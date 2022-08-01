ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should You Hold Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) in Household & Personal Products Industry?

investorsobserver.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.investorsobserver.com

Benzinga

Tupperware Brands, SoFi Technologies Insiders Made Big Stock Purchases Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Beats

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP gained 36% on Wednesday, while shares of SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI jumped 24% after the two companies reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings numbers. The big quarters provided investors with some much-needed relief after extended periods of underperformance for both Tupperware and SoFi, but recent insider purchases in both stocks suggest the strong performance wasn't necessarily a surprise for the two companies' management teams.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lincoln Electric Holdings's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO earned $127.82 million, a 1.42% increase from the preceding quarter. Lincoln Electric Holdings also posted a total of $969.59 million in sales, a 4.77% increase since Q1. In Q1, Lincoln Electric Holdings earned $126.03 million, and total sales reached $925.45 million.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise

(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
MARKETS
960 The Ref

Caterpillar posts second-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion.

DEERFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — Caterpillar had a strong second quarter and topped most profit expectations, though margins slipped. The manufacturer on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit of $1.67 billion, or $3.13. Per share earnings were $3.18 without one-time costs or benefits, which is 18 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings Beat, '22 View Bearish

ZBRA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $6.09 from non-recurring items) of $4.22 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93. The bottom-line increased year over year. Total revenues of $1,468 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,446.7 million. The top line increased 6.6% year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
via.news

Corning Incorporated And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Corning Incorporated (GLW), Eaton Corporation (ETN), Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Synchrony's Stock Price Soared 21.1% in July

Synchcrony beat earnings estimates in the second quarter on the strength of higher net interest income. One of its partners, Amazon, also gave it a lift with its excellent earnings report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Abbott (ABT) Stock: $123 Target And Buy Rating

The shares of Abbott (ABT) recently received a $123 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Abbott (ABT) recently received a $123 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wuensch adjusted the rating while...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PepsiCo, McDonald's And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite dropped around 0.2% on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Front Office Sports

Under Armour Reports Lackluster Earnings, Cuts Forecast

Under Armour reported $1.35 billion in first-quarter revenue, just slightly above analysts’ estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was partially attributed to higher prices. Under Armour recorded $7.7 million in net income — a steep drop from last year’s $59.2 million — and just $34.5 million in operating income, compared to the $121.2 million reported the same period the year prior.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands BRBR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BellRing Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30. BellRing Brands bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

