ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

FBI continues investigations of bomb threats directed at area colleges

By Rob Moore, More Articles From Rob »
accesswdun.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Winder Police Department receives upgraded body cameras

The Winder Police Department issued 26 new body cameras to its officers, who began using the cameras on Friday. The police department has been using body cameras since 2015, but the new Watchguard V300 cameras offer higher resolution footage. The Watchguard cameras also have an upgraded feature called field of...
WINDER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
DULUTH, GA
WYFF4.com

SLED part of search for evidence on Oconee County property

SENECA, S.C. — State investigators were part of a search Wednesday in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at an address on Mormon Church Road. They said it was in connection to the search for evidence in...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stephens County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Clarkesville, GA
Stephens County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia jailers jailed on charges of bribery

Two Barrow County jailers found themselves behind bars Tuesday after a GBI investigation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged 21-year-old Hunter Lewis Perkins, of Winder, and 28-year-old Xavier Jamal McWhorter, also of Winder, with bribery, trading with inmates without consent of the warden or superintendent, items prohibited for possession by inmates, and violation of oath of a public officer.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Maupin Named Assistant Special Agent In Charge Of ARDEO

(Cleveland)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the promotion of Aaron Maupin to Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) of the GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) based in Cleveland. ARDEO combines GBI resources with existing federal, state, and local resources in a cooperative effort to identify and investigate individuals or drug trafficking organizations which are importing, manufacturing, and distributing illegal drugs in northeast Georgia.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries

Authorities are looking for a burglary suspect who has been caught on video at several commercial burglaries in Gwinnett County. On June 30, the suspect broke into the Bee Time Computers store in Lawrenceville and stole multiple electronic devices. On July 5, the same suspect was captured on video attempting to break into the Mariscos La Riviera in Norcross. According to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the suspect was not able to get into that restaurant.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Community Colleges#Bomb Threats#Currahee Campus
accesswdun.com

Suspicious package found in Flowery Branch shopping center ruled safe

The Flowery Branch Police Department was called on Friday to investigate a suspicious package found at the Stonebridge shopping center. Citizens called officers about two duffle bags they saw in the parking lot. The police department enlisted the help of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 bomb unit.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities release name of suspect in Buford murders

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released Wednesday afternoon the name of a suspect who was shot and killed by police after a mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday evening at a Buford home. The GBI said Thang Duc Doan, 51, of Buford, was shot and killed by law enforcement...
BUFORD, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

Four suspects arrested after drug bust in Young Harris

Two people were arrested and two arrest warrants were issued following a drug bust on Aug. 2 in Towns County. Officers with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office raided Mountain County Inn on Ga. 66 in Young Harris after citizens complained of drug activity. Authorities conducted a two-week-long investigation which...
YOUNG HARRIS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County man sentenced for stealing money in online romance fraud schemes

A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced for stealing money in online romance scams. Borin Khoun, 44 of Lawrenceville, pled guilty to stealing $230,000 in fraud schemes with numerous people he met online. As a result, he was sentenced to 15 years, including 90 days to be served in jail and nine months in a work release program. He was also fined $1,500 and ordered to pay the victims around $234,000 in restitution.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Gwinnett police capture accused puppy snatcher

SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department arrested a woman and charged her with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempted robbery after she allegedly stole a French bulldog puppy that she had agreed to purchase and attempted to steal another. After communicating online regarding the sale of the puppy...
SNELLVILLE, GA
WGAU

ACCPD, Oconee Co SO deal with back to school issues

There is a heads-up from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, coming at the end of the first week of the new school year in Athens: police say speed zone cameras are up and operating on the streets in front of Barnett Shoals, JJ Harris, and Whitehead Road elementary schools in Athens. Speed limit violators get tickets in the mail.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy