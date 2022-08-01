Missouri Man Searching For His Missing Pet Zebra

Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri man is looking for his pet zebra 'Marty' after it escaped through a fence on his property, according to ABC 17 News .

Joe McDevitt , a Miller County business owner, bought Marty about three months ago. According to McDevitt, recent construction work near Marty's enclosure spooked the animal, causing him to flee. Marty has been on the run for about a week now, but McDevitt says the animal has been wondering around a 600-acre area in Miller County. However, attempts to get close enough to Marty to use a tranquilizer dart gun on him have been unsuccessful.

"We started getting calls from people around the area in a couple of mile radius. We went out in the gilly suits and tried to tranq him. We were able to get one shot off but it turns out he is pretty resilient," McDevitt said (via ABC 17 News).

Meanwhile, McDevitt has been chronicling his search for Marty and the building of a new enclosure for the animal on his TikTok accoun t. According to McDevitt, the local authorities have also been notified about Marty's escape. In addition, he says he has done everything needed to make sure the ownership of the zebra is legal.