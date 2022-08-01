Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected today and around 105 on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic by NWS
Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Geary; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Washington, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Republic, Geary, Dickinson and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood by NWS
Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Marion; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Kansas and all of south central and southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur due to the high temperatures and high humidity especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Heat Advisory issued for Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Platte by NWS
Target Area: Bates; Cass; Clay; Henry; Jackson; Platte HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson by NWS
Target Area: Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Madison; Nemaha; Pawnee; Pierce; Platte; Richardson; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Atchison, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Wyandotte by NWS
Target Area: Atchison; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index as high as 105 to 110 degrees expected across the area, with localized slightly higher values possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although most of the area will remain very hot and humid through nightfall, the possible development of late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms within counties mainly north and west of the Nebraska Tri Cities could drop heat index values below Advisory criteria sooner compared to locations farther south and east.
Heat Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS
Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess by NWS
Target Area: Adair; Andrew; Atchison; Buchanan; Caldwell; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Holt; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Nodaway; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS
Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index as high as 105 to 110 degrees expected across the area, with localized slightly higher values possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although most of the area will remain very hot and humid through nightfall, the possible development of late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms within counties mainly north and west of the Nebraska Tri Cities could drop heat index values below Advisory criteria sooner compared to locations farther south and east.
Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Nemaha by NWS
Target Area: Brown; Nemaha HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Nemaha and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Doniphan by NWS
Target Area: Doniphan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS
Target Area: Marshall HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 108. * WHERE...Marshall County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
