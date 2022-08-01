Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index as high as 105 to 110 degrees expected across the area, with localized slightly higher values possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although most of the area will remain very hot and humid through nightfall, the possible development of late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms within counties mainly north and west of the Nebraska Tri Cities could drop heat index values below Advisory criteria sooner compared to locations farther south and east.

JEWELL COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO