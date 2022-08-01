ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLB world reacts to blockbuster Brewers-Padres trade

By Reice Shipley
 4 days ago
MLB world reacts as umpires give batter four strikes by mistake

It’s safe to say that the whole “three strikes and your out” rule in baseball is pretty widely known – it’s even included the famous Take Me Out to the Ballgame song. But apparently, home plate umpire Jim Wolf was not aware, or simply lost count.
HOUSTON, TX
Milwaukee Brewers make shocking roster decision for former star pitcher

At one time, pitcher Dinelson Lamet was viewed as one of the top pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. However, after the San Diego Padres traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade for star reliever Josh Hader ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Lamet is now out of the big leagues entirely.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan

We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
DETROIT, MI
Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo

It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB world reacts to Dylan Cease making history

This incredible run from Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease just keeps getting more amazing. The right-hander allowed one run and two hits over six innings to lead the White Sox to a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. It’s the 13th consecutive start that Cease has...
CHICAGO, IL
Yankees’ Triple-A player, the all-time MLB leader in one stat, suspended for 50 games

The latest MLB suspension for a banned substance is to Derek Dietrich. Dietrich, a versatile infielder/outfielder who’s been in the Yankees’ minor-league organization this year (with the Double-A Somerset Patriots and more recently with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders), has played in the majors in eight different seasons, but his most recent major-league stint was 25 games with the Texas Rangers in 2020. At the end of that stint, he was MLB’s all-time leader in hit by pitch rate (amongst players with at least 1,500 career plate appearances).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Top Japanese pitcher expected to test MLB free agency

One of Japan’s best pitchers will reportedly be on the market for MLB teams when the 2022 regular season begins and the hot stove season gets going. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Kodai Senga, a right-handed pitcher of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, “is expected to consider MLB contract offers this winter.”
MLB
Clayton Kershaw exits Dodgers game with injury

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw exited the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday with an apparent back injury. Kershaw was in the midst of taking some warm-up pitches in the bottom of the fifth inning when he signaled towards the dugout that something is wrong, and seemingly indicated it related to his back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton Kershaw’s injury status revealed

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Dodgers‘ pitcher Clayton Kershaw left their game against the San Francisco Giants during his warm-up pitches in the fifth inning. After the game, the Dodgers said he left due to low back pain, but there wasn’t any information on the prognosis. And Kershaw himself said it was “hard to tell” how severe the injury was, and said he would know more when he woke up Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB world reacts to Whit Merrifield’s COVID-19 vaccine decision

One of the notable trades at the MLB trade deadline was the Toronto Blue Jays acquiring former All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals. While this had the potential to be a great move for Toronto, there was one big obstacle in the way for Merrifield to take the field at home for the Blue Jays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB world reacts to Jackie Bradley Jr. news

Just hours after reports surfaced that they would designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment, the Boston Red Sox have decided to release the outfielder instead. Bradley’s second stint with the Red Sox won’t be as notable as his first. He spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career in Boston where he won ALCS MVP, a Gold Glove award, and the World Series in 2018. Bradley became a fan favorite among the Red Sox fanbase during this time and when the Red Sox traded for Bradley after he spent one season with the Milwaukee Brewers, he was welcomed back to Fenway.
BOSTON, MA

