Peachtree City, GA

Comments / 2

Uncle Donald
4d ago

Most keys are the same.. just Put Bike Cable Lock on Steering Wheel..then around top steel column at windshield..been doing for 30 years..never stolen.

nowhabersham.com

Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
DULUTH, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired

Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road

ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
ATLANTA, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
creativeloafing.com

THE BLOTTER: Bare-chested roof top rescue

A Fulton County Deputy was headed home after work — when he heard a radio call about a woman in distress atop the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta. The woman — in her 30s — was completely naked, irritated, and yelling in Portuguese from the hot rooftop. Drone video shows the woman sitting on the ledge, with her legs dangling over the side of the nine-story courthouse.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer

Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death.  Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

