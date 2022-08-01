Read on www.keloland.com
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis isn’t the only city inviting bikers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Custer doesn’t want to be Sturgis or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the next nine days, but it does want to be an option. Custer Cruisin’ was established 23 years ago in the city. This year it will run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 15, the same period as the annual Sturgis Rally.
KELOLAND TV
Women on wheels to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Women make up nearly 20% of all bike riders — that’s twice as many as 10 years ago. KELOLAND News caught up with a few on their way to Sturgis to find out what made them want to bust some bugs of their own.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
KELOLAND TV
82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Day One
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Bikes line the streets in western KELOLAND as the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off. During the 10-day rally, hundreds of thousands of people will filter through the city. From parades and live music to thousands of motorcycles riding downtown, today is officially opening day...
KELOLAND TV
Monument Health System prepares for 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — With thousands of people heading to the Black Hills over the next few days, hospitals will be busy. For over eight decades, the City of Sturgis has hosted the famous Motorcycle Rally, meaning this isn’t the Sturgis hospital’s first rodeo. “There is a...
newscenter1.tv
“New” flight services to Rapid City Regional Airport a welcome return thanks to federal grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thanks to federal funding, Rapid City will be able to offer flight services on the West Coast once more. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gifted the airport a grant worth $1,000,000. With it, the airport will be able to re-establish and continue to offer service to the San Francisco Bay Area, especially for bringing in visitors during the peak summer season.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
actionnews5.com
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - Earlier this year, Amelia Dean from the U.K. was traveling the United States when she came face to face with death in the form of a bison at Custer State Park. “It’s a surreal enough experience let alone the fact that we weren’t doing...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City says property owners must trim trees, bushes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Rapid City is reminding homeowners and property owners to trim or remove tree branches and bushes to avoid obstructing traffic signs at intersections and other areas. Trees and bushes in boulevards and on private property can cause safety hazards. Homeowners and...
ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught
Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
kbhbradio.com
Democratic Gov Candidate Jamie Smith makes stop in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, who is challenging incumbent Kristi Noem and Libertarian Tracey Quint for Governor, stopped in Rapid City for a meet and greet at the old Storybook Island Shelter on Canyon Lake Drive last night. Smith was asked what he feels makes Governor Noem vulnerable...
sdstandardnow.com
Jamie Smith is affable enough and makes a good point about being a full-time governor. Now it’s time to preview policies.
I met Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jaimie Smith Wedneday in Rapid City and was immediately impressed by how well and how quickly he made people feel comfortable. He’s affable, casual and easy to approach. He’s a mensch, which many German-rooted South Dakotans know to mean a person of integrity and honor, a “people-person” to the nth degree.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally: What to know for the 82nd event
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly rally time in South Dakota. The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially lasts 10 days starting on Friday, August 5 and concluding on Sunday, August 14. Hundreds of thousands of motorcycles will be roaring in the Black Hills. Last year, officials estimated the...
sdpb.org
Another gold-drilling project proposed in Black Hills, this time near Spearfish Canyon
Another company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills — and this time the drilling sites are near Spearfish Canyon. The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Colorado-based Solitario Zinc Corp. plans to drill on national forest land southwest of Spearfish. The proposal is called the Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project.
kotatv.com
New and affordable housing project open in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -New and affordable housing is up and running in Rapid City as Lloyd Companies...The Club for boys and Midwest Housing Equity Group held a ribbon cutting to unveil phase one of their Heartland Heights affordable housing project. The Housing project is possible due to the tax...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash
LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
sdpb.org
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
KELOLAND TV
Black Hills National Forest fire human caused, officials say
SUNDANCE, Wyo. (KELO) — Investigators in southeastern Wyoming say a wildfire in the Black Hills National Forest was human-caused. The fire started on private land, officials said. Officials say the Fish Wildfire was first reported at 11:30 a.m. MT on Sunday, July 31. It is located approximately seven miles...
hubcityradio.com
Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
