New Montana study highlights first-hand experiences with mental health and addiction services

Montana medical providers struggling as Medicaid gap grows to more than $80M
A growing number of healthcare leaders from different areas of the state – from hospitals to mental health providers to nursing homes – have sounded the alarm about skyrocketing costs, abysmal reimbursement rates for their services, and the need to address the problem before the next state budget cycle which won't begin for 11 months.
MSU Nursing College Receives $3.9M to Deliver Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Care to the Blackfeet Nation and Other Rural Montana Communities
BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s nursing college has received a grant totaling $3.9 million that will enable MSU and its partners from across Montana to deliver quality medical, dental and behavioral health care to kids in rural and underserved areas while providing exceptional educational opportunities for MSU students. The four-year grant, which began July 1, is from the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration.
montanarightnow.com
A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana
MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired. A new 25-cent increase in lunches in Missoula are now raising school lunch prices to $3 or $3.25, a hefty increase after lunch was free for the last two years.
USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables
The Montana Department of Agriculture wants to keep homegrown food on local dinner tables and so it has signed a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to promote local producers. The USDA granted Montana $600,000 from the $400 million Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program as part of the Biden administration's
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
NBCMontana
American Rescue Plan to get $50M for Montana housing crisis
The American Rescue Plan Act will receive $50 million in funding for the Montana Homeowners Assistance Fund to help Montana homeowners with that experienced financial troubles during the pandemic. The qualifications for Montana homeowners include:. A gross household income that doesn't exceed 150% of the Area Median Income. 60% of...
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
NBCMontana
SLIDESHOW: Wildfires burning across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Multiple fires are burning across western Montana. If you're in a safe location to take photos of a wildfire, send them to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
Montana National Guard unit returns to Billings after Kuwait deployment
A very special homecoming at Billings Logan International Airport, with Montana National Guard soldiers returning after nearly a year long deployment.
Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?
I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
Rapid Increase in Hoot Owl Fishing Restrictions in Montana
There are 14 rivers on the list now, a meteoric rise from just a week ago. Montana anglers, including those who love the Clark Fork and Bitterroot Rivers, need to keep a close watch on Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Waterbody Restriction notices. FWP tries to post updates four times a day.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Flathead Beacon
Gov. Gianforte Urges Montana Supreme Court to Reconsider Armstrong Decision
In the light of the recent Dobbs decision, Gov. Greg Gianforte asked the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday to accept new briefings from the public as the high court weighs the legality of abortion in the state. The Dobbs decision overturned Roe vs. Wade and federal access to abortion via...
Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?
This urban legend was told to me my whole life growing up, and it's still a huge part of local lore today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, and is a popular destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that lurks below the surface, dating back over 100 years.
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
Montana State Fund highlights ag safety with winning bid at 4-H auction
The Montana State Fund is highlighting safety in the agriculture industry and giving back to the community with a steer won at the Lewis and Clark County 4-H Fair auction
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
Check it Out! Montana’s First Dude Ranch is Unbelievably Awesome
The historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch was the first of its kind in Montana. The ranch is located 10 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, in the Cedar Creek drainage, against the backdrop of the Absaroka Mountains. In 1910, the construction of a series of cabins began on a piece of...
gonomad.com
Southeast Montana’s Burger Trail and Badlands
The roads less traveled through Southeast Montana are filled with delicious flavors and stunning sights that have gone mostly undiscovered. The wagon trains of tourists making their way west often head to the state’s better-known attractions, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. It’s an area known well to the local...
