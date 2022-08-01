www.cascadenewspaper.com
Related
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Friends worked together and attended church together for years before realizing they were related
**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. It's often said that it's a small world; however, sometimes, we're shocked at just how small it is. For example, I'd have never guessed I had a cousin living right in my hometown; however, that's just what happened.
A wheel of a time: Couple converting a $10,600 bus Into a home to escape high monthly rent
A couple are converting a $10,600 double decker bus into a home in a bid to escape their $1,400 a month rent. Alice Keeler, 30, and Xavier Gstrein, 29, bought the 2003 model online from Northern Ireland in May. The pair have been renting a one-bedroom flat in Brighton,England for...
My teenage daughter was turned away from a water slide for being five pounds over the weight limit – she was humiliated
A DAD has told how his teenage daughter was publicly humiliated after being turned away from a water slide for being five pounds over the weight limit. Andrew Batton claims his child was left in tears after being forced to step on scales in front of crowds at the Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We’re a family-of-four and sleep in the same bed – people might think it’s weird but we all get more sleep this way
IT MIGHT not be uncommon for kids to sneak into their parents bed when they've had a particularly bad dream, but they're usually ushered off to their own bedrooms before long. But for this family sleeping in the same bed is the norm - and they wouldn't have it any other way.
dailyphew.com
This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family
A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
Friends bought house and kept finding money
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I was happy for my friends when they recently purchased a house on 5 acres. My friend could hardly contain herself as she gushed over all the cool things this house offered them. They had plenty of room for a family, and the place was large enough for entertaining purposes.
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
Bear visits Georgia mall, tries to open doors
July 26 (UPI) -- A visitor to a Georgia mall captured video of a young bear that wandered up to the shopping center and appeared to try to open the doors of multiple businesses. Joakima Douglas said she was on her way to the neighboring movie theater when she spotted...
Wisconsin Family Rescues Black Bear Swimming in Lake With Head Stuck in Plastic Jar: VIDEO
“Swim happy,” the Wisconsin couple cheered from their boat as they freed a black bear cub from the confines of a plastic jar. Last Sunday, Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian, and their son Brady took their boat out onto Marsh-Miller Lake near Cedar Bay Resort. That’s where they found a baby black bear swimming with its head trapped in a plastic cheese ball container. Despite its dire situation, the bear could still swim fairly well and could see out of the bottom of the jar.
dailyphew.com
Dog Found Screaming On The Streets Almost Loses Everything Until Rescuer Takes Her In
When Dodo was first rescued, the small dog had been severely hit by a car and was found crawling and screaming on the streets of Athens, Greece. Her screams could be heard for miles, until she was saved by some kind people. She was taken in by Linda, an experienced foster caregiver for handicapped dogs.
dailyphew.com
Strange Little Hybrid Animal Causes Commotion Until They Discover His Mom’s “Summer Fling”
Can you picture having the same entity possess both the compassion of a zebra and a donkey? As it turns out, this is what occurred on the grounds of an animal rescue organization in Kenya, where the staff was delighted to learn that one of the zebras living in the wildlife park gave birth to a cuddly zonkey.
dailyphew.com
Dog Loves Getting Mail So Much That Postman Writes Her Letters Even When There’s No Mail
Pippa the dog always runs towards Martin Studer, a postman from Brisbane, Australia, whenever she sees him – she loves getting mail! In fact, the pooch enjoys it so much, the postman even writes tiny letters specially for her not to upset the good girl. “Sometimes, Pippa comes out for the daily delivery but there’s no mail for her to collect,” Studer writes on Facebook. “So I have to improvise.”
dailyphew.com
The Shelter’s Sweetest Dog Proves He’s A Good Boy By Making His Bed Every Day
It might be challenging for a dog to live at a shelter after being rescued from the streets. An animal at a shelter feels powerless because they are waiting in a lonely place to find a family who would love them forever and because they do not know what they did wrong to deserve that loneliness.
dailyphew.com
The Internet Is Cracking Up Over This Bear’s Reaction To This Couple Getting Married At The Zoo
This couple decided to have their wedding ceremony held at the Minnesota Zoo and ended up with some genuinely spectacular wedding photographs, including getting hilariously photobombed by a Russian grizzly bear. The wedding pictures, taken by Chris and Kristy Photography, have since gone viral as people can’t get enough of...
dailyphew.com
Man Adopts A 16-Year-Old Dog And Makes Sure His Last Days Are The Best
The fact that dogs do not live as long as we would want is something we must accept when we get a dog. They share our lives with us for the most of the time, thus we always want to provide them the greatest life possible while they are by our side. We are well aware that they merit everything.
Comments / 0