up, gas prices, electricity bills, everything, we were feeling...
Woman participates in St. Jude run ‘virtually’
GERMANTOWN HILLS (WEEK) - After 14 years running the St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run, Jan Marks was determined to keep her streak no matter how creative she had to get. Due to medical reasons Marks couldn’t join her team in the run this year, but that did not mean she didn’t run. Marks decided to run her miles at home. She kept up with her team’s miles while her neighbors cheer her on.
Springfield Road garage sales this weekend
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Anyone looking for some hidden gems may want to head up Springfield Road this weekend for the community garage sales. The community sale starts on Springfield Road at East Washington Street and extends through Groveland and the side streets along the way, according to the group on Facebook.
Red Cross hosting summer blood drives
EAST PEORIA (WEEK) - The American Red Cross said they may be facing a blood shortage if drops in blood donations continue. To combat the issue, the Red Cross has been hosting blood drives. On Thursday, they set up shop in East Peoria for a Hometown Hero blood drive. The Red Cross says this year’s donation has not matched up to previous years.
Hundreds embark for 41st Memphis to Peoria Run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (25 News Now) - Hundreds of runners are making their way from Memphis to Peoria for the 41st annual St. Jude Run. The 465-mile run started with around 20 runners back in 1982, and has raised millions of dollars for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
McLean County school administrators get federal info on preventing school shootings
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Less than three months after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents in Central Illinois are sending their kids off to start a new school year in Central Illinois. As a result of that tragedy, keeping kids safe is a top priority. “Our administrators,...
Wildlife Prairie Park celebrates 44 years
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - A local wildlife preserve is celebrating 44 years of outdoor adventure. Wildlife Prairie Park opened on Aug 4, 1978. This week, the park is inviting guests to come out, enjoy some cupcakes, and hang out with more than 150 animals - all native to Illinois.
PPS students start first day of new year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Teachers and staff at Sterling Elementary welcomed kids in as they stepped through the doors for their first day of class. The August 3 back to school date is the earlier students ever have filed in to their classrooms. It’s a part of a change to the Peoria Public School calendar. For at least one parent, sending her children off to school was a relief.
The 91st Annual McLean County Fair kicks off Wednesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 91st Annual McLean County Fair got underway today and a large crowd had already come through the gates. Last year was their first time back to normal after COVID and it was a record-breaking year. This year, they’re hoping to break that record and...
DROUGHT MONITOR: Parts of central Illinois still abnormally dry
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s no doubt it’s been hot, but it’s also been dry in some areas across the heart of Illinois. The latest Illinois State Drought Monitor update as of August 4th shows a large portion of McLean, Logan, and LaSalle counties, and nearly half of Tazewell county are abnormally dry.
UPDATE: Contract negotiations break down between Peoria Public Schools, teacher’s union
UPDATE 2:30 p.m. - Negotiations between the Peoria Federation of Teachers and Peoria Public Schools have broken down. The Peoria Federation of Teachers says in a release that they ended their bargaining session with the school district by requesting federal mediation, pushing for proposals that will better the school district and city.
Judge rules in favor of local sheriffs on prisoner transfer delays
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - A win in court today for some local sheriffs in their lawsuit against the governor. A Sangamon County judge has granted a temporary restraining order invalidating two pandemic-era executive orders. They allowed the Pritzker administration to extend a 20-day deadline to assign inmates with mental...
No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to the...
Warm and humid weather continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Patchy fog has developed across portions of central Illinois early this morning. It should lift shortly after daybreak. Temperatures will take a step back into the mid 80s today, however uncomfortable levels of humidity will produce heat indices in the low to mid 90s across central Illinois. Most of the day will be dry, however a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the early evening hours.
