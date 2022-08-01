Winder police implements new traffic safety through school zones

Read on accesswdun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn Thompson
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Winder Police Department receives upgraded body cameras
The Winder Police Department issued 26 new body cameras to its officers, who began using the cameras on Friday. The police department has been using body cameras since 2015, but the new Watchguard V300 cameras offer higher resolution footage. The Watchguard cameras also have an upgraded feature called field of...
accesswdun.com
Suspicious package found in Flowery Branch shopping center ruled safe
The Flowery Branch Police Department was called on Friday to investigate a suspicious package found at the Stonebridge shopping center. Citizens called officers about two duffle bags they saw in the parking lot. The police department enlisted the help of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 bomb unit.
nowhabersham.com
Passenger flees GA 365 traffic stop on foot, gets hit by tractor-trailer
A Toccoa man was critically injured when he attempted to flee on foot from Habersham County deputies during a traffic stop Thursday night in Mt. Airy. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputies stopped a Jeep Renegade in the right turn lane on GA 365 near Hazel Creek Road. A passenger in the Jeep, 26-year-old Dylan Gage Shope, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shope traveled into the right southbound lane of GA 365 and was struck by the passenger side of a blue 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.
Tree falls on car driving down interstate in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a tree has fallen on a car in Cobb County slowing down traffic on I-575 N between Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden will bring you the latest on this ongoing situation. Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest and tune into Channel 2 NOW.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch City Council approves funding for K9 program
The Flowery Branch City Council voted Thursday night to approve funding for a K9 program at the city police department, bringing back a long-dormant portion of the agency. The Flowery Branch Police Department requested $20,000 to restart the program, which the council unanimously approved. The agency first adopted a K9...
CBS 46
Police looking for 2 seen breaking into cars possibly armed in Snellville
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in Snellville are on alert. The Snellville Police Department released a video with a warning about a pair of individuals entering vehicles in the Newtons Crest Circle area. They say it appears one of them has a pistol in hand. If you have any information,...
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Banks Co deputy escapes injury in DUI crash on I-85
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies escaped injury after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into his patrol car. The deputy was on a shoulder of I-85 in Banks County early Tuesday when it happened. It’s similar to a wreck that happened last week on Atlanta Highway in Athens: there were minor injuries for an Athens-Clarke County Police who, while dealing with one DUI suspect, had his car hit by another. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating in both cases.
Teenage Marietta murder suspect who disappeared for a year arrested in East Point
MARIETTA, Ga. — A murder suspect that Marietta police say was on the run for more than a year is now in custody. Police say that then-17-year-old Donald Bannister, also known as Lil Ghost, shot and killed 30-year-old Norval Bailey in June 2021. Bailey was found bleeding in the...
accesswdun.com
Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries
Authorities are looking for a burglary suspect who has been caught on video at several commercial burglaries in Gwinnett County. On June 30, the suspect broke into the Bee Time Computers store in Lawrenceville and stole multiple electronic devices. On July 5, the same suspect was captured on video attempting to break into the Mariscos La Riviera in Norcross. According to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the suspect was not able to get into that restaurant.
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store worker
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A man working at a site in Cumming is badly injured after being attacked by two men on the job. Those suspects are charged with aggravated battery.
Father, 3-year-old rescued after car flew at least 50 feet off I-85 ramp
A father and child escaped with no injuries after they fell at least 50 feet down an embankment. The accident happened Friday morning on Interstate 85 near Langford Parkway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police and fire departments responded to the scene and found...
accesswdun.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman whose body was found in Flowery Branch
The Gwinnett County Police Department on Thursday arrested a Duluth man in connection with the murder of a woman from Ecuador who was found dead in Flowery Branch in June. Timothy Krueger, 49, confessed to killing Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, at his home on June 16, and was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
wrwh.com
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
Monroe Local News
Update: One lane opened on Hwy 11 early Tuesday afternoon after power lines were removed from the roadway
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 2, 2022) – At 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, Walton County Fire Rescue reported that all lanes of Highway 11 north between Mountain Creek Church Road and Nicholsville Road are blocked due to a single vehicle crash. “WCFR is on the scene of a single vehicle crash...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
pickensprogress.com
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co
Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Comments / 2