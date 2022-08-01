GERMANTOWN HILLS (WEEK) - After 14 years running the St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run, Jan Marks was determined to keep her streak no matter how creative she had to get. Due to medical reasons Marks couldn’t join her team in the run this year, but that did not mean she didn’t run. Marks decided to run her miles at home. She kept up with her team’s miles while her neighbors cheer her on.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO