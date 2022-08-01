Winder police implements new traffic safety through school zones

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies escaped injury after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into his patrol car. The deputy was on a shoulder of I-85 in Banks County early Tuesday when it happened. It’s similar to a wreck that happened last week on Atlanta Highway in Athens: there were minor injuries for an Athens-Clarke County Police who, while dealing with one DUI suspect, had his car hit by another. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating in both cases.

