Spiked Blueberry Lemonade Summer Drink Recipe
Spiked Blueberry LemonadeLooking for a refreshing drink to cool down this summer? Check out this spiked blueberry lemonade recipe! It's perfect for a party or just relaxing on the porch. And best of all, it uses black-owned vodka. Cheers! Course Drinks Keyword IslandJon Vodka Prep Time 20 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 oz. Blueberries fresh whole
- 1.5 oz. Vodka Stock Da Bar (Black-owned)
- 0.25 oz. Elderflower liqueur St-Germain
- 8 oz. Lemonade
- 1 Lemon wedge
- 1 Sprig fresh mint
Instructions
- Place blueberries, sugar and 1 cup water in a blender and process until smooth.
- Place a fine mesh sieve over a large pitcher and pour the mixture through.
- Discard the solids that remain in the sieve.
- To the blueberry mixture, add lemon juice, remaining 3 cups of water, vodka and
- Stir and taste, add more vodka if desired.
- Chill until cold. Serve over ice.
- Garnish with Lemon, Mint and Blueberries
