Uncle Donald
4d ago
Most keys are the same.. just Put Bike Cable Lock on Steering Wheel..then around top steel column at windshield..been doing for 30 years..never stolen.
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Teenage Marietta murder suspect who disappeared for a year arrested in East Point
MARIETTA, Ga. — A murder suspect that Marietta police say was on the run for more than a year is now in custody. Police say that then-17-year-old Donald Bannister, also known as Lil Ghost, shot and killed 30-year-old Norval Bailey in June 2021. Bailey was found bleeding in the...
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch
An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville traffic confrontation leads to shots fired
Police track stolen Tyrone vehicle, 4 arrested in Columbus — Fayetteville detectives are investigating a curious incident where a man fired shots at a vehicle after pulling up behind a motorist and falsely claiming that his vehicle had struck the victim’s vehicle. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said...
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and...
DeKalb day care workers arrested after video appears to show toddler slammed to ground
CLARKSTON, Ga. — Two day care workers have been arrested after video surfaced that appeared to show one of the workers slam and punch a toddler. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says that Autumn Coney and Bernetta Glover have both turned themselves in. Jail records show that both women were charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
creativeloafing.com
THE BLOTTER: Bare-chested roof top rescue
A Fulton County Deputy was headed home after work — when he heard a radio call about a woman in distress atop the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta. The woman — in her 30s — was completely naked, irritated, and yelling in Portuguese from the hot rooftop. Drone video shows the woman sitting on the ledge, with her legs dangling over the side of the nine-story courthouse.
‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer
Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death. Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question […] The post ‘How is that possible:’ Victims mother, family want answers from Clayton County PD on hiring of indicted officer appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
Fayette County woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $130K in glasses
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County woman is heading to prison for scamming an online retailer out of nearly $130,000, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Rachelle Leigh Parker pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking for a scheme involving stolen eyeglasses. Carr says that...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunman kills woman at Old Fourth Ward apartment before shooting self at nearby park, police say
ATLANTA - Police believe a man shot and killed a woman at an Old Fourth Ward highrise apartment building before turning the gun on himself in a nearby park. Atlanta Police Department commanders provided details of the preliminary investigation on Thursday afternoon. This story discusses suicide. If you or someone...
School bus driver dead, 2 students injured after crash in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — An Thomaston-Upson County school bus driver is dead and two students are in the hospital after being involved in a crash on Friday morning. District officials say the school bus was involved in an accident with a utility truck on Logtown Road. There were three...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman targeted by mugger for Louis Vuitton as she left Lenox Square
A woman was mugged on her way back to her car as she left Lenox Square Mall. Atlanta police say the robber had his eyes on a designer bag the woman had just purchases at one of the stores. A safety expert discusses the options for shoppers.
Woman accused of stealing French Bulldog puppy, trying to take another in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a Gwinnett County woman they say stole a French Bulldog puppy and tried to get away with stealing another one. The two incidents happened an hour apart in the same parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
AT&T worker who was electrocuted worked for company for 24 years
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Officials identified a AT&T worker who was electrocuted after his truck came into contact with power lines, setting off a massive fire that left people in a nearby mobile home community without power. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Henry County residents on Wednesday who...
Robber forces his way into elderly woman’s home, steals bank cards and ties her up, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — An 88-year-old Brookhaven woman is recovering after police said a man forced his way into her home, stole her bank cards and then tied her up in her bedroom. The victim told police she had just gotten home from shopping at Publix on Tuesday afternoon when...
