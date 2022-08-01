SoNo Arts Festival showcases works of more than 100 juried artists this weekend!

news.hamlethub.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Jennifer Christensen
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
Join Connecticut Choral Society in Brookfield for Summer Sing-in of Vivaldi’s GLORIA
Join Connecticut Choral Society on Monday, August 29 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Brookfield for a summer sing-in of Vivaldi’s GLORIA. Vivaldi offers us the opportunity to unite in song. Come and help us ignite the joy of singing within our communities. The evening will feature guest soloists and...
CT's Beardsley Zoo Plans Centennial Gala this Fall at the Inn at Longshore in Westport
When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, and Zoo supporters get together, the outcome is a fabulous way to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. A group of women and men from around the region have joined forces to create the Zoo’s third in-person Endangered Species Gala, this time also celebrating the Zoo’s Centennial year. The elegant evening affair, designed to raise money to support the Zoo’s collection of endangered species and enhance habitats, will be held on October 29, 2022, at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.
Fairfield County Bank donates $5,000 to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center for Educational Programs
Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) to go towards funding their educational programs. The donation will be an education grant, directly supporting transportation and educational programs for students in Danbury and Bridgeport. The school programs are led by experienced docents, either on-site or virtually, taking students back through time to relive historical events and be introduced to the history of the United States.
Darien Chamber celebrates Grand Opening of La Taqueria with Ribbon Cutting, tacos and tequila on August 17
La Taqueria Tacos & Tequila Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. Darien Chamber invites you to join Chef Dennis Lake and La Taqueria Tacos & Tequila for their Darien location Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on August 17 from 5 to 8 pm at 1077 Boston Post Road. Come enjoy Tacos...
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Rich Vazzana
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
'ALL ABOUT JOEL' comes To Kensico Dam Plaza for the Robison Summer Concert Series
The Robison Summer Concert Series continues with David Clark’s All About Joel, a musical tribute to Billy Joel, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. County Executive George Latimer said, “Take a trip down memory lane during this great performance. Grab your family, friends and dancing shoes for a night full of the Piano Man’s classic pop songs!”
Patterson Library has Empire Passes1
Explore the great outdoors and the beautiful state of New York with the New York State Empire Pass and hiking backpacks filled with supplies. All you need is your Mid-Hudson Library card to borrow the pass and backpack. The Empire Pass gives you and your family entry to most NYS...
Danbury's Community Institute for Communities hosts graffiti artist on August 10
DANBURY —The Connecticut Institute for Communities (CFIC) will honor National Health Center Week and celebrate the opening of an 8,000-foot headquarters addition with an art show. Dedan Davenport, an artist and licensed social worker, will display his work, which uses graffiti to demonstrate “the source of the present moment,...
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Ellen Burns, owner of Books on the Common
Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. For dining outdoors (which is all we’re doing still, due to Covid), I love Sarah’s Wine Bar/Bernard’s, sitting in the garden. It’s a beautiful setting and the food is always spectacular. What community event do you look...
Services planned for Wilton resident Robert Anthony Nastro, 65
Robert A. Nastro of Wilton, Connecticut died peacefully surrounded by his family at Danbury Hospital on July 31, 2022. Robert was predeceased by his mother Antoinette DeFilippis Nastro, father Salvator Nastro and sister-in-law Joanne Nastro. Robert was the proud father of his two sons Robert J. Nastro of Florida & Ryan Nastro of New York and their mother Kathy Qualter. He is also survived by his brother Frank Nastro and his daughters Cori, Kimberly and Francesca, as well as John Thygerson and family, his sister Christine Gilliatt and her daughter Victoria Belluscio, spouse Danny and Bob’s niece Emma and nephew Jack and their dog Rocco, his sister Sally Hotaling and her daughters Elizabeth Vail, spouse Sean and Bob’s nephew Sean and niece Charlotte and Catherine & Leah Hotaling, his sister Jeanne Nastro and her sons Stephan and Max Salvadori. Robert is also survived by several cousins. Lastly, he is survived by his devoted best friend of more than 50 years Tony Sarno.
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years and honors co-founder John Patrick on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity to hold Blueprints and Blue Jeans event to celebrate 30th anniversary in September. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at 6:30 pm at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, CT.
Lieutenant Governor Promotes Summer Museum Program at Greenwich Historical Society
CT Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz visited Greenwich Historical Society to promote the Summer at the Museum Program and the valuable learning opportunities it offers children who can visit museums in the state with an adult for free. CT State Representative Steve Meskers, Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo, Town of Greenwich...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Jefferson Guthrie Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jefferson Guthrie...
Goodness Gracious, Great Balls of Fire! Meet Jerry Lee Lewis' Kid Sister Linda at the Palace Danbury on Aug. 26!
Goodness Gracious, Great Balls of Fire! Meet Jerry Lee Lewis' Kid Sister Linda on Friday, August 26 2022 8PM. Linda Gail Lewis is bringing her high-octane, piano-pumping show to The Palace Danbury where she'll pay homage to her brother and the birth of rock n’ roll!. Like her brother...
Greenwich Historical Society Honors Charles Royce with Preservation Award
Greenwich resident Charles (Chuck) Royce, Investment Officer of Royce & Associates, will be granted the Greenwich Historical Society’s David Ogilvy Preservation Award for his dedication to historic preservation and revitalization at the Historical Society’s Annual Meeting to be held at the Riverside Yacht Club on September 14th. The...
Westport Human Services Seeks Community Support for Children's Back-to-School and Afterschool Needs
Human Services Family Program Coordinator Annette D'Augelli announced today that the Department is seeking community support for children's back-to-school and afterschool needs. Ms. D'Augelli said, "Westport's Annual Back-to-School Program offers crucial assistance to local families who lack the financial means to purchase back-to-school supplies and access reliable afterschool childcare for...
SHU Hires New Choral Director
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has hired Irina Georgieva as the new director of choral programs, starting this fall. Currently, there are six choirs on campus and about 200 participating students. In this role, Georgieva will be responsible for developing the vision, direction and supervision of all choral activities and...
American Legion Post 78 Ridgefield Contest Winners
Each year American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield sponsors an essay contest to promote the principles of Americanism and appreciation of the freedoms we enjoy as citizens. All Ridgefield Senior High School students are eligible to participate. Congratulations to the winners from the RHS Class of 2022, Alexa Anglade and...
Services planned for Darien High School grad Luke Kostrzewski, 25
Luke Walter Kostrzewski age 25, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 2022. Luke was born on November 26, 1996 in Stamford, CT and was a graduate of Darien High School class of 2015. He went on to graduate from the College of Charleston, S.C. in 2021 and was looking forward to continuing his education. Luke was outgoing and energetic enjoying Skiing, Golf, Ice Hockey, Music, Boating and the beach.
