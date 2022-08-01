ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

SoNo Arts Festival showcases works of more than 100 juried artists this weekend!

 3 days ago
Norwalk, CT
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Rich Vazzana

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

'ALL ABOUT JOEL' comes To Kensico Dam Plaza for the Robison Summer Concert Series

The Robison Summer Concert Series continues with David Clark’s All About Joel, a musical tribute to Billy Joel, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. County Executive George Latimer said, “Take a trip down memory lane during this great performance. Grab your family, friends and dancing shoes for a night full of the Piano Man’s classic pop songs!”
VALHALLA, NY
hamlethub.com

Patterson Library has Empire Passes1

Explore the great outdoors and the beautiful state of New York with the New York State Empire Pass and hiking backpacks filled with supplies. All you need is your Mid-Hudson Library card to borrow the pass and backpack. The Empire Pass gives you and your family entry to most NYS...
PATTERSON, NY
hamlethub.com

Danbury's Community Institute for Communities hosts graffiti artist on August 10

DANBURY —The Connecticut Institute for Communities (CFIC) will honor National Health Center Week and celebrate the opening of an 8,000-foot headquarters addition with an art show. Dedan Davenport, an artist and licensed social worker, will display his work, which uses graffiti to demonstrate “the source of the present moment,...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Wilton resident Robert Anthony Nastro, 65

Robert A. Nastro of Wilton, Connecticut died peacefully surrounded by his family at Danbury Hospital on July 31, 2022. Robert was predeceased by his mother Antoinette DeFilippis Nastro, father Salvator Nastro and sister-in-law Joanne Nastro. Robert was the proud father of his two sons Robert J. Nastro of Florida & Ryan Nastro of New York and their mother Kathy Qualter. He is also survived by his brother Frank Nastro and his daughters Cori, Kimberly and Francesca, as well as John Thygerson and family, his sister Christine Gilliatt and her daughter Victoria Belluscio, spouse Danny and Bob’s niece Emma and nephew Jack and their dog Rocco, his sister Sally Hotaling and her daughters Elizabeth Vail, spouse Sean and Bob’s nephew Sean and niece Charlotte and Catherine & Leah Hotaling, his sister Jeanne Nastro and her sons Stephan and Max Salvadori. Robert is also survived by several cousins. Lastly, he is survived by his devoted best friend of more than 50 years Tony Sarno.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Darien High School grad Luke Kostrzewski, 25

Luke Walter Kostrzewski age 25, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 2022. Luke was born on November 26, 1996 in Stamford, CT and was a graduate of Darien High School class of 2015. He went on to graduate from the College of Charleston, S.C. in 2021 and was looking forward to continuing his education. Luke was outgoing and energetic enjoying Skiing, Golf, Ice Hockey, Music, Boating and the beach.
DARIEN, CT

