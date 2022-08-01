ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts

By Rebecca Rivas
kttn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Election Day#Local Election#Politics#Election Local#Missouri Independent#Boone County#Go Vote
Missouri Independent

Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit

Poisonous sand blowing in the wind.  Wells running dry.  A dark night sky ruined by constant lights.  These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community.  NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
MISSOURI STATE
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Swine Show

Results have been announced from the Swine Show at the North Central Missouri Fair on August 3rd. The grand champion boar was shown by Seth Summers of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Haley Kidd of Chillicothe. The grand champion gilt was shown by Timothy Summer of Chillicothe,...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy