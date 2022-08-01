Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts

Read on www.kttn.com
Related
Shocking upset in GOP primary for St. Louis County Executive
Kathrine Pinner won the GOP nomination for St. Louis County Executive, snagging a surprising victory from Missouri State Representative Shamed Dogan.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 8, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 8 – 14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voters send clear messages in Missouri primary
The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.
See what’s on the August 2 Missouri primary ballot
We looked at several sample ballots in the St. Louis region to give you an idea of what people will decide on Tuesday.
kttn.com
Missouri state commission told low pay, lack of support is fueling teacher shortage
(Missouri Independent) – Teachers, school administrators, and advocacy groups on Wednesday laid out for a state commission a long list of grueling conditions they say drive educators out of the industry. At the third meeting of the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission — created by the State...
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Corn, heat, dogs help Missouri deputies capture wanted Iowa felon
Deputies in Nodaway County apprehended a wanted Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field.
Here’s what the U.S. Senate race will look like in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice. The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt. A poll released on July 26 […]
Bush and Jones win nominations in Missouri's 1st Congressional District Primary election
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush fended off a primary challenger and will be the Democrat on the ballot in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, a district that leans heavily to her party. Bush was one of two members of the Squad in Congress facing primary challenges on Tuesday. Bush, making...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
All 6 Missouri Republican U-S House Members Vote ‘No’ On Assault Weapons Ban; Both Missouri Dems Vote ‘Yes’
(MISSOURINET) – The U-S House has passed a bill to ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Marshall Griffin tells us how Missouri’s congressional delegation voted:
kcur.org
Why are Missouri teachers quitting? The state is sending out a survey to find out
Missouri is launching a statewide survey of teachers Monday in an effort to address the chronic teacher shortage. Districts in the St. Louis area told St. Louis Public Radio last month they were behind in hiring for the coming school year because of the shortage. The results of the survey...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results of Swine Show
Results have been announced from the Swine Show at the North Central Missouri Fair on August 3rd. The grand champion boar was shown by Seth Summers of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Haley Kidd of Chillicothe. The grand champion gilt was shown by Timothy Summer of Chillicothe,...
Comments / 0