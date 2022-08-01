ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiked Blueberry Lemonade Summer Drink Recipe

By Billy Strawter
Spiked Blueberry Lemonade

Looking for a refreshing drink to cool down this summer? Check out this spiked blueberry lemonade recipe! It's perfect for a party or just relaxing on the porch. And best of all, it uses black-owned vodka. Cheers! Course Drinks Keyword IslandJon Vodka Prep Time 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. Blueberries fresh whole
  • 1.5 oz. Vodka Stock Da Bar (Black-owned)
  • 0.25 oz. Elderflower liqueur St-Germain
  • 8 oz. Lemonade
  • 1 Lemon wedge
  • 1 Sprig fresh mint

Instructions

  • Place blueberries, sugar and 1 cup water in a blender and process until smooth.
  • Place a fine mesh sieve over a large pitcher and pour the mixture through.
  • Discard the solids that remain in the sieve.
  • To the blueberry mixture, add lemon juice, remaining 3 cups of water, vodka and
  • Stir and taste, add more vodka if desired.
  • Chill until cold. Serve over ice.
  • Garnish with Lemon, Mint and Blueberries

