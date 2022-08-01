ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

Missouri Man Searching For His Missing Pet Zebra

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y61wf_0h0lPwgl00
Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri man is looking for his pet zebra 'Marty' after it escaped through a fence on his property, according to ABC 17 News .

Joe McDevitt , a Miller County business owner, bought Marty about three months ago. According to McDevitt, recent construction work near Marty's enclosure spooked the animal, causing him to flee. Marty has been on the run for about a week now, but McDevitt says the animal has been wondering around a 600-acre area in Miller County. However, attempts to get close enough to Marty to use a tranquilizer dart gun on him have been unsuccessful.

"We started getting calls from people around the area in a couple of mile radius. We went out in the gilly suits and tried to tranq him. We were able to get one shot off but it turns out he is pretty resilient," McDevitt said (via ABC 17 News).

Meanwhile, McDevitt has been chronicling his search for Marty and the building of a new enclosure for the animal on his TikTok accoun t. According to McDevitt, the local authorities have also been notified about Marty's escape. In addition, he says he has done everything needed to make sure the ownership of the zebra is legal.

Comments / 0

Related
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miller County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Miller County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

171K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy