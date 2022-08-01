MLB world reacts to blockbuster Brewers-Padres trade

The latest MLB suspension for a banned substance is to Derek Dietrich. Dietrich, a versatile infielder/outfielder who’s been in the Yankees’ minor-league organization this year (with the Double-A Somerset Patriots and more recently with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders), has played in the majors in eight different seasons, but his most recent major-league stint was 25 games with the Texas Rangers in 2020. At the end of that stint, he was MLB’s all-time leader in hit by pitch rate (amongst players with at least 1,500 career plate appearances).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO