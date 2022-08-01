Read on www.wtrf.com
WTRF
ShaDon Brown: “Charles Woods is the best corner in the Big 12”
WVU's top DB has high hopes for his second year with the team. West Virginia defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown missed the first two days of fall camp with an illness. While he wasn’t there in person, he asserted that he was there “in spirit, and watched every practice on film. After three days of camp, he came to a bold conclusion.
WTRF
Mountaineers getting familiar with Backyard Brawl as fall camp gets underway
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Dante Stills knows the Backyard Brawl. So do fellow West Virginia natives Zach Frazier, Wyatt Milum, and others. So, too, does Bethel Park, Pennsylvania native James Gmiter. Gmiter and Stills have a different relationship to the Backyard Brawl, though. Stills grew up in a West Virginia...
WTRF
Man killed in construction zone by drunk, drugged and distracted driver is honored with highway sign
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A stretch of highway near Barnesville has a new name. Five years ago, a Barnesville man who was working in a construction zone in Columbus was killed by a driver operating a vehicle illegally. Now when people drive on Route 800, they can remember the victim...
WTRF
Counseling organization opens in new location, emphasizing importance of mental health in West Virginia
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) Wellspring Family Services in New Martinsville has been offering trauma-informed counseling for decades. They have now moved to a new location, at 754 3rd Street, just across the street from their former site. As they reopened, they emphasized their mission—helping children, adults and their families.
WTRF
Kids, dad in probable Ohio explosion remain hospitalized in critical condition
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News reporter Taylor Long has received updated information from Powhatan Point fire officials on the condition of those injured in Tuesday’s probable explosion at a house in the village. 3 people life-flighted during fire in Belmont County. The fire caused three people to...
WTRF
Things to do Near You: Martins Ferry Betty Zane Festival
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The purple city is celebrating the life of a local Revolutionary War heroine. Betty Zane is known for risking her life to get gunpowder while Fort Henry, which is now Wheeling, was under attack. In her honor, the Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department puts...
WTRF
Attorney speaks out about conspiracy theorist who denied Sandy Hook mass shooting happened
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Alex Jones, the media personality who claimed Sandy Hook was a hoax, could have to pay $150 million to one set of parents in a civil case. During the hearing to determine the amount of damages, proof from Jones’ own cell phone was produced, showing that he texted and emailed his theories to various people.
