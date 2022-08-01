FBI continues investigations of bomb threats directed at area colleges

Read on accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensLaurens County, GA
accesswdun.com
Winder Police Department receives upgraded body cameras
The Winder Police Department issued 26 new body cameras to its officers, who began using the cameras on Friday. The police department has been using body cameras since 2015, but the new Watchguard V300 cameras offer higher resolution footage. The Watchguard cameras also have an upgraded feature called field of...
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch
An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
WYFF4.com
SLED part of search for evidence on Oconee County property
SENECA, S.C. — State investigators were part of a search Wednesday in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at an address on Mormon Church Road. They said it was in connection to the search for evidence in...
Two Georgia jailers jailed on charges of bribery
Two Barrow County jailers found themselves behind bars Tuesday after a GBI investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged 21-year-old Hunter Lewis Perkins, of Winder, and 28-year-old Xavier Jamal McWhorter, also of Winder, with bribery, trading with inmates without consent of the warden or superintendent, items prohibited for possession by inmates, and violation of oath of a public officer.
wrwh.com
Maupin Named Assistant Special Agent In Charge Of ARDEO
(Cleveland)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the promotion of Aaron Maupin to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) based in Cleveland. ARDEO combines GBI resources with existing federal, state, and local resources in a cooperative effort to identify and investigate individuals or drug trafficking organizations which are importing, manufacturing, and distributing illegal drugs in northeast Georgia.
accesswdun.com
Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries
Authorities are looking for a burglary suspect who has been caught on video at several commercial burglaries in Gwinnett County. On June 30, the suspect broke into the Bee Time Computers store in Lawrenceville and stole multiple electronic devices. On July 5, the same suspect was captured on video attempting to break into the Mariscos La Riviera in Norcross. According to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the suspect was not able to get into that restaurant.
GBI: Two Georgia correctional officers charged with bringing contraband into jail
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Two corrections officers in Barrow County are in custody following a GBI investigation into allegations that they allegedly brought contraband items into the jail in which they were employed, and gave the items to inmates. According to the GBI, Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, both of Winder, have […]
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
accesswdun.com
Suspicious package found in Flowery Branch shopping center ruled safe
The Flowery Branch Police Department was called on Friday to investigate a suspicious package found at the Stonebridge shopping center. Citizens called officers about two duffle bags they saw in the parking lot. The police department enlisted the help of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 bomb unit.
accesswdun.com
Authorities release name of suspect in Buford murders
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released Wednesday afternoon the name of a suspect who was shot and killed by police after a mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday evening at a Buford home. The GBI said Thang Duc Doan, 51, of Buford, was shot and killed by law enforcement...
Barrow County detention officers arrested for smuggling contraband into the jail, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and deputies from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested two of their own on Monday afternoon. Hunter Lewis Perkins, 21, of Winder, and Xavier Jamal McWhorter, 28, are facing charges after smuggling contraband into Barrow County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.
accesswdun.com
Four suspects arrested after drug bust in Young Harris
Two people were arrested and two arrest warrants were issued following a drug bust on Aug. 2 in Towns County. Officers with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office raided Mountain County Inn on Ga. 66 in Young Harris after citizens complained of drug activity. Authorities conducted a two-week-long investigation which...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County man sentenced for stealing money in online romance fraud schemes
A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced for stealing money in online romance scams. Borin Khoun, 44 of Lawrenceville, pled guilty to stealing $230,000 in fraud schemes with numerous people he met online. As a result, he was sentenced to 15 years, including 90 days to be served in jail and nine months in a work release program. He was also fined $1,500 and ordered to pay the victims around $234,000 in restitution.
Gwinnett police capture accused puppy snatcher
SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department arrested a woman and charged her with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempted robbery after she allegedly stole a French bulldog puppy that she had agreed to purchase and attempted to steal another. After communicating online regarding the sale of the puppy...
ACCPD, Oconee Co SO deal with back to school issues
There is a heads-up from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, coming at the end of the first week of the new school year in Athens: police say speed zone cameras are up and operating on the streets in front of Barnett Shoals, JJ Harris, and Whitehead Road elementary schools in Athens. Speed limit violators get tickets in the mail.
‘It’s a federal felony’: 4 men charged for shining lasers at police helicopters, officials say
ATLANTA — Four men have been charged for aiming laser pointers at police helicopters in metro Atlanta. Daniel Maloney, Fredy Contreras, Timothy Wilson and Theodore Rowe now face federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury on July 13. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
FOX Carolina
SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
Athens-Clarke County votes to decriminalize marijuana to $1 fine
ATLANTA — Athens-Clarke County commissioners voted Tuesday to adopt a new ordinance that hopes to decriminalize marijuana in the county. As part of this new ordinance, the penalty for possession of marijuana amounts that are less than one ounce will be a citation and a $1 fine. It passed...
FOX Carolina
Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership last winter. Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and...
